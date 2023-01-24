ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CBS Chicago

Scammers claim to be Chase Bank, steal thousands from Chicago businesses

CHICAGO (CBS) – Huge chunks of money were transferred in an instant. That's how a wire works.A Chicago salon owner said a scammer tricked him into sending one - $19,000 gone in a flash. It left today's payroll in jeopardy.Morning Insider Lauren Victory showed us he's not the only victim in the area.Salon DJ stylists make people feel beautiful, while ugliness lurks in the boss's office.They got a call from a number for Chase Bank, which is why salon owner Daniel Janicek said he didn't suspect anything as he walked into work. A fake banker somehow manipulated the caller ID...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Border agents in Chicago seized 8,000 pounds of drugs in 2022

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago Customs and Border Patrol is recapping a busy year.Agents reportedly seized more than 8,000 pounds of drugs in the 2022 fiscal year.The most common was prescription drugs, like Tylenol with codein, testosterone medication or Xanax. Marijuana came in second.Agents also seized around $23 million worth of counterfeit items like handbags and watches.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2 men rob Walgreens at gunpoint in Hyde Park: Chicago police

CHICAGO — Police are searching for two men who robbed a Walgreens at gunpoint in Hyde Park. The incident happened around 2:10 a.m. Friday at the drugstore located on the 1500 block of East 55th Street. Police said two men entered the store with handguns and announced a robbery. The men took the cash drawer […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

'Give me everything': 6 robberies reported on same Chicago block this month

CHICAGO - At least six people have been robbed at gunpoint during meet ups that were initiated online this January on the same West Side block. The suspects agree to meet someone online who is trying to sell a cellphone. Once the victims arrive, the suspects say "give me everything" and rob the victims at gunpoint, stealing belongings such as cellphones, credit cards and cash before running away, according to a CPD community alert.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Teenager forced victim to drive to multiple ATMs before stealing car: Chicago police

CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy is facing multiple charges after police say he forced a victim to drive to multiple ATMs before robbing him and stealing his car last month. Police say the teen was arrested Thursday when he was identified as the offender that carjacked and robbed a 20-year-old man at gunpoint in the 9000 block of South Langley in Burnside on Dec. 26.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

2 men in custody after multiple convenience store robberies overnight

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two suspects were taken into custody after robberies at three convenience stores on the South Side overnight.The suspects first hit a store near in the 10700 block of South Ewing Avenue just after 1:30 a.m. The armed men took cigarettes and cash. A second robbery was then reported in the 10300 block of South Sawyer just after 2 a.m. Again, the armed men stole cigarettes and cash before fleeing. Then around 2:11 a.m. a.m., police said the men targeted a 7-Eleven in the 2400 block of west 103rd Street. They displayed guns to the clerk and demanded cash. A clerk told CBS 2 he slipped a tracking device in the bag with the money, which helped officers track down the thieves.Police took two men into custody, in the 1000 block of East 80th Street.Also overnight, two armed men robbed a Walgreens in Hyde Park. Police say they walked into the store at 55th and lake park avenue just after two this morning.    They took off with the cash drawer. No one was hurt as they got away.Police have not confirmed if this robbery is connected. 
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Cook County man out on bond found guilty in 2022 carjacking that led to police chase in Will County

WILL COUNTY, Ill. - A Harvey man was found guilty Friday in connection to a Chicago carjacking that led to a car chase with police in Will County last year. Jordan Henry, 28, was found guilty on three counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking, two counts of armed robbery, two counts of attempted aggravated vehicular hijacking, aggravated unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle, two counts of theft, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer and striking a police animal.
WILL COUNTY, IL
cwbchicago.com

Chicago cops looking for man who punched, kicked women near the Magnificent Mile

Chicago police are trying to locate a man who has punched and kicked women as they walked near the Magnificent Mile this month. One of the incidents was captured on video. Police said the man in these images punched a 50-year-old woman in the jaw as she crossed the street in the first block of East Ontario around 1:45 p.m. on January 5.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man found dead at Humboldt Park warehouse

CHICAGO - There was an active police scene at a Humboldt Park warehouse Friday after human remains were found. Initial reports indicated that a severed head arrived at a warehouse located in the 4300 block of West Ohio Street around 11 a.m. Police then confirmed that a man was found...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago man robbed by gunmen twice in a matter of months

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 22-year-old man said Chicago is not safe after he was robbed while walking to work at an elementary school, and it's the second time it's happened to him in less than six months.Justin Purnell was walking at 87th and Creiger, heading to Caldwell Elementary School early Thursday morning. An SUV came speeding down the street, then stopped, and four men jumped out of it.Two of the men pointed guns at him and demanded his wallet, phone, Apple watch and book bag."I was thinking maybe they were just going to shoot me because that just happens. Like, I've heard many incidents of people get shot even after they've given everything up," Purnell said.Purnell wasn't hurt. He said he was also robbed in October while walking to work.
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

Like Scene Out Of Action Movie When Car Thief Escapes IL Police

Criminals are getting much braver when it comes to pulling off jobs and trying to escape from the cops. Illinois Crime Was Like Scene Straight Out Of Action Movie. When I share this story with you, I'm guessing you're probably going to think it's a lie and that I stole the whole idea from the scene out of an action movie. The incident happened in the early afternoon around the River North neighborhood of Chicago. Which is a nice area by the way.
CHICAGO, IL

