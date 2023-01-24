Read full article on original website
Why Days Of Our Lives' Orpheus Has A Vendetta Against Roman And John
For decades, the town of Salem has been a battleground where the champions of good combat the forces of evil on "Days of Our Lives." Heck, even the devil himself has plagued the city, only to be driven back from whence he came. While human villains aren't as supernaturally powerful as old Scratch, they have their own wicked ways of thwarting the good guys. One such individual, Milo Harp — aka Orpheus (George DelHoyo) — has plagued the good citizens for ages. Orpheus' many crimes and several faked deaths over the years have made him one of the most ingenious villains Salem had ever faced, per Soap Dirt.
Days Of Our Lives Ill-Fated Romance: Brady And Eve
"Days of Our Lives" viewers know that some couples stand the test of time and are simply meant to be. Pairings like Bo and Hope Brady, Steve Johnson and Kayla Brady, and John Black and Marlena Evans are three prime examples of supercouples who are the loves of each other's lives (via Nine). Meanwhile, other Salemites have been as fortunate when it comes to romance. The sudser has also given fans many characters who are perpetually unlucky in love. Salem has been full of these characters over the years, and some of them have been huge fan favorites.
The Failed And Flawed Love Life Of General Hospital's Ava Jerome
Sadly, on "General Hospital," Ava Jerome (Maura West) — the daughter of crime boss Victor Jerome (Jack Axelrod) and Delia Ryan (Ilene Kristen) — has had nothing but bad luck with romance. Her brother was Julian Jerome (William deVry), and the two battled mobster Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) for control of the territory.
General Hospital Star Parry Shen Lets Fans In On His Sweet On-Set Secret
"General Hospital" fans have witnessed Parry Shen's character, Brad Cooper, plot and scheme throughout Port Charles ever since he first joined the cast back in 2013. Brad has repeatedly proven he's willing to resort to any nefarious means necessary to achieve what he wants. When Brad's adopted son suddenly passed away, instead of alerting the authorities and handling things properly and maturely, Brad switched babies with career criminal Nelle Benson (Chloe Lanier) and pretended her baby was his instead.
General Hospital Star Kristina Wagner Gives Thanks After Unspeakable Tragedy
When the heartbreaking death of Kristina and Jack Wagner's 27-year-old son Harrison was reported last year, friends, and fans shared their love and support for the family. The couple had originally met on the set of "General Hospital," and their characters, Felicia Cummings and Frisco Jones, became a fan favorite super couple. As such, fans are always interested in the lives of their favorite actors and were also grief-stricken at the news. Although the couple divorced in 2006, they've remained friends over the years, and Jack was the first to open up about Harrison's death, per People.
General Hospital's Sonny And Donna Melt Hearts With Behind-The-Scenes Moment
As Soaps in Depth recounted, Donna Corinthos (Scarlett Brielle Spears) had a bit of a troubled birth in 2019 on "General Hospital." Her parents, Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) and Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) named her Donna Courtney Corinthos in honor of Sonny's late sister, Courtney Matthews (Alicia Leigh Willis). In real life, the character was named in memory of the head of the "GH" makeup and hair department, Donna Messina, who died in 2018. While Donna's birth was not as strange and twisted as Sonny's other daughter, Avery Corinthos (Grace Scarola), it wasn't without complications.
Hunter King Teases Whether She'll Ever Return To The Young And The Restless
Hunter King had a remarkable, decade-long run as Summer Newman on "The Young and the Restless." Her character ultimately exited the fictional town of Genoa City, in 2022, to keep Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) in his son's life. However, bombshell revelations exposed the plot that really kept them apart, causing Kyle to depart town in her stead and join Summer in Italy (via Soaps In Depth). This was the final appearance of both characters until Victoria Newman's (Amelia Heinle) and Ashland Locke's (then Richard Burgi) highly anticipated nuptials.
