Three former Bulldogs named to Georgia Sports Hall of Fame
Three former Georgia Bulldogs — one student-athlete and two coaches — highlight the Class of 2023 that will be inducted into the State of Georgia Sports Hall of Fame next month in Macon. All-America tennis standout Al Parker, former football coach Mark Richt, and former baseball coach Steve Webber are among those being honored in the February 25 induction ceremony at the Macon City Auditorium.
247Sports
Georgia football signee Pearce Spurlin vaults up 247Sports rankings
On Thursday 247Sports unveiled its final Top247 for the 2023 class and Santa Rosa Beach (Fla.) South Walton tight end and Georgia early enrollee Pearce Spurlin saw his rating change from a 92 to a 95. In doing so, he saw his ranking change from No. 188 overall to the No. 105 overall prospect in the country. Spurlin is now the nation's No. 5 tight end and the No. 25 overall recruit in the state of Florida on 247Sports.
WYFF4.com
Clemson falls at Georgia Tech, 85-74
ATLANTA — (Clemson Athletics) Despite a season-high 26 points from Amari Robinson,, Georgia Tech downed Clemson 85-74 on Thursday night inside McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Ga. The win moves the Yellow Jackets to 11-10 on the year, 2-8 in ACC play, while the loss drops the Tigers to 13-9, 4-6 in ACC play.
dawgnation.com
Why Georgia’s immediate offensive future hinges on retaining coordinator Todd Monken
Themes and trends aren’t hard to pick up on, as that is kind of what defines them in the first place. And there’s no doubt Georgia football has been trending up since Coach Kirby Smart hired Todd Monken to run his offense and oversee the Bulldogs’ quarterbacks following the 2019 season.
sicemdawgs.com
Georgia falls on road to No. 4 Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The University of Georgia men’s basketball team fell to No. 4 Tennessee by a 70-41 margin on Wednesday evening before 19,802 inside Thompson Boling Arena. The Bulldogs (13-7, 3-4 SEC) were unable to get their shots to fall, finishing the night converting just 29% of...
dawgnation.com
The Carson Beck quote that perfectly sums up offseason workouts for Georgia football
The celebratory confetti was still stuck to quarterback Carson Beck’s arms in the postgame locker room, yet he was already looking ahead. That’s life in the Georgia football program, especially for someone like Beck. He’s the favorite to be Georgia’s next starting quarterback but first he must put in the offseason work to get there.
247Sports
Georgia football: Bear Alexander preparing for expanded role in 2023
In the 65-7 domination of TCU that brought Georgia a back-to-back College Football Playoff National Championship, the Dawgs throttled the Horned Frogs on both sides of the ball, putting up 589 yards while limiting TCU to just 188 yards, with only one play going for 25 yards or more. Georgia got contributions both from its veterans and younger stars, including freshman defensive tackle Bear Alexander, who brought down TCU quarterback Max Duggan behind the line of scrimmage twice.
Georgia's Kirby Smart brings helicopter in pursuit of top Benjamin prospects Chauncey Bowens, Amaree Williams
PALM BEACH GARDENS — University of Georgia football coach and two-time defending national champion Kirby Smart's helicopter touchdown at the Benjamin School on Wednesday answered any doubts about whether Palm Beach County was on the map. Throughout the offseason, the Bucs' campus has been a hot spot thanks to the name and talent...
cedarblueprints.com
Is Georgia the next Alabama?
January 25, 2023 Gabriel Holcomb Alabama, College football, Sports. For the second year in a row, the Georgia Bulldogs have won the National Championship. Georgia has consistently been on the top of the SEC East since Kirby Smart became head coach, winning the division in five of the last seven seasons. With Georgia winning back to back national championships, the team is being called the next Alabama: the top football powerhouse. Is this an exaggeration?
Clemson's Brevin Galloway From Hospital Bed: 'My Balls Exploded'
Brevin Galloway will miss a few games.
Monroe County native has made a lifetime of memories in four years as a UGA cheerleader
ATHENS, Ga. — A Monroe County woman who cheered for the University of Georgia national championship football teams is gearing up to say goodbye to her home away from home this semester. "My whole life, I always wanted to go to Georgia, and on top of that, I always...
bulldawgillustrated.com
Loran Smith: Remembering Dick Ferguson
Down on the farm, yesteryear, there were no button-down shirts existing for the country boys I knew. When I learned about button-downs, little did I know that the style originated with polo players in the 1800’s. Seems that the shirt collars of the polo aficionados in England were always...
Red and Black
Police release report with details on arrest of Georgia football player Rara Thomas
On Tuesday, Athens-Clarke County police released a report detailing the events that led to the arrest of Georgia wide receiver Rodarius “Rara” Thomas, 20, on Jan. 23. Thomas was arrested for a charge of false imprisonment, after he stood in front of an East Campus Village dorm room door, blocked the exit and told a 17-year-old girl that she could not leave, according to the ACCPD report from Tuesday.
FOX Carolina
Earthquake reported in Georgia Friday morning
EATONTON, GA (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported a 2.1 magnitude earthquake in Georgia Friday morning. The quake hit at 7:13 a.m. and had a depth of 3 kilometers. USGS says the earthquake hit 9.6 miles away from Eatonton, Ga, 31.4 miles from Macon, Ga and 72.7...
Did you feel it? Earthquake rattles part of Georgia
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. — A 2.1 magnitude earthquake shook part of Georgia Friday morning. The earthquake was near Milledgeville at 7:13 a.m., according to the United States Geological Survey. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The epicenter of the quake was located near Lake Sinclair.
Local briefs include Study Abroad Fair at UGA, Mall talk in Bogart
The University of Georgia’s Spring Study Away Fair takes place today, underway at 11 and lasting til 4 at the Tate Student Center. It’s an opportunity for UGA students to learn about opportunities for study abroad programs offered by the University. There is more talk about plans to...
multihousingnews.com
Carter Multifamily Acquires in Georgia
The firm purchased the 200-unit property for $35 million. Carter Multifamily has acquired a 200-unit multifamily community in Byron, Ga. The asset, Brighton Park, was purchased for $34.5 million. According to Yardi Matrix data, the company bought the property from NorthRock Cos. Situated at 9000 Watson Blvd., the community is...
Georgia taking applications for game wardens
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Chances are pretty good you know what doctors, lawyers, and teachers do, but how about game wardens?. The state is taking applications right now, and the pay begins at $46,000. Erin McDade began her career as a game warden in 2019. "There's so much in...
Red and Black
At deserted Georgia Square Mall, memories and speculation about future mix
People take Georgia Square Mall for granted, said Kathy Osley. Whenever she’s in town, she makes time to stop by. Osley, who lives in Hartwell, Georgia, doesn’t really keep up with what’s going on in Athens, but the mall — now, that’s something she cares about.
'It's unique': Cow Pies Pizza Company opens in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A new restaurant has opened in Warner Robins. If you like pizza, wings, and pies, then you may want to checkout this new eatery on Watson Boulevard. Cow Pies Pizza Company has only been open for a few weeks, but they are already gaining popularity in Houston County.
