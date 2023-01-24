Daryl K. Kempf, 96, of Muscatine passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf. He was born on February 28, 1926, in Muscatine the son of Charles Kempf and Kathryn (Schatzle) Kempf. He married Donna Kincaid on August 7, 1948. He was an Army Veteran and served in the 10th Mountain Division in Italy during WWII. He also served in the National Guard after WWII was over.

