These two St. Louis Cardinals’ offseason decisions will pay off in 2023 but this other one looks like it’s going to backfire. For a team coming off a division title and employing National League MVP and third-place finisher, the St. Louis Cardinals had a relatively quiet offseason. It wasn’t bad. It was more about what they didn’t do than what they did.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 12 HOURS AGO