ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boardman, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
27 First News

Barbara M. Hatosky, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara M. Hatosky, 75, of Warren passed away Friday, January 13, 2023, at St. Joseph Health Center. Barbara was born August 2, 1947, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Florian J. and Mary (Frenchko) Hatosky. She was a 1965 graduate of Howland High School and...
WARREN, OH
27 First News

Mary F. Wildes, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary F. Wildes, 73, of Struthers passed away January 26, 2023 at the Hospice House in Poland. She was born December 20, 1949 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of George and Helen (Butler) Brooke and was a lifelong area resident. Mary is survived by her...
STRUTHERS, OH
27 First News

Marybeth Kustelega, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday, January 25, 2023, Marybeth Kustelega, age 65, of Youngstown, Ohio died in St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio on June 5, 1957, to John Joseph and Judith Elaine (Snyderwine) Mulrow. Marybeth is survived by her sons, Shawn Diana of...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Robert Shawn “Boggsy” Boggs, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Shawn Boggs “Boggsy,” 47, of Salem went on to be with his grandmother, Mary and father-in-law, Larry, on Thursday evening, January 26, 2023, one month after being diagnosed with rare cancer. Born on May 28, 1975, in Salem but he used to...
SALEM, OH
27 First News

Deborah G. Champion, Lake Milton, Ohio

LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah G. Champion, age 66 of Lake Milton, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. She was born on June 9, 1956 in Ravenna, Ohio, the daughter of George R. Goynes and Lucille L. (Sickle)...
LAKE MILTON, OH
27 First News

Peter Mitchell, Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes Staff)– Peter Mitchell, 100, passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at St. Joseph Health Center. Peter Was born May 5, 1922, in Kansas City, Missouri, the son of Angelo and Mary (Giantis) Mitchell. Peter moved to Warren in 1948 and retired in 1994 from Thomas Steel...
WARREN, OH
27 First News

Rand Chronister, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rand Chronister, 68, passed away peacefully in the company of family at University Hospitals on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 following complications from surgery. Rand was born December 31, 1954, in Warren, Ohio as the first of six children to the late Marvin and Madeline (Muresan)...
CORTLAND, OH
27 First News

Thomas Joseph Eckenrode II, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Joseph Eckenrode II of Niles passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at 9:00 p.m. in his residence. He was 45. Thomas was born on August 30, 1977, in Warren, the son of Thomas Eckenrode and Susan Clark Eckenrode. He graduated in 1996 from...
NILES, OH
27 First News

Robert K. Ellway, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert K. Ellway, 67, passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023 at his residence. He was born March 9, 1955 in Youngstown, the son of Kenneth A. and Elaine M. (Kollar) Ellway. Bob was employed with the Mahoning County Board of Elections and had previously been...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Rochelle Frazer, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial celebration in honor of Ms. Rochelle Frazer will be held Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Peacefully and surrounded by her family, Rochelle “Buttons” Frazer passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at the age of 63.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Raymond “Skip” Fabian, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond “Skip” Fabian, 82, of Youngstown, passed away at Windsor House of Canfield Wednesday morning, January 25, after a short but hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born June 13, 1940 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Rhyne and...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Karen S. Philibin, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen S. Philibin, 62, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023. She was born December 13, 1960 in Youngstown, a daughter of Donald W. and Barbara A. (Merolillo) DeRaud. Karen was an Administrative Assistant with Dr. LaManna and later with Dr. Booker Bair for 25...
NORTH LIMA, OH
27 First News

James Breedlove, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James “Jim” Breedlove, 85 of Girard, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. James was born August 10, 1937 in Girard, Ohio the son of John Romie and Agnes (Allison) Breedlove. Jim joined the Army and served...
GIRARD, OH
27 First News

James Anthony Colla, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Anthony “Jim” Colla, 70 of Boardman, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his residence on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Jim as he was known to many was born on June 1, 1952 in Youngstown, the son of Ralph and Jenny (Crisucci) Colla. He was a lifelong resident of the area.
BOARDMAN, OH
27 First News

Chassidy “Chunk” Broadstone, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Chassidy “Chunk” Broadstone of Warren passed unexpectedly from injuries sustained in a house fire on Thursday, January 19, 2023. She was 16 years old. Chassidy was born in Warren on March 23, 2006, the daughter of Rose Richards and Roger Broadstone. She was...
WARREN, OH
27 First News

Wayne L. Jarrett, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Wayne L. Jarrett, 85, of Hermitage, passed away Friday morning, January 27, 2023, in his home. Mr. Jarrett was born on July 30, 1937, in Hermitage, a son of the late Wayne and Sylvia (Smith) Jarrett and attended Hickory High School. Wayne retired in 1981...
27 First News

John E. Benton, Jr., Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John E. Benton, Jr., age 95 of Hubbard, passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. John was born September 2, 1927 in Hubbard, Ohio a son of John E., Sr. and Alice Benton. He was a 1944 graduate of Hubbard...
HUBBARD, OH
27 First News

Carole Ann Flitcraft Popa, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carole Ann Flitcraft Popa, 82 of Salem, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Rutkay and Carl Flitcraft, Sr. She is survived by her husband, Ambrose Popa, Jr., who would be celebrating their 39th wedding anniversary...
SALEM, OH
WOWK 13 News

Ohio Dollar General stores shut down amid overcharging lawsuit

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Dollar General stores across Ohio shut down Friday morning, and employees at multiple stores have confirmed the reason. NBC4 checked multiple stores in the Columbus metro area. Workers at the Clintonville location said they received a call from Dollar General’s corporate office telling them to close. They did not know a […]
OHIO STATE
27 First News

Twana Tenete “Tee Rich” Richardson-Sharp, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Twana Tenete “Tee Rich” Richardson-Sharp transitioned from her earthly labor on Sunday, January 15, 2023 in Boardman, Ohio. Twana affectionately called “Tee Rich” and “Tee Bone” was born December 15, 1977 in Youngstown, a daughter of James E. ” Preacher” Richardson, Sr. and Racheryl Clark.
BOARDMAN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy