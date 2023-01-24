Read full article on original website
Wright announces bid for Mill Hall area District Judge
BEECH CREEK, PA – My name is Heidi Wright, formerly Heidi Shoemaker, and I reside in Beech Creek, PA with my husband, Timothy Wright, and three sons, Easton, Mason, and Benson. I am seeking nomination on both the Republican and Democratic tickets for Magisterial District Judge in Clinton County Magisterial District 25-3-02. I am 31 years old and grew up in Beech Creek, PA. I have deep roots to this community dating back to 1898 when my Great Grandfather, Glenn S. Dickey of Beech Creek was born. I am the daughter of Scott Shoemaker and Holly Beaver and the sister of Seth Shoemaker. Maternal Granddaughter of Patricia Dickey and the late Vaughn Dickey. Paternal granddaughter of Sharon Shoemaker and the late Bing Shoemaker.
Clearfield County police departments to merge into one
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Two police departments in Clearfield County are looking to merge. Clearfield Borough and Lawrence Township Police Departments plan to debut their Clearfield Regional Police Department merger on March 5. The headquarters for the new police department will be at the Lawrence Township Municipal Building and the borough police department will be […]
Perry Co. receives ‘main street’ designation in community and economic development program
DUNCANNON, PA — Perry County received its first “main street” designation on Thursday as part of a state program to revitalize and develop communities across the Commonwealth. State officials and local business leaders gathered in downtown Duncannon to announce the designation, which they say will invest in...
Renovo Energy Center project remains tied up in state Environmental Hearing Board process
HARRISBURG, PA – The nine-year effort to build a natural gas to electricity plant in Renovo continues through channels before the state’s Environmental Hearing Board. The Renovo Energy Center project, first discussed in 2014, has been involved in litigation for nearly two years, the Clear Air Council and other environmental groups contesting the proposed billion dollar facility.
Former fire chief sentenced in Northumberland County
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The former chief of the Strong Volunteer Fire Company in Mount Carmel will spend the next one to four years in state prison. Kevin Mains was sentenced Friday in Northumberland County. He pleaded guilty last October to sexual assault. This comes after police say Mains...
District to discuss oil spill details that caused closure for Southern Huntingdon
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – The Southern Huntingdon County School District will be holding a public meeting to discuss the most recent findings in the oil tank spill at Spring Farm Elementary. On Sunday, Jan. 22 school officials notified the district staff and students that the school would be running on a delay due to […]
Brooke Fravel seeks re-election for County Auditor
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Brooke Fravel has announced that she will seek the Republican nomination for re-election for Clinton County Auditor in the May primary election. “I have served as one of the three Clinton County Auditors since 2020 and am running for re-election so I can continue using my business and bookkeeping skills to serve the people of Clinton County,” said Fravel.
Special probation OK’d for Pa. man, woman who set up fake GoFundMe pages
WILLIAMSPORT - A Lycoming County woman and her boyfriend accused of establishing GoFundMe pages in memory of three individuals who are still alive have been accepted into the probation program that once completed allows them to clear their records. Angela Renee Snook, 29, and Devin Ray Page, 36, agreed in...
Strouse announces re-election bid for District Attorney
LOCK HAVEN, PA – District Attorney Dave Strouse has announced that he intends to seek a third term as Clinton County’s District Attorney. Strouse first won election as District Attorney in 2015. He initially campaigned on four primary areas of focus: 1) drug and safety concerns in county schools; 2) starting a Veteran’s Court Program; 3) training and resources for our local police officers; and 4) imposing more intensive supervision programs for offenders with substance abuse concerns.
Person responsible for threats that closed Milton Area School District identified, according to police
MILTON, Pa. — Milton Area School District is closed Thursday, January 26, because of a threat. School officials posted to the district's website saying a tip came in early Thursday morning over the Safe 2 Say app. School officials said with information from the Safe2Say Something tipline, investigators have...
Centre County Courthose Construction Project
One of Centre County’s best known and most historic structures is expected to be the site of an upcoming construction project that could have far reaching implications. At the Centre County Courthouse, the courthouse itself is structurally stable, but on each side of the courthouse, retaining walls, each at least one-hundred-years-old, are crumbling and falling apart.
Lou’s View
Clinton County was known for a lot of industries that helped build the local economy. Lumbering, brick, iron, and tobacco all come readily to mind. Brick making was especially big, because of the presence of clay in the county. That also accounts for another big local business—Pottery. There were...
Barn catches fire in Lycoming County
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A fire destroyed a barn early Friday morning in Lycoming County, and investigators say this blaze follows two other fires on properties owned by the same person. Flames broke out just before 3 a.m. along Route 973 in Hepburn Township, near Jersey Shore. Officials were...
Rt 550 Benner Twp. Accident
The snow making for some messy road conditions this morning and through the afternoon. This accident happened on Route 550 in Benner Township, Centre County. One car went off the road and hit an embankment a little after 11 this morning near where West Water Street and Buffalo Run Road merge.
Fraternity member charged after State College resident attacked
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A State College resident went to the hospital after an assault from fraternity members that forced their way into the home, according to police. Before Michael Vanbelle, 19, of Glenn Mills forced his way into the residence along the 300 block of Fraternity Row in October 2022 he was already told […]
Casino to open in State College, PA
State College, Pa. — A new casino is coming to the former site of a Macy's department store. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board voted unanimously to award a Category 4 slot machine license to SC Gaming OpCo, LLC to construct a casino in College Township, Centre County. The award concludes a process that began on September 2, 2020. Ira Lubert secured the right to locate a casino with a winning...
Penn State president gives advice to Centre County businesses
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State President, Dr. Neeli Bendapudi, joined the Chamber of Business & Industry of Centre County [CBICC] on Thursday, Jan. 26 for a discussion with business owners and local leaders on economic development and employee retention. Bendapudi had many messages to Centre County businesses, but one, in particular, stood out. […]
Keystone Central Foundation Hall of Fame inductees’ event set for Feb. 18; DuWayne Kunes among new class
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA – The Keystone Central Foundation this month announced the six members of its 2023 Hall of Fame class. They will be recognized at the organization’s hall of fame induction ceremony on Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Central Mountain High School cafeteria. :. The Record...
Police: Local Man Cancels Check to Truck Repair Shop Because He ‘Was Not Satisfied’
BRADFORD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man was charged after he allegedly canceled a large check because he was not satisfied with repair work done on his truck in Bradford Township. According to a release issued by PSP Clearfield on Tuesday, January 24, a Woodland shop did repair...
Rolley named Outreach Coordinator for Clinton County Community Foundation
LOCK HAVEN, PA- The Clinton County Community Foundation has announced that Robert ‘Bob’ Rolley Jr. will serve as its new, part-time outreach coordinator. As coordinator, Rolley will work to promote the nonprofit Foundation’s mission, oversee charitable grants from funds established by donors, provide outreach to grant recipients, work to grow the foundation’s assets and capacity, build community and individual relationships, and manage its web site at www.clintoncountyfoundation.org and social media pages and channels.
