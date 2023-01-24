ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

How Much Snow Will We See? Latest Weather Timeline, Snow Totals With More On the Way

While Wednesday's winter weather advisory has come to an end, the snow and dropping temperatures aren't going away anytime soon. According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, light, scattered snow showers are in the forecast Thursday and Friday, with a more aggressive system on the way Saturday predicted to bring heavier, widespread snow that's more likely to stick.
NRA Files Lawsuit Over Illinois Assault Weapons Ban

Illinois’ two-week-old ban on semiautomatic weapons outlaws “ubiquitous” firearms in “radical” defiance of the Constitution’s Second Amendment, a federal lawsuit filed by the National Rifle Association Tuesday claims. The powerful NRA joined a parade of gun-rights activists seeking to toss out the newly minted...
Video Shows Dramatic Helicopter Rescue of Stranded Hikers at Zion National Park

Two missing hikers stranded in a snowy, remote part of Zion National Park in Utah were hoisted into a hovering helicopter sent to rescue them on Saturday. The men had tried to hike down what’s called the Subway canyon on Friday but did not return as planned, the National Park Service reported. When officials at Zion received the report of two overdue hikers, a rescue team prepared a landing zone for the helicopter from the Utah Department of Public Safety.
Hawaii Man Imprisoned for 1991 Murder, Rape Released

A judge on Tuesday ordered a man released immediately after his attorneys presented new evidence and argued that he didn’t commit the crimes he was convicted of and spent more than 20 years in prison for the 1991 murder, kidnapping and sexual assault of a woman visiting Hawaii. Albert...
