Yankton, SD

City of Yankton Declares Snow Emergency

The City of Yankton has declared a snow emergency. This is the third snow emergency that the city has declared in January, with the first on January 3rd and the second on January 18th. Corey Potts, the Public Works Manager for the City of Yankton previously said that during snow...
New Police Work Group Launched

At last week’s Yankton City Commission Meeting, the public was informed of a new work group that the Yankton Police Department has launched. Yankton Police Chief, Jason Foote, explains the need for this Retail Theft Work Group…. Foot talks about some of the special aspects to these crimes…. If...
Tips For Pet Owners During Cold Weather

With the National Weather Service forecasting temperatures below zero over the weekend, Clay Stoddard with Red Hydrant Inn and Playground in Yankton has some tips for pet owners during the cold weather. Stoddard says that one thing to be mindful of is that pets can slip and get hurt on...
