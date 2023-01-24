Read full article on original website
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Colin Kaepernick Signs With CAA
EXCLUSIVE: Colin Kaepernick has signed with CAA for representation. The former NFL star holds the all-time NFL record for most rushing yards in a game by a quarterback. In 2016, he took a knee during “The Star Spangled Banner” to bring attention to systemic oppressions against Black and Brown people, and since then, has founded and helped to fund three organizations: Know Your Rights Camp, Ra Vision Media, and Kaepernick Publishing, which advance the liberation of Black and Brown people through storytelling, systems change, and political education. Related Story Anna Faris Signs With CAA Related Story Marilyn Manson Settles 'Game Of Thrones' Actress Esmé Bianco's...
Travis Kelce gets eye-opening injury update for AFC Championship Game vs. Bengals
As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship, a surprising player has landed on the injury report in star tight end Travis Kelce. Kelce was a full participant in practice this week. But following Friday’s practice, the Chiefs’ go-to target appeared on the injury report. For our […] The post Travis Kelce gets eye-opening injury update for AFC Championship Game vs. Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL world reacts to insane Chiefs, Mahomes news
While the Cincinnati Bengals might be enjoying the underdog role throughout their NFL playoff run this season, they won’t technically be the underdogs when they travel into Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game this weekend. And that’s some pretty historic news. While the Bengals did open the Read more... The post NFL world reacts to insane Chiefs, Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Brock Purdy drops truth bomb on Cowboys defense that will leave Eagles fans laughing
Ahead of the San Francisco 49ers NFC Championship matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, Brock Purdy offered insight into how taking on the Dallas Cowboys has helped him prepare for the game. On Wednesday, Purdy spoke with reporters. During the conversation, he acknowledged what it was like to take on the Cowboys defense. “I think they […] The post Brock Purdy drops truth bomb on Cowboys defense that will leave Eagles fans laughing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: The reason Sean Payton’s Broncos head coaching candidacy is falling apart
Earlier this offseason, it appeared as if Sean Payton was the favorite to become the Denver Broncos’ next head coach. But as the process has played out, Payton’s candidacy with the Broncos has taken a major hit as Denver is starting to look elsewhere. While Payton interviewed with...
KC mayor fires back at Cincinnati mayor after Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs slander ahead of Bengals showdown
The Kansas City Chiefs upcoming AFC Championship matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals is starting to get heated. Even Kansas City mayor Quinton Lucas came out and defended his quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Lucas was responding to a message from Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval. Pureval called out Mahomes and joked that Bengals’ quarterback Joe […] The post KC mayor fires back at Cincinnati mayor after Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs slander ahead of Bengals showdown appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Packers’ Romeo Doubs makes eye-opening revelation about relationship with Aaron Rodgers
Amid the uncertainty surrounding Aaron Rodgers’ future with the Green Bay Packers, rookie wide receiver Romeo Doubs had a surprising revelation about his relationship with the veteran QB. During a sitdown on the Maggie & Perloff Show, Doubs admitted that he and Rodgers never hung out outside of the team facility. Despite being teammates on […] The post Packers’ Romeo Doubs makes eye-opening revelation about relationship with Aaron Rodgers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joe Burrow trash talk from Bengals players will piss off Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs are set to meet in the AFC Championship Game. These two teams will play at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line. At least, Arrowhead is the official location of this game. However, if you ask players on the Bengals, […] The post Joe Burrow trash talk from Bengals players will piss off Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sean McDermott fires coach after disappointing playoff loss to Bengals
The Buffalo Bills fired safeties coach Jim Salgado after a 27-10 win by the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional Round, according to the Thursday tweet from ESPN Buffalo Bills reporter Alaina Getzenberg. Jim Salgado was on Bills head coach Sean McDermott’s staff since 2017, starting off as a defensive assistant before being promoted to […] The post Sean McDermott fires coach after disappointing playoff loss to Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Bucks’ trade strategy featuring Grayson Allen gets update
The Milwaukee Bucks are rumored to be using Grayson Allen in various outgoing trade packages, per Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer. Jae Crowder of the Phoenix Suns and Eric Gordon of the Houston Rockets have been linked to Milwaukee in a potential trade. The Bucks may opt to use Allen as a centerpiece in return for […] The post RUMOR: Bucks’ trade strategy featuring Grayson Allen gets update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tom Brady touring Miami school leads to Dolphins speculation, but there’s a catch
Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ quarterback Tom Brady will have a number of suitors as he enters free agency this offseason. Recently, Brady was seen at a Miami school, leading many to think Brady could leave the Buccaneers for the Miami Dolphins. The video of Brady inside a Miami school made its rounds on social media. However, […] The post Tom Brady touring Miami school leads to Dolphins speculation, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nets star Kevin Durant drops bold Joe Burrow take that will infuriate Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs fans
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant made it clear who he’ll be cheering for when Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals meet Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday for the AFC Championship. Not only did Durant pick the Bengals to win, though. In a statement that’s sure to infuriate Chiefs fans, KD also […] The post Nets star Kevin Durant drops bold Joe Burrow take that will infuriate Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Buckeyes legend James Laurinaitis returning in coaching role
The Ohio State Buckeyes are bringing back one of their past star players to serve on Ryan Day’s coaching staff. James Laurinaitis, who excelled as a linebacker for the Buckeyes and played 8 years in the NFL, will be a defensive graduate assistant and assistant linebackers coach. ⚡️ @JLaurinaitis55 to return to @OhioStateFB in coaching […] The post Buckeyes legend James Laurinaitis returning in coaching role appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steve Wilks makes decision on Panthers future after Frank Reich hiring
The Carolina Panthers named Frank Reich their new head coach on Thursday, officially putting Steve Wilks out of the running following his stint as the interim head coach. With the top job no longer available, Wilks has made clear he has no intention of returning to Carolina this offseason. Via NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Wilks is planning to coach “somewhere else” during the 2023 season, though in what capacity remains to be seen.
Matt Patricia, Joe Judge’s future with Patriots, revealed
Even after hiring an offensive coordinator, the New England Patriots’ coaching staff continues to shuffle around. Matt Patricia’s future with the Patriots is uncertain as he’s assessing “all options,” The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported Thursday. Patricia, who was primarily a defensive coach with the Patriots from 2006-17 before becoming the head coach of the Lions […] The post Matt Patricia, Joe Judge’s future with Patriots, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ja’Marr Chase’s 7-word response to Willie Gay’s AFC Championship trash talk
Ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals AFC Championship matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, tensions between the two sides are at an all-time high. But Ja’Marr Chase is ready to handle it on the field. Earlier in the week, Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay was asked what impresses him in the Bengals offense. Gay responded, by saying, […] The post Ja’Marr Chase’s 7-word response to Willie Gay’s AFC Championship trash talk appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs’ Chris Jones cracks 7-word ‘Burrowhead’ joke before AFC Championship game vs. Bengals
Chris Jones has jokes. Jones and the Kansas City Chiefs have had to listen to their AFC Championship Game opponent, the Cincinnati Bengals, anoint Arrowhead Stadium ‘Burrowhead’ after Cincinnati defeated the Chiefs on the road in last year’s title game. Chris Jones, after finishing up talking with the media, couldn’t resist cracking a ‘Burrowhead’ joke. […] The post Chiefs’ Chris Jones cracks 7-word ‘Burrowhead’ joke before AFC Championship game vs. Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes eviscerated by Cincinnati mayor with Bengals’ Joe Burrow paternity request
There has been a lot of smack talk going back and forth between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs as these two powerhouse teams prepare for this Sunday’s AFC Championship Game. Apparently, even the mayor of the city of Cincinnati is joining in on the fun. As a matter of fact, Mayor Aftab […] The post Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes eviscerated by Cincinnati mayor with Bengals’ Joe Burrow paternity request appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rob Gronkowski drops Tom Brady truth bomb Raiders fans won’t want to hear
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has a decision to make this offseason. After a disappointing playoff exit, the future Hall of Famer hits the open market and can play anywhere he wants in 2023. One team rumored to have interest in Brady is the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders are coached by Josh McDaniels, […] The post Rob Gronkowski drops Tom Brady truth bomb Raiders fans won’t want to hear appeared first on ClutchPoints.
