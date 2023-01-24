BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Anthony “Jim” Colla, 70 of Boardman, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his residence on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Jim as he was known to many was born on June 1, 1952 in Youngstown, the son of Ralph and Jenny (Crisucci) Colla. He was a lifelong resident of the area.

BOARDMAN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO