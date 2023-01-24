Read full article on original website
Illinois COVID Community Levels Decline for Another Week as ‘Kraken' Variant Concerns Remain
Community levels have improved within the past two weeks across Illinois, according to the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, while health officials continue to closely monitor the spread of the more contagious "Kraken" variant. According to CDC data, a total of 20 counties were at "medium" COVID...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: State COVID Levels, Antibody Treatment Pulled
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released its latest COVID community levels. The new numbers come as the FDA pushes for once-a-year COVID shots in the U.S. Here's what else you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today. All of Chicago Area at Low COVID...
A 4-Day Workweek Might Be Coming to Maryland: ‘We Could Be on the Verge of a Win-Win Situation'
A four-day workweek could be coming to Maryland. A new bill introduced by Maryland lawmakers this month incentivizes both public and private employers to experiment with a shortened workweek without cutting pay and benefits. Under the program, businesses that shift at least 30 employees from a 40-hour week down to...
Can Illinois Residents Legally Warm Their Cars Up Unattended?
With the Chicago area preparing for more snowfall this weekend after seeing the highest totals of the year thus far, many residents are looking to have a warm car to jump in to on a blisteringly cold morning. Although many Illinoisans may be tempted to turn their car on before...
Timeline, Snowfall Projections Show More Winter Weather in Store for Chicago in Coming Days
While most of the Chicago area dealt with accumulating snow and slick roads on Wednesday, the wintry conditions are just beginning for the upper Midwest thanks to a parade of weather disturbances that are threatening to deliver more snow for the foreseeable future. Due to Wednesday’s weather system, portions of...
Illinois Elected Officials React to Release of Tyre Nichols Police Body Camera Video
Community leaders and elected officials from Chicago, the suburbs and around Illinois are sharing reactions to the release of body camera footage showing the fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis. Footage released Friday shows 29-year-old Nichols being beaten by police officers who held the Black motorist down and...
How Much Snow Will We See? Latest Weather Timeline, Snow Totals With More On the Way
While Wednesday's winter weather advisory has come to an end, the snow and dropping temperatures aren't going away anytime soon. According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, light, scattered snow showers are in the forecast Thursday and Friday, with a more aggressive system on the way Saturday predicted to bring heavier, widespread snow that's more likely to stick.
With Rain and Snow Possible This Weekend, Here's a Timeline of What You Could See and When
While it appears the Chicago area will experience precipitation of some sort this weekend, what exactly we'll see remains up in the air. If it does snow, accumulation will likely vary widely - depending on where you live. Here is a timeline of what could occur and when from a...
27 People Injured in One of Multiple Pileups Near Illinois-Wisconsin Border: Authorities
Multiple pileups near the Illinois-Wisconsin border Friday, including one that sent 27 people to the hospital, shut down multiple major roadways ahead of the afternoon rush hour and as bands of snow made their way across the area. Illinois State Police said one accident was reported around 1:45 p.m. on...
NRA Files Lawsuit Over Illinois Assault Weapons Ban
Illinois’ two-week-old ban on semiautomatic weapons outlaws “ubiquitous” firearms in “radical” defiance of the Constitution’s Second Amendment, a federal lawsuit filed by the National Rifle Association Tuesday claims. The powerful NRA joined a parade of gun-rights activists seeking to toss out the newly minted...
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker Makes Endorsements in Chicago City Council Races
While Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has not endorsed a candidate in the Chicago mayoral race, he did offer his support to a group of candidates running for the Chicago City Council. “With early voting beginning today, I am pleased to offer my strong endorsement of these local leaders,” he said...
Another Round of Snow Could Bring Several Inches to Parts of Chicago Area
Editor's Note: Our latest snow forecast is here. Our original story continues below. Another round of snow could dump several inches on parts of the Chicago area that already saw some accumulation this week -- and that's just the beginning of the winter blast set to hit. While there continue...
Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Parts of Chicago Area, Warning of Several Inches of Snow
A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of the Chicago area with several inches of snow possible Saturday. The alert was issued for McHenry, Lake, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage and northern and central Cook counties, warning of snow totals between 3 and 6 inches and hazardous travel expected. The...
Video Shows Dramatic Helicopter Rescue of Stranded Hikers at Zion National Park
Two missing hikers stranded in a snowy, remote part of Zion National Park in Utah were hoisted into a hovering helicopter sent to rescue them on Saturday. The men had tried to hike down what’s called the Subway canyon on Friday but did not return as planned, the National Park Service reported. When officials at Zion received the report of two overdue hikers, a rescue team prepared a landing zone for the helicopter from the Utah Department of Public Safety.
Hawaii Man Imprisoned for 1991 Murder, Rape Released
A judge on Tuesday ordered a man released immediately after his attorneys presented new evidence and argued that he didn’t commit the crimes he was convicted of and spent more than 20 years in prison for the 1991 murder, kidnapping and sexual assault of a woman visiting Hawaii. Albert...
Illinois School Warns Parents About App That Puts Students in Potential Stranger Danger
An Illinois school put out a warning to parents surrounding a social media app that school officials believe many students are using and could be putting them in dangerous situations with strangers. The free app, called Omegle, randomly pairs users with others from around the world to talk "one-on-one" anonymously....
Report: Rams to Hire Mike LaFleur as Offensive Coordinator After Jets Stint
Report: Rams to hire Mike LaFleur as OC after Jets stint originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The Los Angeles Rams have a new offensive coordinator. Mike LaFleur, who served in that role for the New York Jets over the last two seasons, will fill the same position on Sean McVay's staff in 2023. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport first reported the news.
