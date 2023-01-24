Read full article on original website
High Snowfall Amounts, Low Temperatures Forecasted for Yankton Area This Weekend
A severe winter storm is expected to hit the Yankton area Friday evening and stay around Saturday morning. Kelo Meteorologist Scot Mundt says that the Yankton area could see another 6-10 inches of snow. Mundt expects snow to move out of the Yankton area by noon Saturday. On top of...
City of Yankton Declares Snow Emergency
The City of Yankton has declared a snow emergency. This is the third snow emergency that the city has declared in January, with the first on January 3rd and the second on January 18th. Corey Potts, the Public Works Manager for the City of Yankton previously said that during snow...
New Police Work Group Launched
At last week’s Yankton City Commission Meeting, the public was informed of a new work group that the Yankton Police Department has launched. Yankton Police Chief, Jason Foote, explains the need for this Retail Theft Work Group…. Foot talks about some of the special aspects to these crimes…. If...
Tips For Pet Owners During Cold Weather
With the National Weather Service forecasting temperatures below zero over the weekend, Clay Stoddard with Red Hydrant Inn and Playground in Yankton has some tips for pet owners during the cold weather. Stoddard says that one thing to be mindful of is that pets can slip and get hurt on...
