Virtual Public Information Meetings For John Brown Farm State Historic Site UMP, Feb. 8 and 9
The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation (OPRHP), the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), and the Adirondack Park Agency (APA) today announced two virtual public meetings to collect public input on a unit management plan (UMP) for the John Brown Farm State Historic Site. The UMP will address the future management of the State Historic Site which encompasses 213 acres in the Town of North Elba, Essex County.
Remembering Gary Lovett, forest expert
I’m sorry to report that Gary Lovett, a forest ecologist at the Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies in Millbrook, died last month while cross country skiing in the Catskills. Lovett was a source I could often turn to about Adirondack forestry issues, and was most recently featured in our January/February issue for a story about hemlock woolly adelgid. I learned of his death this weekend from Mark Whitmore, of the New York State Hemlock Institute at Cornell University. Whitmore and Lovett had recently presented at an Adirondack Park Invasive Plant Program summit on invasive species in October. Whitmore said Lovett’s “passing leaves a huge gap in New York’s scientific awareness of issues impacting our forests.”
