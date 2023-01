The Delaware State Police have arrested 31-year-old Jaiquone Watson of New Castle, Delaware for aggravated menacing after a road rage incident that occurred yesterday afternoon. On January 26, 2023, at approximately 3:52 p.m., troopers contacted a 51-year-old Dover man who reported that he had been driving southbound on South Dupont...

NEW CASTLE, DE ・ 14 HOURS AGO