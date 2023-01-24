ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

Bootsy and Fretboard team up for Bengals, beer and charity

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There is nothing more Cincinnati than our Cincinnati Bengals and funk legend Bootsy Collins. You've probably heard Bootsy's Bengals anthem "Fear da Tiger". Now, you can show your love of the Bengals and "Bootzilla" with a new t-shirt. President of the Bootsy Collins Foundation, Patti Collins, and Jim Klosterman with Fretboard, also talk about a new Bootsy beer and a Bengals pep rally.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

6 Cincinnati chefs, restaurants get 2023 James Beard nods

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - Six Cincinnati restaurants and chefs are among the semifinalists 2023 James Beard Foundation awards. The James Beard Foundation on Wednesday announced its semifinalists for the best restaurants and chefs in the nation, and three Cincinnati restaurants, along with three local chefs, were among those nominated.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Local students design Joe Burrow game day suits for art project

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Joe Burrow was the star of an art project for some local students. Megan Miller leads one Cincinnati Recreation Commission’s after-school programs and she asked her students to design a game day suit for Burrow. Miller says her students range in age from five to...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Villa Madonna Academy

VILLA HILLS, Ky. (WKRC) - Villa Madonna Academy is the only private, Catholic, co-ed, K-12 school in Northern Kentucky. Since 1904, the Benedictine values of scholarship, service, hospitality, stewardship, and respect have been the foundation of a Villa education. These values are lived out daily through customized, college-preparatory academics; community service; and inclusive athletics and extracurricular activities. For generations, families from around the world and around the Tri-State have called Villa home.
VILLA HILLS, KY
WKRC

Community, police hold breath prior to public release of the Tyre Nichols beating video

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - As the Memphis Police Department plans to release to the public the body cam video of the Tyre Nichols beating, the country appears to be holding its collective breath. The video is expected to show five Memphis police officers allegedly beating to death the 29-year-old man following a traffic stop. Cities across the country are bracing for what is expected to be a strong reaction to the video.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

$10,000 in toys donated to Children's Hospital in honor of Damar Hamlin

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Damar Hamlin's injury continues to unite Cincinnati and Buffalo, even after Sunday's AFC Championship game. Hamlin was rushed to UC Medical Center after suffering a cardiac arrest and collapsing on the field during the Bengals' Monday Night Football game with the Bills on Jan. 2. He is now recovering back in Buffalo.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Police: Missing woman has been found safe

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police have found a woman who was reportedly missing Friday evening. Police were searching for a critical missing adult seen near Rookwood. Norwood Police say Mary E. Phelps, 86, was last seen leaving a Residence Inn by Marriott behind the Seasons 52 restaurant at 4:12 p.m. Phelps reportedly is diabetic and has memory issues.
NORWOOD, OH
WKRC

More details released on $80M Greater Cincinnati development

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The developer of the massive former Swifton Commons site in Bond Hill offered some new details on a planned project there, including additional buildings, the potential price point for the apartments and how he views landing retail and office tenants in a tough environment for both.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Suburban Cincinnati school district to finish $127M building plan by fall

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The yearslong, $127 million master plan to renovate and construct new buildings across Sycamore Community School District is at the halfway point, with the final three projects anticipated to wrap up by October. Sycamore schools have been working for years with local architectural firm SHP...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Two Cincinnati churches hit by vandalism, break-ins over last week

NORTHSIDE, Ohio (WKRC) – St. Boniface Roman Catholic Church has been on Chase Avenue for nearly 160 years and its doors have been there more than a century. But they are freshly sanded because they were defaced last week, and it is going to take a while before they get back to normal.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

NKY student with Prader-Willi syndrome fulfills dream of playing for basketball team

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - It was a dream come true for a senior at Ryle High School who loves sports. Jacob Arnold is usually the team manager for the Raiders basketball team, but he got the nod to be on the starting five for the first time in his high school basketball career. His teammates voted to get him a starting spot for Senior night on Friday.
UNION, KY
WKRC

Semi-truck carrying Girl Scout cookies catches on fire in NKy

PENDLETON COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - Pendleton County Schools are on a two-hour delay for Thursday after a semi-truck carrying Girl Scout cookies caught on fire. It happened on US 27 near Sharp Middle School before 6 a.m. Pendleton County Schools posted on social media that the school would be delayed...
PENDLETON COUNTY, KY
WKRC

Miami U student among 3 dead in what investigators call murder-suicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX/WKRC) - A well-being check led police to a gruesome discovery on the morning of Jan. 18: three people dead in an apparent murder-suicide in a Dublin subdivision. The victims were identified as 54-year-old Rajan Rajaram, 51-year-old Santhalatha Rajan, and 19-year-old Anish Rajan Rajaram -- a father, mother,...
OXFORD, OH
WKRC

Judge finds woman not guilty of fatally shooting man

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Hamilton County judge found a woman accused of murdering a man in Mt. Airy last year not guilty. Laquieta Reese was arrested for the murder of Gregory Jeffries, 38, in March. Police said at the time she shot Jeffries in the back twice during an argument on Hawaiian Terrace.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

2 seriously injured in Northside crash

NORTHSIDE, Ohio (WKRC) - Two people are seriously injured after a crash in Northside Thursday. Police were called to the scene on Colerain Avenue near Mt. Airy Forest around 5 p.m. They say a woman crossed the center line while driving and hit a car head-on. Both drivers were taken...
CINCINNATI, OH

