East High student arrested for hitting another student with chair

By Joe Gorman
 3 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An East High School student was booked into the Mahoning County jail after reports said he hit a female student Monday with a chair.

Elias Rodriguez, 18, is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court.

Local pastor receives sentence for prostitution bust

A deputy for the county Sheriff’s Office who works school security wrote in a report that he heard a student crying and then saw a student being carried away for medical attention.

Witnesses told the deputy that Rodriguez was in a class with the female student and she was “commenting” on him when he hit her with a chair.

A fellow student stopped Rodriguez from hitting the student again, reports said.

The student received medical attention from school staff, according to reports.

Miss America
3d ago

Listen I don’t condone but at the same time in my high school days I had to fight boys they stayed picking with me this generation is totally different and I don’t know the Circumstances why he hit her with a chair but we wasn’t there. Maybe she wouldn’t stop picking him these kids these days judge other kids by their Appearance and looks and think it’s ok too clown kids and sometimes this be the results even though I think he should’ve handled that a little better and walked away but it’s just my opinion on speaking

Tom Clancy
3d ago

she probably was bullying him, when I was in high school I did the same thing but I hit a dude that always always bullying me for skateboarding 🛹

