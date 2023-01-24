NEWARK, NJ — The Lincoln Park restoration project is receiving an infusion of $3.55 million in funding from the $1.7 trillion federal spending bill approved last year. “I am personally grateful for Senators (Cory) Booker and (Bob) Menendez’s commitment to Newark’s ongoing revitalization and redevelopment, and to our shared vision of ensuring that the City’s long-time population will still have a place as change occurs,” said Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka. Booker and Menendez secured the funding for the Lincoln Park Coast Cultural District, which is overseeing the much-needed facelift to Lincoln Park, a National Historic Register landmark that has served a wide array of the city’s residents for...

