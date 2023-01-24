ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus County, NC

WECT

Pet of the Week: Dixie from the Pender Co. Humane Society

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Dixie, a 6-year-old Redbone coonhound mix, is available for adoption from the Pender County Humane Society. Up-to-date on her vaccinations, heartworm negative, microchipped and spayed, she is a very sweet dog who loves people, according to her handlers. Those interested in adopting Dixie can call the...
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WECT

NC Ferry Division to host career fair in Brunswick County

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Ferry Division has announced a career fair at the NC Works Brunswick County Career Center on Feb. 2. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The division is looking for people at all experience levels, such as entry-level parking lot attendants and experienced boat captains. Full and temporary positions will be available.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

SCAP to Hold Resources Fair for Low Income Families

The Southeastern Community Action Partnership (SCAP) will be holding a Community Services Block Grant Recruitment and Resource Fair on Thursday, Jan. 26, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Attendees can learn about programs, sign up for programs, get resources, and more.
WHITEVILLE, NC
Sampson Independent

Prayer breakfast, services set

On Saturday, Jan. 28, at 10 a.m., The Women’s Ministry of Snow Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Roseboro, N.C. will have a Prayer Breakfast. The guest messenger will be the Rev. Linda McLe more of First Baptist Church, Roseboro. We are asking for a $10 donation. The men are also invited to attend. The host pastor is the Rev. Dr. S.E. Bryant. (Face masks are required.)
CLINTON, NC
WECT

Food Lion and Novant Health partner for Food Pharmacy Pilot Program

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Food Lion and Novant Health are working in a joint effort to launch a food pharmacy pilot program at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center that will provide access to nutritious food and healthy eating choices. The pilot program will span two years. Novant Health...
WILMINGTON, NC
carolinajournal.com

Red-light camera legal battles continue after all but two N.C. cities scrap programs

Greenville and Fayetteville ended red-light camera enforcement programs in November, yet legal challenges against both programs continue in state court. Red-light critics urged the N.C. Supreme Court Wednesday to reject the latest arguments from Greenville city attorneys. A unanimous N.C. Appeals Court panel ruled in March 2022 that Greenville's red-light...
GREENVILLE, NC
WECT

H2GO to perform maintenance on water line

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - H2GO technicians are scheduled to conduct maintenance on a water line on Thursday evening. The work on the line will be from 6:30 p.m. to 3 a.m. Customers may experience a reduction in water pressure during maintenance.
Bladen Journal

Lumber River United Way offering tax assistance

LUMBERTON — People all over the nation are anxiously beginning the process of filing their taxes. Although some are eagerly awaiting their refund, others are experiencing anxiety over the stress of filing their taxes and doing so correctly to maximize their return. The 2023 tax season officially opened on...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Homes evacuated in Scotland County because of possible explosives, sheriff says

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Several homes were evacuated Wednesday afternoon in Scotland County because of possible explosives, according to Scotland County Sheriff Ralph Kersey. Deputies responded to a home on NC-79 near Rockingham Road after getting a domestic call and evacuated homes after determining there was a threat, Kersey said. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s […]
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
Advocate

Transgender Women Killed in Georgia, North Carolina

Two more violent deaths of transgender Americans have been reported, one in December and one in January. Destiny Howard, 23, was found shot to death in Macon, Ga., December 9, according to the Human Rights Campaign. She was also known as Destin Howard or Destin Cheves, Pittsburgh Lesbian Correspondents reports. Her body was found in the parking lot of a software business, notes TV station WMGT, which misgendered her.
WILMINGTON, NC
cbs17

Fort Bragg veteran opens Kava bar to treat PTSD and anxiety

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A new bar in Fayetteville is creating quite a buzz, both figuratively and literally. United States Army Veteran Casey Fox and his wife Chloe Benhaim recently opened Wana Navu Kava Bar near Fort Bragg. It’s the first bar of its kind in Fayetteville. Kava...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WECT

First Alert Forecast: dry & crisp ahead of rain Sunday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you late this Friday! Your First Alert Forecast opens some diverse weekend weather. First thing Saturday will have clear, cold, and potentially frosty conditions with temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Sunshine should help readings swell to the upper 50s and lower 60s by Saturday afternoon.
WILMINGTON, NC

