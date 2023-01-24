Read full article on original website
Related
wlip.com
Two Dead In Thursday Morning Three Vehicle Interstate Crash
RACINE, WI (WLIP)–The crash that snarled traffic in Racine County yesterday morning reportedly left two people dead. Two Milwaukee women in their 30’s lost their lives in a three vehicle crash-one of which was reportedly a semi. It happened around 3:30 AM on the interstate near Highway 20.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha County crash, I-94 shut down near state line for hours
KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. - A multi-vehicle crash in Kenosha County near the state line shut down northbound I-41/94 Friday afternoon, Jan. 27. The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department told FOX6 News that initial reports indicate two semitrucks and six cars were involved. Officials are still working to confirm that. It happened...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha police chase, driver arrested in Pleasant Prairie
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - A high-speed police chase ended with one person in handcuffs Wednesday, Jan 25, in Pleasant Prairie. Kenosha police were chasing a vehicle southbound on Sheridan Road. Pleasant Prairie police were notified around 11:30 a.m. and joined in to assist and develop a plan to end the pursuit.
One killed in two-vehicle crash near Sherman and Roosevelt
One person has died and three are injured following a two-vehicle crash in Milwaukee early Thursday morning.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee women killed, Racine County I-94 crash
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. - Two Milwaukee women died in a crash in Racine County on Thursday morning, Jan. 26, and it was one of more than a dozen crashes amid slippery conditions. Sheriff's officials said around 3:30 a.m., a semi rolled over on I-94 southbound, just north of the Highway 20 exit.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Slinger crash, 1 person extricated
SLINGER, Wis. - One person had to be extricated from a vehicle after a Slinger crash Friday afternoon, Jan. 27. The two-vehicle crash happened near State Highway 164 and Sherman Road around 1:50 p.m. According to the Slinger Fire Department, one of the injured occupants needed to be extricated. That...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Driver collides with MFD truck; no injuries
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a crash involving a Milwaukee Fire Department truck that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 25. It happened around 9:12 a.m. near N. Lincoln Memorial Drive and N. Harbor Drive. Police say a motorist slid and collided with an unoccupied parked MFD fire truck that had...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
I-94 fatal crash in Racine County; all lanes reopen
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. - All lanes on northbound I-94 near WIS 20 were temporarily closed Thursday morning, Jan. 26 in Racine County due to a fatal crash. All lanes have reopened. Northbound traffic was being diverted off the interstate at State Highway 20 (Washington Ave). Racine County officials say prior...
Milwaukee woman killed near 15th and Becher, police say
A 59-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and killed near 15th and Becher on Thursday. The homicide happened around 8 p.m. The woman died from her injuries at the scene.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Center and Vel R. Phillips shootings; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Thursday, Jan. 26 near Center and Vel R. Phillips. It happened around 6 p.m. Police say the victim, an 18-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered a graze wound and was taken to the hospital for treatment. No arrests have been made.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine man convicted; 1986 killing of 22-year-old Green Bay woman
GREEN BAY, Wis. - A Racine man has been convicted in the 1986 killing of a young woman whose body was found in a swamp at a Green Bay nature area. Lou Griffin, 67, pleaded no contest Friday, Jan. 27 in Brown County Circuit Court to a charge of homicide by reckless conduct, and a judge found him guilty. His sentencing is set for March 27.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee jail death, Brieon Green's family demands release of all video
MILWAUKEE - The family of Brieon Green, who died inside the Milwaukee County Jail last year, demanded Thursday, Jan. 26 that all video be released. Less than three hours after Green, 21, was arrested for charges that included disorderly conduct and felony bail jumping, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office found him dead by suicide in his jail cell on June 26, 2022. Loved ones said Green's suicide was completely preventable. The family and their attorney said surveillance video showed a correctional officer passed by Green's cell as he was taking his own life, and they want you to see that video.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Water Street shooter sentenced to 5 years
MILWAUKEE - Christopher Murry, one of three men charged with shooting and injuring over a dozen people in one of three shootings in downtown Milwaukee in May, was sentenced to five years in prison on Thursday, Jan. 26. Additionally, he was sentenced to five years of extended supervision. Murry, 24,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Pleasant Prairie police squad hit by oncoming car in snow
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - A Pleasant Prairie police squad was hit by an oncoming driver Wednesday morning, Jan. 25. It happened while police were responding to a reported disturbance. Dashcam video, posted on the department's Facebook page, showed the squad's emergency lights reflecting off the falling snow. As the squad...
CBS 58
1 dead in 2-vehicle crash in town of Jefferson
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- One person was killed following a two-vehicle crash in the town of Jefferson on Wednesday, Jan. 25. It happened around 7:40 a.m. on State Highway 12 at County Highway C. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, a preliminary investigation revealed a driver was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Jefferson County fatal crash; driver lost control, crossed lanes
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. - One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Jefferson County Wednesday morning, Jan. 25. It happened around 7:40 a.m. on State Highway 12 at County Highway C in the town of Jefferson. Preliminary investigation at the scene found the driver of a vehicle traveling westbound...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Delavan Dairy Queen armed robbery caught on cam, robber sought
DELAVAN, Wis. - Town of Delavan police are looking for a robber who stole money from a Dairy Queen on Highway 50 on Friday, Jan. 13. Police responded to a Dairy Queen around 9 p.m. after receiving a call of an armed robbery. Officers were on the scene within two minutes, but the robber had already run on foot.
Channel 3000
Driver dies after crash with truck on US 12 near Fort Atkinson
FORT ATKINSON, Wis. -- A driver died Wednesday following a crash on US 12 outside Fort Atkinson. Jefferson County Sheriff's officials said the incident occurred near County Highway C at around 7:40 a.m. An investigation reportedly showed the driver was traveling west when they lost control of their vehicle and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee armored truck robbery near 79th and Capitol
Milwaukee police are looking for the people who robbed an armored truck at 79th and Capitol on Thursday morning. They got away with more than $100,000.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha police chase ends in Elm Grove, driver on the run
ELM GROVE, Wis. - Elm Grove police are searching for the driver of a stolen vehicle pursued by Waukesha police into Elm Grove and then abandoned in someone's backyard. All of this unfolded late Monday, Jan. 23, and into the early morning hours of Tuesday. Police records show the chase...
