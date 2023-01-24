ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, MA

Harvard Crimson

City Councilors Spar Over Body Cameras, Police Oversight at Special Meeting on Shooting of Sayed Faisal

Protesters gathered outside Cambridge City Hall in a Jan. 9 rally following the fatal shooting of Sayed Faisal by a Cambridge Police Department officer. By Ryan H. Doan-Nguyen. Cambridge City Councilors sparred over whether the Cambridge Police Department should implement body cameras and what role the Council should play in regulating the department at a special meeting Wednesday on the police killing of Sayed Faisal.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
nbcboston.com

Fire Breaks Out in Hyde Park, Sending Smoke Into the Sky

A fire broke out Friday morning in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Boston. The fire was on Thatcher Street, where plumes of smoke were billowing into the sky. The fire was at a large, two-story garage, which was unoccupied when the fire happened, according to the Boston Fire Department. There...
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

When kids just used to hang out in the street

Based on the look of the buildings, I'm guessing East Boston. The single trolley track is a big clue for narrowing down the location. BERY operated a loop line running one way each on Lexington and Bennington streets. This looks too narrow for Bennington. The building at the end of the street indicates that either the street is turning to the left, or is ending at another street as a T intersection. If I'm right that it's Lexington St., then the end of the block is where it hits E. Eagle St.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

MBTA Rider Slashed in Fight Over Taking Up Too Many Seats on Train, Police Say

A fight over an MBTA rider taking up more than one seat sent someone to the hospital from Boston's Back Bay Station with slash wounds Tuesday, transit police said. As the Orange Line train approached the station, two people began to argue over the seat, and their argument turned physical, police said. One of the two took out a knife or box cutter and slashed the victim twice.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Here's What Kind of Bridges Will Eventually Replace Cape Cod's Iconic Ones

Massachusetts transportation officials have revealed what kind of bridges to Cape Cod will one day replace the ones travelers are familiar with. The nearly 90-year-old Bourne and Sagamore bridges are due to be replaced, and the Department of Transportation on Tuesday announced that the plan is to construct similar ones.
BOURNE, MA
liveboston617.org

Booking Photo and Report Released: Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm After a Traffic Stop in Dorchester

The information and images contained in this article are delayed due to federal, state, and local public records laws and guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or other documents. The included reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons ranging from privacy, investigatory purposes, and officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

3rd Child Dies Days After Duxbury Killings, Prosecutors Say

The baby hurt in the Duxbury, Massachusetts, family homicides has died, prosecutors said Friday, bringing the death toll to three. The 8-month-old died at 11:18 a.m. at Boston Children's Hospital, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office. He was identified as Callan Clancy. Callan had been hospitalized with what...
DUXBURY, MA

