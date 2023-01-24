ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartland Township, MI

'Reluctant' former Hartland coach Judy Jagdfeld going into Michigan tennis Hall of Fame

By Bill Khan, Livingston Daily
Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus
Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rqYnU_0kPWigrg00

Judy Jagdfeld didn’t feel capable of taking over the Hartland boys tennis program in 1981.

To hear her tell it, the school didn’t have many options when she was approached about coaching the team.

“Some coaches were players, some coaches just love the game, some of them like working with young kids or sometimes they just couldn’t get anybody else to coach,” Jagdfeld said. “I was a combination of all of those. I didn’t feel like I knew enough about coaching tennis. I was reluctant to do that.”

Jagdfeld agreed to take the job, becoming what is still a rarity as a woman coaching a team of boys.

A self-described recreational tennis player, she got up to speed by attending as many coaching clinics and watching as much video as possible.

She went on to coach for 35 years and 64 seasons overall, having added coaching duties for the girls team in 1986. Nearly 1,000 players called her “coach” during their high school careers.

Now, 42 years later, Jagdfeld feels an apprehension similar to what she experienced before taking that first coaching job as her name will go alongside the top tennis coaches in state history.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21H8ID_0kPWigrg00

Jagdfeld will be inducted into the Michigan High School Tennis Coaches’ Association Hall of Fame at a banquet Friday in Holland.

When she was coaxed into providing information during the nomination process, her reaction was, “Are you sure? Are you sure you guys want to do this?”

One of her former players is certain she is deserving of the honor.

Doug Moffat, the current boys and girls coach at Hartland, was surprised Jagdfeld wasn’t already in the Hall of Fame when he attended an induction ceremony two years ago. Moffat and former Howell coach Bruce Grotenhuis, a 2003 inductee, were Jagdfeld’s biggest allies during the process.

“I had four years with her,” Moffat said. “Everybody you talked to said she was such a great coach, so encouraging, so positive. I’m introducing her at the dinner. A name students had for her was ‘Jumpin’ Judy,’ because she had so much energy and still does today. She’s 80 years old and still traveling a lot. She just got back from France, is playing two or three times a week. Why would you not want to grow up to be like that? She’s such a tremendous role model.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cd6Up_0kPWigrg00

Jagdfeld was a curiosity when she became the boys head coach. The Livingston County Press did an article asking the boys about the differences between being coached by a man and a woman.

“They said the big difference was ‘when we win, she hugs you instead of shaking your hand and she brings snacks to practice,’ ” Jagdfeld recalls. “That was the big difference they saw. I really kind of went into it because they asked me to do it and I really enjoyed working with young people. I love the game myself.”

Jagdfeld continued coaching for 15 years after retiring as a teacher, returning from the winter trip her and husband Jim annually made to Mexico to coach the start of tennis season in the cold weather that usually greets Michigan spring athletes. She stepped down following the 2015 girls season .

“I loved teaching, loved my profession,” Jagdfeld said. “When you’re coaching, you’re teaching, but here you are with a much smaller group. You only have kids out there who really want to be out there. I just really enjoyed that.

“Finally, after I was around 72, Jim said to me, ‘How long are you going to do this? We could still be down in Mexico instead of coming back in the middle of March for tryouts.’”

The Jagdfelds will head to Mexico as soon as Friday’s induction ceremony is over.

“We’ve got our rackets already packed,” she said.

While coaching Hartland, Jagdfeld experienced the same difficulty as her Livingston County Division 1 counterparts in getting past Detroit Catholic Central, Northville and Novi at the league or regional level.

“I can’t tell you how many times we came in third or fourth in those,” she said. “Those were always big things for me. When we were in Division 2, my teams did better. I definitely had kids who went to state, and we went to state as a team several times. Division 1 and that conference just killed me most of the time.

“When I talk about memories, it wasn’t always those winning memories for me. It was moments on the court, being with the players. I have moments going to the fence, coaching a kid, turning him around. Sometimes parents ask, ‘What did you say to him?’ ‘OK, if I told you, I’d have to kill you.’ Probably one of my strengths in coaching is that I was able to find what I call 'the button' for each player. Even though it’s a team sport, it’s individual. What might work for one kid is definitely not going to motivate the next kid. I enjoyed that, seeing if I could turn their games around.”

Contact Bill Khan at wkhan@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @BillKhan.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: 'Reluctant' former Hartland coach Judy Jagdfeld going into Michigan tennis Hall of Fame

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WILX-TV

Michigan: The State of Girls Wrestling

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - In 1990, there were only 112 female wrestlers across the country. Now, that number has increased to over 31,000. At the high school level, wrestling is one of the fastest growing sports. That’s thanks to girls. Girls wrestling was recognized this year as a sanctioned...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

This funky, throwback rock band could be the next breakout artist out of Michigan

ROYAL OAK, MI - They’ve got a funky, 70s throwback rock vibe happening and they could be the next breakout band to emerge from Michigan. We caught up with Mac Saturn as they embark on their first headline tour, which takes them all over the country before returning home for two shows at Ann Arbor’s Blind Pig on March 31 and April 1. Tickets to all of their shows can be purchased here.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

The Deer You Hunted Could Be Killing Michigan Bald Eagles

Less than 20 years after being moved off the endangered species list, U.S. bald eagles are again facing a crisis. Now the threat comes in the form of chronic lead poisoning. The cause? Lead ammunition. Lead is an especially toxic heavy metal when ingested by bald eagles, golden eagles and...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
94.9 WMMQ

Michigan’s Oldest County Once Covered the Entire Michigan Mitten

We know the oldest city in Michigan is Sault Ste. Marie, so it would be logical to assume the oldest county in Michigan would be in the same area, correct? WRONG. Michigan’s oldest county is Wayne, the sixth county in the Northwest Territory, the 11th largest county, and the 13th most populated in the United States. If you Google “what’s the oldest county in Michigan”, sometimes the county of Alcona shows up. Well, that shows how much Google knows. If Alcona appears in your search, it’s only because it’s Michigan’s first county alphabetically, not historically…so don’t let that throw you off.
MICHIGAN STATE
94.9 WMMQ

20+ Unwritten Michigan Rules That All Locals Know

Michigan, like every other state, has rules and laws that citizens are supposed to follow. Many laws are in place to keep people safe. Common sense isn't something you can buy, rent or lease. There are laws that exist that people don't talk about. For instance, it's ok to turn...
MICHIGAN STATE
1077 WRKR

7 Adorable, Must-Visit Downtown Areas in Michigan

Some people love visiting big cities. There's always something to do, somewhere to go, and the busyness can be electrifying. Personally, I prefer the cute and often hidden downtown areas where you can visit quaint shops and casually stroll down the main street. If you're in the same boat as me, know that there are many spots worthy of a visit in the state of Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
wkzo.com

Ascension Michigan announces new leader

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Carol Schmidt has accepted the role of senior vice president, Ascension, and ministry market executive, Ascension. “In her 26 years with Ascension, Carol has demonstrated a commitment to collaboration, a focus on patient-centered care and the mindset of a. true servant leader,” said Craig...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Wahlburgers in Detroit's Greektown closes, leaving just one in Michigan

Wahlburgers, a chain of burger joints started by famed actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and their brother, chef Paul Wahlberg, appears to be fading in Michigan. Metro Detroit's only Wahlburgers appears to be closed. The Wahlburgers in Greektown on Monroe Street is marked as "temporarily closed" according to a Google search, leaving its Grand Rapids location the only one open.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

DNR map shows largest-ever fish catches in Michigan

(FOX 2) - Michigan fishermen have a new toy to play with - as well as a new way of finding the best places to cast their line. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has released an interactive map of each location a record-size fish was caught. Trophy icons around the map indicate each place the largest fish of each species native to Michigan was caught.
MICHIGAN STATE
Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus

Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
396K+
Views
ABOUT

livingstondaily.com is the home page of Howell, Brighton and Livingston County, Michigan with in depth and updated Howell, Brighton and Livingston County local news.

 http://livingstondaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy