Read full article on original website
Related
Panic! At the Disco Singer Brendon Urie & Wife Sarah Expecting First Child
Panic! At The Disco front man Brendon Urie, 35, is going to be a dad!. On Tuesday, Urie announced that he was expecting his first child with wife Sarah Orzechowski. He wrote on Instagram, “Sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin. We've been trying to keep it to ourselves, though some of you may have heard.. Sarah and I are expecting a baby very soon!”
Panic! At The Disco says it is disbanding
The widely known pop-rock band Panic! At The Disco officially announced earlier today that they have broken up.
Popculture
Rock Band Breaks up After 41 Years Together
Influential Japanese hardcore punk band Gauze, which first formed in 1981, is breaking up after 41 years. The band – comprised of vocalist Fugu, guitarist Momorin, bassist Shin, and drummer Hiko - announced the news to fans in a post to their official Twitter account back on Nov. 26. The announcement came just hours after the band performed the 176th edition of their Disinfection GIG live shows at the Shinjuku ANTIKNOCK in Tokyo on Nov. 25 in what is now believed to have been their final performance as a band.
Kelly Clarkson Somehow Made Joji’s Emotional Ballad ‘Glimpse of Us’ Even More Heartbreaking
“Glimpse of Us,” Joji’s heartbreaking ballad about the one that got away, was sad enough on its own. Now, Kelly Clarkson has managed to take whatever was left of all the broken hearts and grind the pieces into dust with her latest Kellyoke cover on the Kelly Clarkson show. Backed by two accompanying pianists, Clarkson transformed Joji’s restrained piano ballad with a soulful performance capitalizing on the full extent of her range. The singer and host cut the song down by nearly half from its original four-minute run time, trimming the earlier choruses but returning to them in full...
Metallica Aims to Smash Taboos With New Song ‘Screaming Suicide’
James Hetfield hopes to shatter the taboos attached to discussing suicide with Metallica's new single. "Screaming Suicide" is the second song released from the band's upcoming album 72 Seasons. You can watch the song's official video below. "The intention is to communicate about the darkness we feel inside," Hetfield said...
Justin Bieber sells his music catalog
Justin Bieber has sold the rights to his publishing and artist royalties from his song catalog, adding himself to a growing list of pop stars who have inked rights deals.
wegotthiscovered.com
Taylor Swift completely eclipses John Mayer’s tour announcement by teasing new ‘Lavender Haze’ music video, and Swifties are onto her
Taylor Swift said it herself: she is a mastermind. Her latest Machiavellian plan, fans believe, concerns the release of the teaser for the much-anticipated third music video from her 2022 album Midnights for the song “Lavender Haze,” which just happened to fall on the same day her ex-boyfriend and Swiftie public enemy #1 John Mayer decided to announce he’s going on tour.
Brendon Urie, frontman and final member of Panic! At The Disco, announces the band's official disbandment
Panic! At The Disco debuted as a four-piece pop rock act in 2005, but has served as a solo vehicle for Brendon Urie in recent years.
EW.com
Call Me Kat casts Jack McBrayer as new baker following Leslie Jordan's death
There's a new baker down at the cat cafe. Jack McBrayer will make his Call Me Kat debut on Thursday's episode as a new baker following the death of cast member Leslie Jordan. The 30 Rock alum is portraying Gideon, an Amish man set to replace Jordan's Phil following his move to Tahiti with his new husband.
Panic! at the Disco is ending after nearly two decades
Brendon Urie, the band's frontman and last remaining original member, made the announcement on Instagram. He said with he and his wife expecting their first child, he wants to focus on his family.
EW.com
Razzies withdraw Worst Actress nomination for Firestarter child star Ryan Kiera Armstrong
Two days after the Golden Raspberry Awards, a.k.a. the Razzies, unveiled their choices for the "worst" movies and performances of 2022, the organization is already backtracking on at least one category. After facing criticism online for nominating Firestarter star Ryan Kiera Armstrong in the Worst Actress category despite the fact...
Brendon Urie Announces He’s Ending Panic! At the Disco After Nearly 20 Years: ‘It Has Been a Pleasure’
Hanging up the mic. Brendon Urie announced that Panic! At the Disco "will be no more" after the band completes its Viva Las Vengeance tour in March. "Well, it’s been a hell of a journey," the "Local God" singer, 35, began in a statement shared via Instagram on Tuesday, January 24. "Growing up in Vegas […]
Aly & AJ Preview ‘With Love From’ Album With New Song ‘Baby Lay Your Head Down’
Aly & AJ are swapping the summer sunshine for the haze of midnight on their newly announced fifth studio album With Love From, set for release on March 15. Introducing the album, the sister duo has shared the breezy new single “Baby Lay Your Head Down.” “Bringing you your next breakup anthem for the ex who’ll only see you in their dreams from now on,” Aly & AJ wrote on Instagram. “Baby Lay Your Head Down” recounts the duo coming to the realization that a relationship may not have been what it seemed. “Handled you like broken porcelain/Really I’m...
Aisles stream brand new fusion-inspired single Game Over
Chilean prog rockers Aisles will release new album Beyond Drama in April
EW.com
Lance Kerwin, James at 16 and Salem's Lot star, dies at 62
Lance Kerwin, the former child star best known for his roles on the coming-of-age TV series James at 16 and in the Stephen King adaptation Salem's Lot, died Tuesday at 62. His daughter Savanah Kerwin announced his passing in a Facebook post and added, "We appreciate all the kind words, memories, and prayers that have been shared." A cause of death was not provided.
Different Drum: Held together by Magic tape and cassette tapes
Sometimes, life is too busy to keep on top of everything you should. Scrap that thought and let’s get real: MOST of the time life is too busy to keep on top of everything you should. I can unabashedly vouch for that. I don’t change my bedding as often as the manufacturer recommends; I sometimes run out of salt in my water softener before I get around to buying another several bags of it; and I have...
netflixjunkie.com
BREATHTAKING! Fans Left Gasping as Netflix Releases ‘The Sandman’s’ Unseen Images for Morpheus’ Realm of Dream
If you could travel to your dreams, how would you feel? These thoughts are not insane as the Lord of Dreaming made us believe in this Dream Land. Well, fans haven’t woken up from the Dreaming yet. Let them stay there for a little while. That is what The Sandman production wants right now. While the fandom is still in love with the Netflix Original series, the production gave them one more reason to stay in love.
Writers' Corner: Keep, toss and release
I decided to take advantage of a couple days off and sort through some of the boxes and totes of accumulated “stuff” occupying my spare room. I live with cats, all of which are notorious bandits and slight-of-hand mischief-makers. I put everything in boxes and totes in the spare room for safety and preservation. The problem with this arrangement is simple. Over time, objects, papers and whatnots in boxes have a way of becoming lost or forgotten....
EW.com
The Bachelor preview: An OG villain returns to judge a runway date
With the relative chaos of night one out of the way, Zach begins dating his 20 potential wives next week on The Bachelor. In this exclusive clip from Monday's episode, a group of women — including Bailey, Brianna, Davia, Kylee, Cat, Katherine, Genevie, and Brooklyn — meet up with Zach for a group date, and he's got a few special guests tagging along.
EW.com
Rick Astley sues Yung Gravy, claiming he 'flagrantly' imitated his voice on song 'Betty (Get Money)'
Rick Astley is no stranger to love and, now, the courtroom. On Thursday, the "Never Gonna Give You Up" singer sued rapper Yung Gravy over his 2022 track "Betty (Get Money)," claiming that the song — which heavily interpolates Astley's now meme-ified hit — violates both federal trademark law and Astley's right of publicity by mimicking his voice without his consent.
Comments / 0