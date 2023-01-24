Illinois man sentenced to six years in Missouri prison after he's caught with stolen goods in Callaway County

A bench trial is set for Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism as he takes on the Department of Revenue about his driving license. Chism was arrested last October in Moberly for drunk driving. Officers were called to the Arby’s restaurant to investigate someone hitting their drive-thru barrier. When officers arrived, they found Chism asleep in his truck in the parking lot. He allegedly had an open alcoholic beverage in his truck and smelled of alcohol. Arresting officers say Chism had vomit on his shirt and was slurring his speech. When asked to exit his vehicle, Chism refused and had to be pulled from his truck. He also refused to submit to a blood or alcohol test.

CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO