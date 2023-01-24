ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati Museum Center to announce new exhibit featuring LEGOs

By Felicia Jordan
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HNksX_0kPWfIGf00

A new exhibit featuring everyone's favorite childhood toy and no one's favorite foot-piercing minefield appears to be coming to the Cincinnati Museum Center.

The museum, in typical CMC fashion, sent a cryptic yet short video out on Tuesday featuring a pile of disassembled LEGO pieces on the floor in the Grand Rotunda. Several sock-garbed feet then stumble haphazardly onto the pile, exclaiming in a pain all too familiar to so many parents.

The camera then pans over, to feature a LEGO cement mixer and several LEGO construction workers lugging wheelbarrows full of bricks, with the caption "assembling soon."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n7UXG_0kPWfIGf00 Cincinnati Museum Center

It's unclear from the teaser video whether the new exhibit will be featured in the Children's Museum, or elsewhere in the center. The Cincinnati Museum Center plans to make a full announcement on Friday, according to an email.

It wouldn't be the first time the Cincinnati Museum Center hosted an exhibit centering on the popular toy.

In 2015, The Art of the Brick exhibit featured more than 50 sculptures by artist Nathan Sawaya, all crafted from the plastic bricks. To accompany it, the museum also featured an interactive LEGO gallery filled with bins of bricks and kid-sized LEGO worktables for guests to build their own sculptures.

For years, Brickopolis has also been a staple in the museum at the holidays as part of Holiday Junction; the exhibit features a custom LEGO landscape with motorized trains and iconic Cincinnati staples.

RELATED:

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News at Noon

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRC

More details released on $80M Greater Cincinnati development

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The developer of the massive former Swifton Commons site in Bond Hill offered some new details on a planned project there, including additional buildings, the potential price point for the apartments and how he views landing retail and office tenants in a tough environment for both.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

86 years later: Cincinnati’s devastating 1937 flood

On the back of St. Rose Church in the East End, you can see just how monumental the Ohio River Flood of 1937 was. Painted on the wall are flood levels, with the pinnacle at 80 feet, where the river crested 86 years ago today. That level is more than...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Community helping support 10-year-old in ICU at Cincinnati Children’s

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State kid diagnosed with cancer is getting some much-needed help from the community. It has been seven months since 10-year-old Gavin Hogie arrived at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. He was recently admitted to the ICU, where he was hooked up to a ventilator until Friday. Gavin’s...
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

A conservative group goes undercover at local schools; and is Bengals coverage too frivolous? Plus more top stories

A conservative media group goes undercover and makes secret recordings in several local schools. On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the anti-critical race theory sting — and how schools are responding. Plus, Lakota Local School District’s superintendent resigns. We’ll hear about the explosive allegations against a district board member.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Zip's Cafe honors Sam Hubbard with his own burger

CINCINNATI — A new burger crafted by Sam Hubbard himself is now being featured at Zip's Cafe in Mount Lookout. The Playoff Patty seems to already be a fan favorite. One person commented on Zip's Facebook page, saying, "Hadn’t been there in years and stopped in today. That Playoff Patty was worth the trip."
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Zozo’s Tavern in Burlington keeps community traditions alive

Zozo’s Tavern, named after owner Alan Lou’s daughter, keeps the sense of community alive in the building that has always represented just that. Located on the corner of Jefferson Street in downtown Burlington, the building has been many things, but always a spot for the community. In 1849 it was a hotel, after that, Burlington’s first hardware store.
BURLINGTON, KY
wvxu.org

Retired DJ 'Bubba Bo' Boulanger in hospice

Eric "Bubba Bo" Boulanger, a 40-year Greater Cincinnati radio veteran, planned to winter in Florida after retiring from WLW-AM's American Truckers' Network show a year ago. He never made it. After experiencing confusion last summer, he was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a very aggressive brain cancer. He had brain surgery for the tumor, chemotherapy and radiation last fall, and entered hospice shortly before Christmas.
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

NEW DETAILS: Air Force Museum closure now postponed

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force said Monday that a planned closure of the museum Wednesday for emergency response training has now been postponed. The closure will be rescheduled for a later date, the museum said. That date wasn’t immediately available. ExploreNOW POSTPONED: Air Force Museum to...
DAYTON, OH
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wcpo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy