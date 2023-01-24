ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Sioux City Engineering announces Douglas Street closure

By Ariel Pokett
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KlLmn_0kPWaynC00

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A part of Douglas Street will be closed starting on Wednesday.

According to a release from the City of Sioux City , the city’s engineering division will be closing Douglas Street from 7th and 8th Street.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NVa7Y_0kPWaynC00
$51M plan to improve infrastructure in Downtown Sioux City under review

The release specified is required for crane work on the Benson Building. The closure is expected to be finished by Friday afternoon.

A detour will be available for drivers and will run through 7th Street, Pearl Street, and 8th Street.

The release noted that drivers are encouraged to slow down, drive cautiously, and obey all closing signage posted.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
KCAU 9 News

South Sioux City sweeps Lawton-Bronson Quadrangular

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Attached are the highlights and scores from the Lawton-Bronson Quadrangular: South Sioux City 60, Lawton-Bronson 19 South Sioux City 72, Ridge View 6 South Sioux City 45, Westwood 33 Lawton-Bronson 51, Ridge View 30 Westwood 54, Lawton-Bronson 27 Westwood 54, Ridge View 30 Lawton-Bronson 51, Ridge View 30
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE
kiwaradio.com

Change In Storm Track Prompts Winter Weather Warning For KIWA Area

Northwest Iowa — The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has upgraded the Winter Weather Advisory for Sioux and O’Brien Counties to a Winter Storm Warning, from 9:00 this evening until 6:00 Saturday evening. The Winter Weather Advisory previously issued for Lyon and Osceola Counties to go into effect at 9:00 this evening remains in effect for those counties.
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Stray of the Day: Meet Light

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is light, a 2-to-3-year old, male, orange-and-white tabby cat. He was found abandoned on the 3500 block of 4th avenue. The shelter says he’s a mellow, laidback kind of guy who just wants a warm snuggle buddy on these cold winter days. Light […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
KETV.com

Iowa officials issue missing advisory for 84-year-old man on Friday

HARRISON COUNTY, Iowa — Iowa officials issued an advisory for a missing 84-year-old man on Friday. Around 11:30 a.m., Duane Splittgerber, of Mondamin, was reported missing by the Harrison County Sheriff's Office. According to authorities, he was last heard from on Thursday night around 8:30 p.m. Another update from...
MONDAMIN, IA
kiwaradio.com

Number Of Casino Riverboats Will Drop To Two

Statewide Iowa — The number of Iowa casinos that float on a boat will soon be sinking. Iowa Racing and Gaming Administrator, Brian Ohorilko, says plans were approved Thursday for the Casino Queen operation in Marquette to move to land. The first gambling in the state was at horse...
IOWA STATE
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

25K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy