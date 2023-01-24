Read full article on original website
khqa.com
1 dead after two vehicle crash in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WICS) — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Morgan County on Tuesday. Illinois State Police (ISP) says they responded to the intersection of U.S. Route 67 and Woodson Winchester Road, Morgan County at 7:30 a.m. ISP says Johnathan Price, 28, of Pittsfield, IL,...
ISBE announce property tax relief grants for 32 school districts
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) announced on Thursday Property Tax Relief Grants for 32 school districts. The grant program is part of the Evidence-Based Funding (EBF) for Student Success Act; it allows school districts to reduce local property taxes and replace that revenue with state funds.
KHQA Student Athlete of the Week: DYLAN DALTON, Bowling Green High School
KHQA STUDENT ATHLETE OF THE WEEK...PRESENTED BY BLESSING HEALTH SYSTEM. Awards: Third Team Class 2 All-State Selection at Quarterback as a Senior by the MHSFCA, Three Time All-EMO/All District Selection, Lifetime 30-5 record as a three year starter; Holds School Record in the Javelin. College: Undecided but leaning Mizzou. Intended...
