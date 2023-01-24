Read full article on original website
Related
Frankie Muniz Says It Was Easy to Trade Hollywood Stardom for NASCAR: ‘I Want to Live the Most Fulfilled Life I Can'
Frankie Muniz doesn't mind if you still think of him as Malcolm, the wisecracking main character of the popular sitcom "Malcolm in the Middle", which over its seven season run made him a worldwide star. But since the program ended in 2006, Muniz's career has seen him spending less time...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
105K+
Followers
88K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0