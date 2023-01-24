Read full article on original website
Texas man is accused of killing his girlfriend because she was about to confront him about being married.Northville HeraldGrand Prairie, TX
Dallas Restaurant Chain Opening New Location in TownGreyson FDallas, TX
Best Dallas Buffet OptionsSteven DoyleDallas, TX
11-Year-Old Boy Fatally Shot By 14-Year-Old Girl Targeting Another Girl. What Has Happened To Families?Chibuzo NwachukuDallas, TX
Ocean Prime Offers a Prime ExperienceSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
Dak Prescott's Rumored Girlfriend Shared Racy Swimsuit Photo
Dak Prescott is rumored to have a new girlfriend after his recently-reported split with now ex-girlfriend Natalie Buffett. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback is apparently "casually dating" LSU swimmer Jadyn Jannasch, per Page Six. “She has been telling teammates it’s a rebound relationship ...
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement
The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
Yardbarker
Former NFL coach Bill Parcells shares thoughts on Cowboys
According to legendary NFL head coach Bill Parcells, the Dallas Cowboys biggest problem isn't at quarterback. Parcells evaluated the 14 teams that qualified for the playoffs for The 33rd Team, and his comments on the Cowboys are among his most interesting. In his assessment, he revealed his belief that the Cowboys "don't have the top, top-quality quarterback in Dak Prescott, but I do think he's good enough to win with."
Look: Dak Prescott Is Reportedly Dating A Notable Athlete
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his longtime girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, reportedly broke up earlier this season. The NFL quarterback has reportedly already moved on, though. According to Page Six, Prescott is dating a notable collegiate athlete, who swims at LSU. "Dallas Cowboys ...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Jerry Jones sore loser move
The Dallas Cowboys suffered a disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night, and it seems like it’s still affecting team owner Jerry Jones. During the season, Jones does a weekly appearance on local radio station 105.3 The Fan. But following this weekend’s playoff loss, the Cowboys team owner abruptly canceled his appearance this week.
Herm Edwards, fans unload on Cowboys Twitter for ‘blaming’ Dak Prescott for loss
Dallas Cowboys fans, and even former NFL head coach Herm Edwards, weren’t pleased that the team’s official Twitter account blamed Dak Prescott for their Divisional Round loss. The Dallas Cowboys were once again sent home early from the playoffs, as owner Jerry Jones’ quest for his fourth Super...
Michael Irvin on exploring a Dak replacement, WR help, Zeke's future
Michael Irvin has had a few days to digest the Cowboys’ latest playoff loss and he joined Shan, RJ and Bobby on Wednesday morning to give his thoughts on what’s next for the Cowboys in the offseason.
Look: Ezekiel Elliott Shares Update On Future With Cowboys
With the conclusion of the Dallas Cowboys' season came questions about Ezekiel Elliott's future with the organization. Zeke has no remaining guaranteed money on his contract, though he won't be an unrestricted free agent until 2027. Already seven seasons into his career, it wouldn't have been ...
Veteran NFL Quarterback Considering Transitioning To Coaching Career
Former Texas Tech and California quarterback has enjoyed six seasons in the NFL, albeit without seeing much action on the field. Doing a tour of New York teams, Webb has spent time with the Jets, Giants, and Bills. And according to a report today from Adam Schefter, the 28-year-old is ...
thecomeback.com
Aaron Rodgers sends clear message to Zach Wilson
Aaron Rodgers has taken a liking to Zach Wilson. While their circumstances couldn’t be more different and there is ongoing speculation that suggests Rodgers could succeed Wilson as the New York Jets starting quarterback in 2023, it’s clear that the future Hall of Famer sees something in the second-year pro out of BYU.
List of 2023 Dallas Cowboys Free Agents
The offseason is quickly approaching for all 32 teams, and most are already looking ahead at in-house and outside talent to improve their team. Here is a full list of 2023 Dallas Cowboys free agents, just ahead of the offseason and the beginning of the free agency period, beginning on March 15.
Tua Tagovailoa's Parents Announce Playing Career Decision
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered several concussions during the 2022 season. Following a tumultuous season in which he missed a few games with serious head injuries, fans wondered if he'd be back in 2023. In a recent interview, his parents made it clear Tua will be the Dolphins ...
Cowboys 'A Good Team, But ...' Bill Parcells Addresses Dak, Zeke, Future
Parcells believes in the modern Dallas Cowboys but has a dire outlook for the team's rushing future.
Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy Reveals Stunning Endorsement by Jerry Jones
It turns out the Cowboys owner has big plans for Dallas’s future, and McCarthy apparently is a major part of it.
NFL World Shocked By Coach Of The Year Snub Today
Five more finalists were named for this year's NFL honors, this time for Coach of the Year. Head coaches on the ballot include the Eagles' Nick Sirianni, 49ers' Kyle Shanahan, Giants' Brian Daboll, Bills' Sean McDermott and Jaguars' Doug Pederson. But one name was curiously missing in the eyes of a ...
NFL Predictions: Picks for the Conference Championship Games
Our experts offer free NFL picks for the AFC and NFC Championship Games as the matchup for Super Bowl LVII will be decided on Sunday.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Tuesday's Tony Pollard Update
Cowboys' running back Tony Pollard exited Sunday's divisional round game against the 49ers with an apparent leg injury and did not return. Shortly after the contest, reports confirmed that he'd suffered a high ankle sprain and a broken fibula. Less than two days since the devastating ...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to insane Rookie of the Year snub
On Wednesday morning, the NFL announced their official NFL Honors nominees, including the five NFL MVP candidates as well as the finalists for the league’s two Rookie of the Year awards – offensive and defensive. While most of the candidates were certainly deserving, there appeared to be one major snub: New Orleans Saints rookie wide receiver Chris Olave.
