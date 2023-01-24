EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Federal and state officials are concerned about a feral hog situation east of Emporia and have warned residents to keep an eye out. KVOE reports that Lyon Co. Game Warden Aaron Scheve said it is hard to determine how many hogs are now in the areas surrounding Hartford, the Cottonwood River between Emporia and Neosho Rapids, the Flint Hills National Wildlife Refuge and John Redmond Reservoir.

