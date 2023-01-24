Read full article on original website
1111cal
2d ago
Don't come here! Go back to the border, and go deep, and see what is really going on. And CLOSE the border!! you need to get 87k military officers down there, to stop/fight the cartels, drugs,human traffickers, and terrorists.
Reply
6
jerry j
1d ago
do us a favor want to come here at night and go over on the west side
Reply
10
'Joe's No Fool': Desperate President Biden Plans To DUMP Kamala Harris From 2024 Democratic Ticket
Desperate President Joe Biden is determined to win a second term — and the conniving commander-in-chief is convinced dumping dead weight Kamala Harris will put him on the path to victory, RadarOnline.com has learned.The peeved POTUS, 80, is fed up with his vice president's failures on domestic policy issues and blames Harris, 58, for his historically weak poll numbers, according to tipsters who say he's decided to ditch her from the 2024 Democratic ticket and already has his eyes on another female frontrunner."Joe's no fool," said a party source. "He knows if he can add someone like Hillary Clinton or...
'I'm Not Doing That': VP Kamala Harris REFUSES To Take Knee With President Biden & Golden State Warriors During Awkward Photo-Op At White House
Vice President Kamala Harris made an awkward scene this week as she and President Joe Biden met with the Golden State Warriors to celebrate the team’s NBA championship win, RadarOnline.com has learned.The uncomfortable incident took place on Tuesday as the Warriors visited the White House to meet with the president and vice president and take pictures.But shortly before the meet-and-greet concluded, and as the parties gathered to take a few last photos together, the visit took a turn for the worse when President Biden insisted on getting down on one knee in front of the team.“I'll tell you what,” Biden...
How Joe Biden went from ‘one of the poorest’ in Congress to a millionaire
When Joe Biden was a US senator he referred to himself as “one of the poorest members” of Congress. But his fortunes rose precipitously following his years as vice-president, thanks to a flurry of cash from book deals and speeches — as well as regular kickbacks from his brother and youngest son, according to text messages from Hunter Biden’s laptop and a congressional probe. In 2016, his last year as vice-president, “middle class Joe” reported between $291,000 and about $1 million in assets and income outside his vice-presidential salary of $230,700. He also claimed between $780,000 and about $1.6 million in...
Washington Examiner
The 'meh' presidency: Biden slips again
THE 'MEH' PRESIDENCY: BIDEN SLIPS AGAIN. Here's a lesson from the polls in the last 16 months. When President Joe Biden is unpopular, when things are going badly, his job approval rating falls to about 36%. When he is doing better, when things are going well, his job approval rises to about 44%.
South Carolina's James Clyburn says he is convinced Biden will seek second term
Congressman James Clyburn of South Carolina, the assistant Democratic leader and a top ally of the Biden White House, told CBS News in an interview Wednesday that he is convinced President Biden will seek reelection even though the president has not yet formally announced another run. "Yes, I am," Clyburn...
Chinese donors funneled millions into university running Penn Biden Center during Biden presidency: report
The University of Pennsylvania has received millions from Chinese donors amid the Biden presidency and classified documents scandal, a new investigation found.
Hunter Biden blacked out near classified documents while working with Chinese businessman: Report
Classified documents were being held at a residence where Hunter Biden would reportedly black out from drinking and drug use during a time when he was working with a Chinese businessman with intelligence connections.
Biden will not be the Democrat nominee in 2024. Count on it.
President Joe Biden is not honest. And now revelations about classified documents being found give the appearance that he is compromised. It is hard to imagine him running in 2024.
How Joe Biden Wins Again
The year after a midterm election is presidential purgatory. Congressional investigators from the opposing party devote themselves to flaying the incumbent. Stripped of any possibility of grand legislative accomplishments, presidents busy themselves with foreign policy and patiently wait for their domestic foes to overplay their hand.For Joe Biden, this is all intimately familiar. He experienced this discomfort as Barack Obama’s vice president. And he walked away with a sense of how he might get through it differently himself, how he could profitably survive this awkward year—and leverage it as the basis for reelection.Back in 2009, Obama anointed Biden “The Sheriff.”...
Schumer, Manchin, Hunter: Biden's Wilmington home saw frequent visitors while classified docs were stashed
Several individuals ranging from congressional leaders to past campaign staff have had access to President Biden's Delaware home where classified documents have been discovered.
Former Trump aide on 2024: 'The last thing any American wants to see is Trump versus Biden again'
On CNN's State of the Union, former Democratic Congressman Mondaire Jones, CNN Political Commentator David Urban, Democratic strategist Karen Finney and former Trump White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah Griffin join Dana Bash to discuss the latest set of classified documents found at President Biden's home and who may run in the Republican presidential primary in 2024.
The Biden Challengers Who Could Fight Him for the Democratic Nomination
There are no clear front-runners for any potential primary challenge, although several names keep cropping up.
White House claimed Biden's Delaware house used for official business but now says it's 'personal'
While White House officials have previously claimed that President Biden works during his trips to Wilmington, Delaware, they now claim that the residence is "personal."
NBC News
Pence document revelation is good for Biden — and great for Trump
WASHINGTON — If it’s Wednesday ... The U.S., Germany and other Western nations reverse course and are set to send tanks to Ukraine. ... Speaker Kevin McCarthy blocks Democrats Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell from serving on House Intel Committee. ... Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says the onus of negotiating debt limit increase will be on McCarthy and the House GOP. ... In new filing, Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., signals campaign loan didn’t come from personal funds. ... And RNC’s three-day winter meeting begins, with RNC chair race set for Friday.
POLITICO
Biden's ride or die
Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Eli | Email Lauren. Programming Note: We’ll be off Monday, Jan. 16, for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, but will...
POLITICO
Biden’s next big headache
OVERSIGHT OVERLORD — In his first remarks as Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy offered a look at one of the new Republican majority’s priorities, saying “it’s time for us to be a check and provide some balance on Biden’s policies.”. Then the House approved...
Biden's closest assistant, Ron Klain, is said to be leaving the White House shortly.
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — According to a source familiar with Ron Klain's intentions, the White House chief of staff, who has served as President Joe Biden's top adviser for more than two years, is planning to depart his position in the coming weeks.
President Biden’s classified doc scandal complicates reelection bid
President Biden’s classified document scandal will complicate a potential bid for a second term, insiders told The Post. Attorneys for Biden first found 10 pieces of classified materials at the Penn Biden Center in Washington six days before the mid-term elections. More sensitive materials were uncovered at the president’s Wilmington, Del. home where his son Hunter frequently stayed. “It certainly, I think, undermines a core part of our attack on President Trump, and because the White House made such hay about Trump’s classified documents obviously it’s all fair and well that they’re gonna put the target on Biden,” offered one...
How Biden's Wilmington residence went from a family home to subject of investigation
Last August, as President Joe Biden left the White House for another weekend at home in Wilmington, Delaware, he told reporters he was bringing his President's Daily Brief -- the highly classified intelligence memo that contains some of the US government's most closely held secrets.
WH won’t say if Biden OK with search of University of Delaware doc trove
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration kept silent Tuesday about whether the president would approve a search of his Senate records at the University of Delaware after even more classified documents were found Friday at his Wilmington home. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) called for the search Monday after the FBI’s Friday hunt through Biden’s home turned up sensitive items dating to his Senate years in addition to even more records from his vice presidency. The Post asked Jean-Pierre at her regular briefing for a response for Cruz’s call to pore over the roughly 1,850 boxes of Biden’s Senate papers and 415 gigabytes of...
