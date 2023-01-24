Read full article on original website
KVOE
LCAT 2022 ridership on par with 2021 numbers
LCAT ridership numbers fared well last year, given the ongoing concerns about COVID-19. Director Shane Brunner says there were about 30,000 rides last year, on par with 2021. LCAT now has two routes for Lyon County riders in addition to its routes in the Emporia city limits. Transportation Director Janice Arb says the recent response from greater Lyon County has been surprising.
KVOE
Audio – Wednesday – 01-25-23
Newsmaker: Miss Rodeo Kansas Jessica Klumpe. Newsmaker 2: Kathryn Martin promotes a kickoff event for SOS support groups. Newsmaker 3: Emporia Spanish Speakers founder LeLan Dains discusses upcoming events. _____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. Emporia State vs Northeastern State. Emporia State Lady Hornets 72 Northeastern State 53. 1st Half. 2nd Half. Post-game. Coach Toby...
WIBW
Officials warn of feral hog situation between Emporia, John Redmond Reservoir
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Federal and state officials are concerned about a feral hog situation east of Emporia and have warned residents to keep an eye out. KVOE reports that Lyon Co. Game Warden Aaron Scheve said it is hard to determine how many hogs are now in the areas surrounding Hartford, the Cottonwood River between Emporia and Neosho Rapids, the Flint Hills National Wildlife Refuge and John Redmond Reservoir.
KVOE
ESU welcomes Lyon County Commissioners for walkthrough of campus facilities Wednesday
A pair of informational meetings kept Lyon County Commissioners busy through the day Wednesday. Commissioners began their morning with a tour of Emporia State University, specifically some of the newest additions to the campus such as the Kossover Tennis Complex and Prophet Aquatic Research and Outreach Center. The Lyon County Commission is a longtime supporter of ESU, making financial contributions each year.
Emporia gazette.com
Klondike conditions for Kansas Day? It could feel that way
Don't let Friday deceive you. Winter in the Emporia area still has a long way to go. The sun should shine Friday, with a high in the 50-degree range. But then a stationary front will move through Saturday. It could drop snow on Nebraska, but should come through Emporia dry.
Kansas man turns custom golf cart side-hustle into a booming business
EMPORIA (KSNT) – What started out as a small project in a Kansas businessman’s garage has grown into more than just a side hustle. 27 News spoke with Bryan McCoy, the owner of McCoy Custom Carts in Olathe, about the expansion of his golf cart business to new markets in the Sunflower State. “My wife […]
KVOE
Gas prices back above $3 a gallon across listening area
Local gas prices are back on the rise and have now exceeded $3 per gallon across the area. In Emporia, prices are now well over $3 a gallon ranging from $3.09 to $3.29. This reflects a roughly 40-cent increase over the past month alone. Chase County boasts the highest price...
KVOE
WEATHER: Light snow delays downtown Emporia sidewalk smoothing project
The city of Emporia has a plan to reduce the potential for tripping on downtown sidewalks. The city plans some precision concrete cutting, which may cause some temporary noise issues and “short-term sidewalk obstruction.” Maps released by the city show work zones in the 1000 and 1100 block of Commercial.
WIBW
TPD units at West Topeka home part of drive-by investigation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say officers at a West Topeka home Friday were investigating a drive-by shooting. Several units, including SWAT vehicles, were at a home in the 1700 block of SW Amhurst Rd. around 2 p.m. The Topeka Police Department says they searched that home, as well as others in the 5600 block of SW 15th St., 1700 block of Fairmont Rd., 1600 block of Oakley Ave., and the 2400 block of Burnett Rd.
Emporia gazette.com
New Marshalls in town, adding to Pavilions
After delays, Marshalls has officially opened its Emporia location. The department store held its grand opening Thursday morning at the Emporia Pavilions, 2724 West 24th Avenue. The opening was extra-early at 8 a.m. Normally, the store will open at 9:30 a.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. on Sundays.
KVOE
Emporia State now plans new building as new home for Nursing, Student Wellness
Emporia State’s Nursing program is still moving on campus, but the move is being delayed and the program won’t use an old building when it comes over from Newman Regional Health. The nursing program has been using Newman Regional Health’s Cora Miller Hall for years. Back in April,...
WIBW
Burlington to open Topeka location in summer 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Burlington Department Stores will open a new location in the Capital City as the weather warms up. Burlington Department Stores announced on Thursday, Jan. 26, that it will open a new Topeka location in July 2023. The new 1800 SW Wanamaker St. location is officially set to open on July 7.
KVOE
Lyon County fentanyl distribution case moving towards trial
Potential trial dates are now on the docket in Lyon County’s first significant case of illegal fentanyl distribution. Following a hearing Thursday, Terry Don Cummings was set for trial to possibly start March 20, April 10 or May 1, depending on the results of a status hearing March 15. Judge Lee Fowler is presiding over this case.
KVOE
Newman Regional Health making strides with recruitment, retention
Recruitment and retention are perhaps more important for employers than ever, and Newman Regional Health says it is making strides in both categories. Following the January Board of Trustees meeting Wednesday, CEO Bob Wright said nursing retention is doing well — especially after a few simple tweaks in the onboarding process.
WIBW
TPD arrests suspects in earlier auto thefts, find additional vehicle
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police have arrested two suspects in auto thefts reported Thursday morning. The Topeka Police Department says they received several reports of stolen vehicles Thursday. Two of those vehicles, a motorcycle and a van from Engroff Catering, were found near SW 37th and Fairlawn. TPD says...
WIBW
Crews respond to rear-end collision Wednesday morning in southeast Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a two-vehicle, rear-end collision Wednesday morning in southeast Topeka. The crash was reported around 8:45 a.m. near S.E. 29th and Wisconsin. Topeka police said at the scene that a Dodge Ram pickup truck rear-ended a Nissan Murano as both vehicles were headed east...
Events you won’t want to miss at Emporia Main Street
TOPEKA (KSNT)- Jess Buchholz and Casey Woods with Emporia Main Street, a economic-community development agency, spoke about their mission to support the local community. Coming up on Feb. 18, Emporia Main Street will be having their Annual Public Improvement Auction and Dueling Piano Show. It’s a night of food, fun and community with silent and […]
Swaths of Kansas lack written policies on exculpatory evidence, law enforcement dishonesty
Leslie Mayer of Hutchinson is convinced the Lyon County Attorney’s Office withheld evidence that would have helped her late son Travis avoid at least some of the 56 months in prison he served after being found guilty of aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer at a 2017 trial. The withheld evidence, she believes, included […] The post Swaths of Kansas lack written policies on exculpatory evidence, law enforcement dishonesty appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
New information revealed in Topeka triple murder case
TOPEKA (KSNT) -New information has been released by the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office regarding the death of a woman and two children in a house fire in Topeka earlier this month. Firefighters were called at 4:54 a.m. on Jan. 20 to a residence in the 900 block of Southwest Warren Ave. after receiving a […]
WIBW
Traffic clears as I-70 reopened following crash in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Traffic is clearing as I-70 has been reopened following a lane closure as crews cleared a crash in Topeka. The Kansas Department of Transportation’s KanDrive alert system indicates that just after 7:50 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, officials have closed the left lane of westbound I-70 for a collision in Topeka.
