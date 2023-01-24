Read full article on original website
WKRC
Bootsy and Fretboard team up for Bengals, beer and charity
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There is nothing more Cincinnati than our Cincinnati Bengals and funk legend Bootsy Collins. You've probably heard Bootsy's Bengals anthem "Fear da Tiger". Now, you can show your love of the Bengals and "Bootzilla" with a new t-shirt. President of the Bootsy Collins Foundation, Patti Collins, and Jim Klosterman with Fretboard, also talk about a new Bootsy beer and a Bengals pep rally.
WKRC
'It reminds you of slavery': Cincinnati activist reacts to Tyre Nichols video
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Millions of people across the country are seeing video of Tyre Nichols’ beating at the hands of Memphis police officers for the first time. Local activist Iris Roley, who’s a consultant for the city on its Collaborative Agreement, watched the video minutes after it was released.
WKRC
6 Cincinnati chefs, restaurants get 2023 James Beard nods
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - Six Cincinnati restaurants and chefs are among the semifinalists 2023 James Beard Foundation awards. The James Beard Foundation on Wednesday announced its semifinalists for the best restaurants and chefs in the nation, and three Cincinnati restaurants, along with three local chefs, were among those nominated.
WKRC
Chef Aaron shares snack ideas for your AFC Championship game
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The countdown to kickoff is on for Sunday's big matchup between the Bengals and Kansas City. Kroger's Chef Aaron has ideas for a feast you can make for your watch party and keep you warm.
WKRC
Local students design Joe Burrow game day suits for art project
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Joe Burrow was the star of an art project for some local students. Megan Miller leads one Cincinnati Recreation Commission’s after-school programs and she asked her students to design a game day suit for Burrow. Miller says her students range in age from five to...
WKRC
Villa Madonna Academy
VILLA HILLS, Ky. (WKRC) - Villa Madonna Academy is the only private, Catholic, co-ed, K-12 school in Northern Kentucky. Since 1904, the Benedictine values of scholarship, service, hospitality, stewardship, and respect have been the foundation of a Villa education. These values are lived out daily through customized, college-preparatory academics; community service; and inclusive athletics and extracurricular activities. For generations, families from around the world and around the Tri-State have called Villa home.
WKRC
Community, police hold breath prior to public release of the Tyre Nichols beating video
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - As the Memphis Police Department plans to release to the public the body cam video of the Tyre Nichols beating, the country appears to be holding its collective breath. The video is expected to show five Memphis police officers allegedly beating to death the 29-year-old man following a traffic stop. Cities across the country are bracing for what is expected to be a strong reaction to the video.
WKRC
$10,000 in toys donated to Children's Hospital in honor of Damar Hamlin
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Damar Hamlin's injury continues to unite Cincinnati and Buffalo, even after Sunday's AFC Championship game. Hamlin was rushed to UC Medical Center after suffering a cardiac arrest and collapsing on the field during the Bengals' Monday Night Football game with the Bills on Jan. 2. He is now recovering back in Buffalo.
WKRC
Police: Missing woman has been found safe
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police have found a woman who was reportedly missing Friday evening. Police were searching for a critical missing adult seen near Rookwood. Norwood Police say Mary E. Phelps, 86, was last seen leaving a Residence Inn by Marriott behind the Seasons 52 restaurant at 4:12 p.m. Phelps reportedly is diabetic and has memory issues.
WKRC
More details released on $80M Greater Cincinnati development
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The developer of the massive former Swifton Commons site in Bond Hill offered some new details on a planned project there, including additional buildings, the potential price point for the apartments and how he views landing retail and office tenants in a tough environment for both.
WKRC
Suburban Cincinnati school district to finish $127M building plan by fall
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The yearslong, $127 million master plan to renovate and construct new buildings across Sycamore Community School District is at the halfway point, with the final three projects anticipated to wrap up by October. Sycamore schools have been working for years with local architectural firm SHP...
WKRC
Two Cincinnati churches hit by vandalism, break-ins over last week
NORTHSIDE, Ohio (WKRC) – St. Boniface Roman Catholic Church has been on Chase Avenue for nearly 160 years and its doors have been there more than a century. But they are freshly sanded because they were defaced last week, and it is going to take a while before they get back to normal.
WKRC
NKY student with Prader-Willi syndrome fulfills dream of playing for basketball team
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - It was a dream come true for a senior at Ryle High School who loves sports. Jacob Arnold is usually the team manager for the Raiders basketball team, but he got the nod to be on the starting five for the first time in his high school basketball career. His teammates voted to get him a starting spot for Senior night on Friday.
WKRC
Experts say that the secret to stopping COVID-19 is to fight it where it enters the body
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The secret to stopping COVID-19 may be in fighting it where it enters the body. It turns out that a different kind of antibody might hold the secret to stopping re-infection or even why some people get long COVID, according to this new research, and it's inside our noses.
WKRC
Semi-truck carrying Girl Scout cookies catches on fire in NKy
PENDLETON COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - Pendleton County Schools are on a two-hour delay for Thursday after a semi-truck carrying Girl Scout cookies caught on fire. It happened on US 27 near Sharp Middle School before 6 a.m. Pendleton County Schools posted on social media that the school would be delayed...
WKRC
Miami U student among 3 dead in what investigators call murder-suicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX/WKRC) - A well-being check led police to a gruesome discovery on the morning of Jan. 18: three people dead in an apparent murder-suicide in a Dublin subdivision. The victims were identified as 54-year-old Rajan Rajaram, 51-year-old Santhalatha Rajan, and 19-year-old Anish Rajan Rajaram -- a father, mother,...
WKRC
Judge finds woman not guilty of fatally shooting man
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Hamilton County judge found a woman accused of murdering a man in Mt. Airy last year not guilty. Laquieta Reese was arrested for the murder of Gregory Jeffries, 38, in March. Police said at the time she shot Jeffries in the back twice during an argument on Hawaiian Terrace.
WKRC
CPD, Norwood Police confiscate 65 pounds of marijuana in drug bust
EVANSTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Police say 65 pounds of pot are taken off city streets after a bust in Evanston. An investigation by police from Cincinnati and Norwood resulted in the bust. One pound of meth, 31 grams of fentanyl, and more than $4,000 in cash were also confiscated. One...
WKRC
Boone Co. Schools allows student who made 'death list' back into class with named students
FLORENCE, Ky. (WKRC) – Leaders for the Boone County School District are under fire for allowing a student who made a “kill list” back into class alongside the very same students he apparently threatened. About a month ago, Boone County Superintendent Matthew Turner announced he was letting...
WKRC
2 seriously injured in Northside crash
NORTHSIDE, Ohio (WKRC) - Two people are seriously injured after a crash in Northside Thursday. Police were called to the scene on Colerain Avenue near Mt. Airy Forest around 5 p.m. They say a woman crossed the center line while driving and hit a car head-on. Both drivers were taken...
