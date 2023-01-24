Sioux City Engineering announces Douglas Street closure

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A part of Douglas Street will be closed starting on Wednesday.

According to a release from the City of Sioux City , the city’s engineering division will be closing Douglas Street from 7th and 8th Street.

The release specified is required for crane work on the Benson Building. The closure is expected to be finished by Friday afternoon.

A detour will be available for drivers and will run through 7th Street, Pearl Street, and 8th Street.

The release noted that drivers are encouraged to slow down, drive cautiously, and obey all closing signage posted.

