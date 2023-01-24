Read full article on original website
WECT
Novant Health to host ‘It Takes a Village Youth Summit,’ hopes to inspire local students
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Schools has announced that Novant Health will host its “It Takes a Village Youth Summit” at Williston Middle School on Feb. 18. According to the announcement, the event will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 401 S 10th St....
Church to hold chicken bog Sunday
LUMBERTON — The Chestnut Street Methodist Church has planned a Doris’ Kids Chicken Bog on Sunday, after the worship service at abo
WECT
Pet of the Week: Dixie from the Pender Co. Humane Society
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Dixie, a 6-year-old Redbone coonhound mix, is available for adoption from the Pender County Humane Society. Up-to-date on her vaccinations, heartworm negative, microchipped and spayed, she is a very sweet dog who loves people, according to her handlers. Those interested in adopting Dixie can call the...
WECT
NC Ferry Division to host career fair in Brunswick County
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Ferry Division has announced a career fair at the NC Works Brunswick County Career Center on Feb. 2. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The division is looking for people at all experience levels, such as entry-level parking lot attendants and experienced boat captains. Full and temporary positions will be available.
Fayetteville duo lift up Sandhills residents through free haircuts
Cut My City transformed a school bus into a mobile barbershop last year and it has become a major vehicle to help more clients and mentor younger barbers.
WECT
GLOW Academy receives $500,000 from the Emeril Lagasse Foundation to support culinary curriculum
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Girl’s Leadership Academy of Wilmington (GLOW Academy) has announced that they have received $500,000 from the Emeril Lagasse Foundation to support the academy’s culinary curriculum and classroom. According to the announcement, the grant will cover the operation costs, food costs and culinary faculty...
columbuscountynews.com
SCAP to Hold Resources Fair for Low Income Families
The Southeastern Community Action Partnership (SCAP) will be holding a Community Services Block Grant Recruitment and Resource Fair on Thursday, Jan. 26, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Attendees can learn about programs, sign up for programs, get resources, and more.
Sampson Independent
Prayer breakfast, services set
On Saturday, Jan. 28, at 10 a.m., The Women’s Ministry of Snow Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Roseboro, N.C. will have a Prayer Breakfast. The guest messenger will be the Rev. Linda McLe more of First Baptist Church, Roseboro. We are asking for a $10 donation. The men are also invited to attend. The host pastor is the Rev. Dr. S.E. Bryant. (Face masks are required.)
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Employment and expungement resources to be offered at Port City United’s Fresh Chance Friday
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Port City United” is gearing up to host its inaugural “Fresh Chance Friday”. The free event will connect people with legal assistance, and employment opportunities. Fresh Chance Friday will be held at the MLK Center in Wilmington on Friday, January...
WECT
Food Lion and Novant Health partner for Food Pharmacy Pilot Program
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Food Lion and Novant Health are working in a joint effort to launch a food pharmacy pilot program at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center that will provide access to nutritious food and healthy eating choices. The pilot program will span two years. Novant Health...
carolinajournal.com
Red-light camera legal battles continue after all but two N.C. cities scrap programs
Greenville and Fayetteville ended red-light camera enforcement programs in November, yet legal challenges against both programs continue in state court. Red-light critics urged the N.C. Supreme Court Wednesday to reject the latest arguments from Greenville city attorneys. A unanimous N.C. Appeals Court panel ruled in March 2022 that Greenville's red-light...
In North Carolina, many families face a grim reality: Food insecurity. Here is a local solution
CHARLOTTE, NC. - In North Carolina, food insecurity is a major issue facing many families. Though the state may have a reputation for its abundance of fresh and delicious cuisine, the harsh reality is that thousands of individuals go hungry every day.
WECT
H2GO to perform maintenance on water line
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - H2GO technicians are scheduled to conduct maintenance on a water line on Thursday evening. The work on the line will be from 6:30 p.m. to 3 a.m. Customers may experience a reduction in water pressure during maintenance.
Lumber River United Way offering tax assistance
LUMBERTON — People all over the nation are anxiously beginning the process of filing their taxes. Although some are eagerly awaiting their refund, others are experiencing anxiety over the stress of filing their taxes and doing so correctly to maximize their return. The 2023 tax season officially opened on...
Homes evacuated in Scotland County because of possible explosives, sheriff says
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Several homes were evacuated Wednesday afternoon in Scotland County because of possible explosives, according to Scotland County Sheriff Ralph Kersey. Deputies responded to a home on NC-79 near Rockingham Road after getting a domestic call and evacuated homes after determining there was a threat, Kersey said. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s […]
Chavis appointed to the Lumbee Guaranty Bank board of directors
PEMBROKE — Kyle R. Chavis has been appointed to serve on the Lumbee Guaranty Bank’s board of directors. Chavis serves a
Advocate
Transgender Women Killed in Georgia, North Carolina
Two more violent deaths of transgender Americans have been reported, one in December and one in January. Destiny Howard, 23, was found shot to death in Macon, Ga., December 9, according to the Human Rights Campaign. She was also known as Destin Howard or Destin Cheves, Pittsburgh Lesbian Correspondents reports. Her body was found in the parking lot of a software business, notes TV station WMGT, which misgendered her.
cbs17
Fort Bragg veteran opens Kava bar to treat PTSD and anxiety
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A new bar in Fayetteville is creating quite a buzz, both figuratively and literally. United States Army Veteran Casey Fox and his wife Chloe Benhaim recently opened Wana Navu Kava Bar near Fort Bragg. It’s the first bar of its kind in Fayetteville. Kava...
WECT
First Alert Forecast: dry & crisp ahead of rain Sunday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you late this Friday! Your First Alert Forecast opens some diverse weekend weather. First thing Saturday will have clear, cold, and potentially frosty conditions with temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Sunshine should help readings swell to the upper 50s and lower 60s by Saturday afternoon.
WECT
Families learn about filing claims related to Camp Lejeune’s toxic water at VFW town hall meeting
HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WECT) - For thirty years, families at Camp Lejeune were exposed to toxic water resulting in countless medical ailments. Now, thanks to the PACT Act, they can get help from the government to address those issues. “It means that you’re not forgotten because there’s people out there...
