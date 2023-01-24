Read full article on original website
Chicago agents seized thousands of pounds of narcotics, millions in counterfeit merchandise
Chicago CBP also intercepted 281 shipments of counterfeit merchandise such as handbags, watches and jewelry. If the merchandise had been legitimate, it would have been valued at a total of $23 million, the agency said.
Scammers claim to be Chase Bank, steal thousands from Chicago businesses
CHICAGO (CBS) – Huge chunks of money were transferred in an instant. That's how a wire works.A Chicago salon owner said a scammer tricked him into sending one - $19,000 gone in a flash. It left today's payroll in jeopardy.Morning Insider Lauren Victory showed us he's not the only victim in the area.Salon DJ stylists make people feel beautiful, while ugliness lurks in the boss's office.They got a call from a number for Chase Bank, which is why salon owner Daniel Janicek said he didn't suspect anything as he walked into work. A fake banker somehow manipulated the caller ID...
Border agents in Chicago seized 8,000 pounds of drugs in 2022
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago Customs and Border Patrol is recapping a busy year.Agents reportedly seized more than 8,000 pounds of drugs in the 2022 fiscal year.The most common was prescription drugs, like Tylenol with codein, testosterone medication or Xanax. Marijuana came in second.Agents also seized around $23 million worth of counterfeit items like handbags and watches.
2 men rob Walgreens at gunpoint in Hyde Park: Chicago police
CHICAGO — Police are searching for two men who robbed a Walgreens at gunpoint in Hyde Park. The incident happened around 2:10 a.m. Friday at the drugstore located on the 1500 block of East 55th Street. Police said two men entered the store with handguns and announced a robbery. The men took the cash drawer […]
Chicago area window company accused of ripping off customers; Buffalo Grove couple loses $30K
The Illinois attorney general and Cook County state's attorney are looking into a suburban window company that is accused of ripping off its customers.
Robbery in Arlington Heights: Thousands of dollars in jewelry stolen in suburban smash-and-grab
Arlington Heights police said a female suspect walked up to the front door of the store, rang the doorbell, and, when an employee opened the door, two male suspects rushed in behind her.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago men traveled to Pittsburgh to steal $200,000 worth of catalytic converters, authorities say
A group of Chicago residents traveled to Pittsburgh to steal more than $200,000 worth of catalytic converters from vehicles, according to Pennsylvania authorities. Two of the accused men were the subject of a CWB Chicago report eight years ago after they were found in a van with 24 stolen catalytic converters on the North Side.
fox32chicago.com
'Give me everything': 6 robberies reported on same Chicago block this month
CHICAGO - At least six people have been robbed at gunpoint during meet ups that were initiated online this January on the same West Side block. The suspects agree to meet someone online who is trying to sell a cellphone. Once the victims arrive, the suspects say "give me everything" and rob the victims at gunpoint, stealing belongings such as cellphones, credit cards and cash before running away, according to a CPD community alert.
fox32chicago.com
Teenager forced victim to drive to multiple ATMs before stealing car: Chicago police
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy is facing multiple charges after police say he forced a victim to drive to multiple ATMs before robbing him and stealing his car last month. Police say the teen was arrested Thursday when he was identified as the offender that carjacked and robbed a 20-year-old man at gunpoint in the 9000 block of South Langley in Burnside on Dec. 26.
2 men in custody after multiple convenience store robberies overnight
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two suspects were taken into custody after robberies at three convenience stores on the South Side overnight.The suspects first hit a store near in the 10700 block of South Ewing Avenue just after 1:30 a.m. The armed men took cigarettes and cash. A second robbery was then reported in the 10300 block of South Sawyer just after 2 a.m. Again, the armed men stole cigarettes and cash before fleeing. Then around 2:11 a.m. a.m., police said the men targeted a 7-Eleven in the 2400 block of west 103rd Street. They displayed guns to the clerk and demanded cash. A clerk told CBS 2 he slipped a tracking device in the bag with the money, which helped officers track down the thieves.Police took two men into custody, in the 1000 block of East 80th Street.Also overnight, two armed men robbed a Walgreens in Hyde Park. Police say they walked into the store at 55th and lake park avenue just after two this morning. They took off with the cash drawer. No one was hurt as they got away.Police have not confirmed if this robbery is connected.
fox32chicago.com
New 211 help line launched for Chicago and suburban Cook County residents
CHICAGO - Residents in Chicago and suburban Cook County will now have a free resource available to help them with their essential everyday needs. The 211 hotline is a service that is available 24/7. I was unveiled by Mayor Lori Lightfoot and other local leaders during a Friday news conference.
fox32chicago.com
Cook County man out on bond found guilty in 2022 carjacking that led to police chase in Will County
WILL COUNTY, Ill. - A Harvey man was found guilty Friday in connection to a Chicago carjacking that led to a car chase with police in Will County last year. Jordan Henry, 28, was found guilty on three counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking, two counts of armed robbery, two counts of attempted aggravated vehicular hijacking, aggravated unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle, two counts of theft, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer and striking a police animal.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago cops looking for man who punched, kicked women near the Magnificent Mile
Chicago police are trying to locate a man who has punched and kicked women as they walked near the Magnificent Mile this month. One of the incidents was captured on video. Police said the man in these images punched a 50-year-old woman in the jaw as she crossed the street in the first block of East Ontario around 1:45 p.m. on January 5.
Rock County K9 sniffs out $260K worth of cocaine in traffic stop
ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) — A Rock County Sheriff’s K9 is being credited with helping to seize $260,000 worth of cocaine during a traffic stop. According to police, a deputy stopped a 2018 Dodge Journey on I-39/90 near State Highway 59 on Tuesday and the deputy’s K9 partner, Kamo, sniffed out the drugs. Police said […]
2 men arrested for string of armed robberies at South Side convenience stores
CHICAGO — Two men are in custody for robbing two convenience stories on the city’s South Side early Friday morning. According to CPD, the men entered a convenience store at the location of 2400 block of West 103rd Street around 2:11 a.m. and announced a robbery. They took an unknown amount of USC and cigarettes […]
Man found dead at Humboldt Park warehouse
CHICAGO - There was an active police scene at a Humboldt Park warehouse Friday after human remains were found. Initial reports indicated that a severed head arrived at a warehouse located in the 4300 block of West Ohio Street around 11 a.m. Police then confirmed that a man was found...
Chicago man robbed by gunmen twice in a matter of months
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 22-year-old man said Chicago is not safe after he was robbed while walking to work at an elementary school, and it's the second time it's happened to him in less than six months.Justin Purnell was walking at 87th and Creiger, heading to Caldwell Elementary School early Thursday morning. An SUV came speeding down the street, then stopped, and four men jumped out of it.Two of the men pointed guns at him and demanded his wallet, phone, Apple watch and book bag."I was thinking maybe they were just going to shoot me because that just happens. Like, I've heard many incidents of people get shot even after they've given everything up," Purnell said.Purnell wasn't hurt. He said he was also robbed in October while walking to work.
Like Scene Out Of Action Movie When Car Thief Escapes IL Police
Criminals are getting much braver when it comes to pulling off jobs and trying to escape from the cops. Illinois Crime Was Like Scene Straight Out Of Action Movie. When I share this story with you, I'm guessing you're probably going to think it's a lie and that I stole the whole idea from the scene out of an action movie. The incident happened in the early afternoon around the River North neighborhood of Chicago. Which is a nice area by the way.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man arrested for possessing guns, drugs during traffic stop in Aurora
AURORA, Ill. - A Chicago man is accused of possessing guns, drugs and alleged drug money after being pulled over on Interstate 88 in Aurora Tuesday. Deandre Harris, 31, has been charged with armed violence, delivery of cannabis 500 to 2,000 grams and possession of cannabis 500 to 2,000 grams.
cwbchicago.com
Man mistakenly took a gun to O’Hare, stashed it on an I-beam before entering security checkpoint, prosecutors say
Chicago — Prosecutors said Tuesday that a Texas man absentmindedly took a gun to Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport on January 11 and put it on an I-beam before going through security, intending to retrieve it when he returned from his trip. Officials said that the gun was...
