Milo’s Tea Company establishes operation in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Milo’s Tea Company announced Tuesday plans to invest $130 million to create 103 new jobs in Spartanburg County.

Milo’s is a family-owned beverage company that provides a variety of flavored teas and beverages to customers across the nation.

Its first operation in South Carolina will be in Spartanburg County located at Park 290 at Interstate 26 in Moore.

“We just immediately felt at home in South Carolina and Spartanburg particularly,” said Milo’s CEO Tricia Wallwork.

The initial design of Milo’s Spartanburg County operations includes a new 110,000-square-foot plant, which will accommodate brewing and bottling operations for ready-to-drink beverages.

Spartanburg County Councilman David Britt said he’s excited about the announcement.

“They exhibit all the attributes that we look for in a partner that moves to Spartanburg and South Carolina, a company that puts people first,” said Britt.

He also believes it will help continue the economic momentum the county experience in 2022 and have a positive impact statewide too.

“When Spartanburg hits a home run, just like today with Milo’s, that ripple effect, it effects the other 45 counties. It sends a message to not only the United States, but the world, that not only is Spartanburg the best place to do businesses, but so is South Carolina,” said Britt.

Operations are expected to be online by the end of 2024. Individuals interested in joining Milo’s team should visit the company’s careers page .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.