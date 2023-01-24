Illinois man sentenced to six years in Missouri prison after he's caught with stolen goods in Callaway County

Read full article on original website
More than $41 million in damage caused by arson in Missouri in 2022
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) After a deadly fire is put out, the work for fire investigators begins. A Mexico man was charged with arson and murder following an apartment fire in Mexico, Missouri, that allegedly led to the death of his mother. Fires like this are investigated using a collaborative effort from local fire departments, law The post More than $41 million in damage caused by arson in Missouri in 2022 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri man gets 16 life sentences for serial rapes
CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A 23-year-old Missouri man charged with raping eight teenage girls has been given 16 consecutive life sentences. Dominic Yocco was sentenced Thursday in St. Louis County for 16 counts, including nine counts of rape. He was subject to a life sentence because jurors in September found him to be a predatory sexual offender. Prosecutors said Yocco contacted the girls using social media. He then gave them alcohol and drugs before assaulting them. Yocco was 17 and 18 when the attacks occurred between 2016 and 2018. The girls were 16 and younger. He read a statement denying that he had done anything wrong.
Hannibal Man Sentenced To More Than a Decade in Prison For Meth Delivery Charges
A Hannibal, Missouri man with a lengthy criminal history on both sides of the river is going to the Illinois Department of Corrections for over a decade. 30 year old Dylan S. Howell was sentenced on Tuesday in Pike County Circuit Court to 11 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on methamphetamine delivery charges.
Former secretary in Missouri sentenced to prison for embezzling $1.2M million from company
ST. LOUIS — A secretary who worked for a family-owned agricultural business in Missouri and embezzled $1.2 million by writing checks to herself was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison on Tuesday, federal prosecutors said. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern...
Police: Ky. man who shot woman ‘multiple’ times arrested in Illinois
SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Somerset man who allegedly shot a woman “multiple” times was arrested Friday afternoon in Illinois. According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Sonny Powell shot Natosha Robinson at a home on Normandy Lane yesterday. Robinson was later dropped off at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital by an unknown man, then taken to University of Kentucky Hospital.
St. Francois County Jail Escapees Back In Farmington
(Farmington) All five of the inmates who escaped from the St. Francois County Jail in Farmington last week are all now back in the county jail. Kelly McSean, Aaron Sebastian, LuJuan Tucker and Dakota Pace were all captured late last week in Ohio and were awaiting the extradition process back to Missouri.
Missouri man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for meth conspiracy and illegal firearms
A Missouri man was sentenced in federal court for his role in a conspiracy that distributed at least 11 kilograms of methamphetamine in southwest Missouri and for illegally possessing firearms. Gregory D. Robinson, 45, Springfield, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 20 years in federal prison...
Missouri man pleads guilty for role in $437,000 Covid-19 fraud scheme that used identities of deceased persons
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A central Missouri man has pleaded guilty in a $437,000 Covid-19 fraud scheme. Lamar K. Johnson, 41, admitted Thursday that he played a role in a plan to use the identities of deceased individuals to file hundreds of false stimulus claims under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
Illinois quick hits: Former prosecutor faces charges; murder trial set; restaurant fined
Former prosecutor faces charges A former Coles County state’s attorney is facing misconduct charges over interactions he allegedly had with three women. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced that Brady Allen is charged with nine counts of bribery, one count of witness harassment and 21 counts of official misconduct. Raoul’s office alleges that Allen had inappropriate text, email, phone and social media communications with female defendants he was currently or had previously prosecuted. Allen, who now lives in Missouri, turned himself in to the Coles...
Bench trial scheduled for Callaway County Sheriff accused of driving while intoxicated
A bench trial is set for Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism as he takes on the Department of Revenue about his driving license. Chism was arrested last October in Moberly for drunk driving. Officers were called to the Arby’s restaurant to investigate someone hitting their drive-thru barrier. When officers arrived, they found Chism asleep in his truck in the parking lot. He allegedly had an open alcoholic beverage in his truck and smelled of alcohol. Arresting officers say Chism had vomit on his shirt and was slurring his speech. When asked to exit his vehicle, Chism refused and had to be pulled from his truck. He also refused to submit to a blood or alcohol test.
Vandalia man charged with Burglary and Theft in Fayette Co Court
A Vandalia man has been charged with Burglary and Theft in Fayette County Court. 36 year old Wesley P. Kretzer has been charged with Burglary without Causing Damage, which is a Class 3 Felony. Kretzer is also charged with Theft under $500, which is a Class 4 Felony. Information states that Kretzer is alleged to have taken two lottery tickets from County Market in Vandalia. Information also says that Kretzer had a previous conviction for retail theft in Clinton County.
Woman sentenced in online romance scams targeting Missouri, other states
A Texas woman who played a role in internet romance scams that cheated victims out of a total of about $2.6 million was sentenced to over six years in prison on federal fraud and conspiracy charges Wednesday.
Downstate sheriffs continue opposition to assault weapon ban as three lawsuits loom
PEORIA (25 News Now) - While a circuit court, appellate court, and federal court battle loom for the constitutionality of the assault weapon ban, three sheriffs are saying they will continue not to enforce the ban. Crawford County Sheriff William Rutan, Jasper County Sheriff Brandon Francis, and Lawrence County Sheriff...
Illinois couple arrested in Wisconsin after traffic stop reveals $250k worth of cocaine
FULTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A couple from Illinois was taken into custody after deputies found over $250,000 worth of cocaine during a traffic stop in southern Wisconsin. According to a media release from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, around 6:00 p.m., a deputy conducted a traffic stop on I-39/90 near WIS 59 in the Township of Fulton.
Woman with ties to Camden & Pettis counties arrested with meth in Camdenton
A woman is arrested in Camdenton after officers from numerous agencies serve a search warrant for suspected drugs. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office says the raid took place Wednesday afternoon at Palm Gardens apartments. During the search, officers uncovered methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia commonly used in the distribution and consumption of controlled substances.
Missouri woman sentenced to 2-½ years in prison for embezzling $1.2 million from her employer
U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey on Tuesday sentenced a woman to two and one-half years in prison for embezzling $1.2 million from a Ralls County, Missouri agricultural business. Stephanie D. Carper, 51, was also ordered to repay the money she stole while exploiting her position as secretary of the...
Kansas prisoner who sued over cancer treatment has died
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas prisoner who alleged in a lawsuit that he was not being properly treated for cancer has died. Attorneys and the family of John Keith Calvin say he died Wednesday at the El Dorado Correctional Facility. In a lawsuit filed last month, Calvin says Kansas Department of Corrections officials had not provided proper treatment for his colon cancer. An emergency court filing asking that he be moved to a hospital was denied. Calvin was convicted of first-degree murder in the 2002 killing of John Coates. He always maintained he was innocent and a co-defendant later said Calvin did not kill Coates. Calvin would have been eligible for parole in May.
Search is on for suspect in deadly apartment fire in Mexico
Authorities are searching for a suspect in a deadly apartment fire in Audrain County. A warrant has been issued for Brandon Spears, 43, of Mexico, on charges of first-degree murder, armed criminal action and two counts of first-degree arson. Spears also has an outstanding warrant for parole violations. The Mexico...
Rolla man arrested on drug charges following long-term undercover investigation
A Phelps County man is facing drug charges following what police are calling a “long-term” narcotics investigation. Brandon Deluca, 44, of Rolla, was charged earlier today with delivery of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. He’s being held on a $250,000 bond.
Bond hearing set for Columbia physican charged with rape, change of venue denied
A bond hearing is scheduled this afternoon for a Columbia physician charged with rape. Travis Birkhead, 37, of Columbia, was arrested and charged with first-degree rape and fourth-degree assault in October. He has been held without bond since that time, despite a motion that bond be set. Birkhead’s attorney filed a second motion to reduce bond, and a hearing is set for 2:00 this afternoon.
