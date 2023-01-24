CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Cherokee Police Commission met on Thursday, Jan. 19 to address items at the turn of the year and any ongoings issues involving the police department. They began with public comments. Secretary Anita Lossiah said that they would be receiving a visitor to the meeting, a community member who was looking to file a complaint. There was no additional information given, but the Commission did entertain the complaint. They went into a closed session with the community member to discuss the issue.

