Two missing hikers stranded in a snowy, remote part of Zion National Park in Utah were hoisted into a hovering helicopter sent to rescue them on Saturday. The men had tried to hike down what’s called the Subway canyon on Friday but did not return as planned, the National Park Service reported. When officials at Zion received the report of two overdue hikers, a rescue team prepared a landing zone for the helicopter from the Utah Department of Public Safety.

UTAH STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO