BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - It was a dream come true for a senior at Ryle High School who loves sports. Jacob Arnold is usually the team manager for the Raiders basketball team, but he got the nod to be on the starting five for the first time in his high school basketball career. His teammates voted to get him a starting spot for Senior night on Friday.

UNION, KY ・ 2 HOURS AGO