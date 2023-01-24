CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two suspects were taken into custody after robberies at three convenience stores on the South Side overnight.The suspects first hit a store near in the 10700 block of South Ewing Avenue just after 1:30 a.m. The armed men took cigarettes and cash. A second robbery was then reported in the 10300 block of South Sawyer just after 2 a.m. Again, the armed men stole cigarettes and cash before fleeing. Then around 2:11 a.m. a.m., police said the men targeted a 7-Eleven in the 2400 block of west 103rd Street. They displayed guns to the clerk and demanded cash. A clerk told CBS 2 he slipped a tracking device in the bag with the money, which helped officers track down the thieves.Police took two men into custody, in the 1000 block of East 80th Street.Also overnight, two armed men robbed a Walgreens in Hyde Park. Police say they walked into the store at 55th and lake park avenue just after two this morning. They took off with the cash drawer. No one was hurt as they got away.Police have not confirmed if this robbery is connected.

