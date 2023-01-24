ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tone Up Tuesday: Learning how to ‘inch worm’

By Nicole Cook
CBS 42
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PYGLg_0kPWccY200

PELHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Every week throughout January, CBS 42 Morning News will tell you about a new tool to help you become healthier this year.

This week Andrea Lindenberg headed over to 24e in Pelham to learn a new exercise that anyone can incorporate into their fitness journey.

