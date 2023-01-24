ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Page Six

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
The Spun

Dak Prescott's Rumored Girlfriend Shared Racy Swimsuit Photo

Dak Prescott is rumored to have a new girlfriend after his recently-reported split with now ex-girlfriend Natalie Buffett. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback is apparently "casually dating" LSU swimmer Jadyn Jannasch, per Page Six.  “She has been telling teammates it’s a rebound relationship ...
TEXAS STATE
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement

The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.  Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Former NFL coach Bill Parcells shares thoughts on Cowboys

According to legendary NFL head coach Bill Parcells, the Dallas Cowboys biggest problem isn't at quarterback. Parcells evaluated the 14 teams that qualified for the playoffs for The 33rd Team, and his comments on the Cowboys are among his most interesting. In his assessment, he revealed his belief that the Cowboys "don't have the top, top-quality quarterback in Dak Prescott, but I do think he's good enough to win with."
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: Dak Prescott Is Reportedly Dating A Notable Athlete

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his longtime girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, reportedly broke up earlier this season.  The NFL quarterback has reportedly already moved on, though. According to Page Six, Prescott is dating a notable collegiate athlete, who swims at LSU. "Dallas Cowboys ...
LOUISIANA STATE
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Jerry Jones sore loser move

The Dallas Cowboys suffered a disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night, and it seems like it’s still affecting team owner Jerry Jones. During the season, Jones does a weekly appearance on local radio station 105.3 The Fan. But following this weekend’s playoff loss, the Cowboys team owner abruptly canceled his appearance this week.
thecomeback.com

Aaron Rodgers sends clear message to Zach Wilson

Aaron Rodgers has taken a liking to Zach Wilson. While their circumstances couldn’t be more different and there is ongoing speculation that suggests Rodgers could succeed Wilson as the New York Jets starting quarterback in 2023, it’s clear that the future Hall of Famer sees something in the second-year pro out of BYU.
NEW YORK STATE
The Game Haus

List of 2023 Dallas Cowboys Free Agents

The offseason is quickly approaching for all 32 teams, and most are already looking ahead at in-house and outside talent to improve their team. Here is a full list of 2023 Dallas Cowboys free agents, just ahead of the offseason and the beginning of the free agency period, beginning on March 15.
The Spun

NFL World Shocked By Coach Of The Year Snub Today

Five more finalists were named for this year's NFL honors, this time for Coach of the Year. Head coaches on the ballot include the Eagles' Nick Sirianni, 49ers' Kyle Shanahan, Giants' Brian Daboll, Bills' Sean McDermott and Jaguars' Doug Pederson. But one name was curiously missing in the eyes of a ...
MICHIGAN STATE
Athlon Sports

Look: NFL World Reacts To Tuesday's Tony Pollard Update

Cowboys' running back Tony Pollard exited Sunday's divisional round game against the 49ers with an apparent leg injury and did not return. Shortly after the contest, reports confirmed that he'd suffered a high ankle sprain and a broken fibula.  Less than two days since the devastating ...
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to insane Rookie of the Year snub

On Wednesday morning, the NFL announced their official NFL Honors nominees, including the five NFL MVP candidates as well as the finalists for the league’s two Rookie of the Year awards – offensive and defensive. While most of the candidates were certainly deserving, there appeared to be one major snub: New Orleans Saints rookie wide receiver Chris Olave.

