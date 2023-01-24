Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kzimksim.com
Suspect arrested in Sikeston double homicide
During the early morning hours of Sunday, Jan. 30th, Sikeston DPS began their investigation into the double homicide of 33-year-old Kiara Haynes, and 27-year-old Breana Conner. The homicide occurred in the 800 block of Southwest in Sikeston, where officers found Haynes deceased at the scene and Conner later succumbed to her injuries at a local hospital. Sikeston DPS’s Criminal Investigation Unit began actively investigating this homicide with the assistance of the Major Case Squad. As the investigation began and information was gathered, a suspect was identified and formal charges were sought through the New Madrid County Prosecutor’s Office. Through the course of the investigation, formal charges and an arrest has been made on 33-year-old Cornelius David, of Georgia. The arrest was made with the assistance of law enforcement officials in Atlanta, GA. David has been charged with two counts of 1st-degree Murder, 2 counts of Armed Criminal Action, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. He was issued a no bond warrant and the extradition limit is nationwide. This case still remains under investigation and if anyone has any information, call Sikeston Department of Public Safety.
kzimksim.com
Poplar Bluff man arrested for second-degree murder
A Poplar Bluff man has been arrested on a murder charge. Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs reports that his agency and the Missouri State Highway Patrol have arrested 43-year-old Willie Sipes and charges have been requested for 2nd degree murder and possession of a controlled substance. The charges are in connection to a deceased woman that was found at her home in Wayne County. Sheriff Dobbs says it is believed that she died as a result of injuries she sustained while at Sipes residence, located in Northern Butler County. After she received the injuries, another woman took the victim back to the victim’s residence in Wayne County where she was later discovered by a family member. Wayne County Sheriff Dean Finch says the victim has been identified as 36-year-old Leslie Cook, of Hiram. Finch added that Cook had been assaulted and an autopsy is scheduled for today. Sipes was lodged in the Butler County Justice Center. The investigation continues with Missouri State Highway, Butler County Sheriff’s Office, and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.
KFVS12
Cows on the loose after semi truck fire near Sikeston
Student accused of making threat against New Madrid High School staff arrested. New Madrid County R-1 School District announced a student was taken into custody Wednesday morning, January 25. 2 arrested in connection with report of shots fired at Marion, Ill. hotel. Updated: 13 hours ago. Two men were arrested...
KFVS12
Gun theft investigation, Jackson woman charged
He’s facing multiple charges including unlawful sale of firearms, unlawful purchase of firearms and gun running. Mail carriers with the U.S. Postal Service are out in all sorts of weather. Snow day for SIU. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The snow delayed the start of classes at Southern Illinois...
Kait 8
Dunklin Co., Mo. felon admits to selling 7 machine guns
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Dunklin County man admitted to selling seven devices that convert AR-15-style rifles into fully automatic weapons. According to a release from the office of U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri Sayler Fleming, 24-year-old Lamad Cross, of Kennett, pleaded guilty to one felony charge of unlawful transfer of a machine gun.
westkentuckystar.com
Several indicted in Carlisle County after drug investigations
Last week a Carlisle County Grand Jury returned multiple indictments from various drug investigations conducted by the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office. All together seven people were indicted for various arrests that took place over the past month. Cody Mitchell – (On Probation) PCS Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 2nd or...
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Woman Injured by Accidental Gunshot
Union City police were called to assist a Union City woman, who was injured by an accidental gunshot. Police reports said officers were called to an apartment on Stone Street, where 20 year old Kinley Anne Speed had been shot in both legs. Reports said 20 year old Tristan Dakota...
wpsdlocal6.com
Man charged with fentanyl trafficking in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — McCracken County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a Marshall County man on drug trafficking charges after deputies say he sold fentanyl to undercover detectives. The sheriff's office says undercover detectives bought fentanyl pills from 22-year-old Brice Alexander of Marshall County sometime in January. Detectives obtained a...
KFVS12
18 year old accused of stealing weapons from Cape Girardeau Co. home
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Jackson woman is accused of stealing weapons from a home in Cape Girardeau County. Prosecutors filed charges against 18-Year-old Aaliyah Hampton on Tuesday, January 24. According to the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation started in early January after firearms were reportedly...
kzimksim.com
Police investigating threat made at Poplar Bluff Middle School
Poplar Bluff school officials are investigating a threat made at the Poplar Bluff Middle School. Superintendent Dr. Scott Dill reports that on Tuesday morning, officials at the Middle School learned of a threat that was reported by a student. Dill added that at this time there is no credible threat and all students were safe. The school is working with the Poplar Bluff Police Department to expedite the investigation.
Kait 8
Poplar Bluff man arrested in connection with woman found dead in Wayne County, Mo.
WAYNE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The report of a woman found dead in a home in Wayne County, Missouri on Monday, January 23, led investigators to Butler County. Emergency crews were called around 6 p.m. to a house trailer on the 2500 block of Route C, near Lowndes, and found a woman dead.
radionwtn.com
Union City Man Faces Long List Of Charges
Martin, Tenn.–A Union City man was charged with criminal impersonation, meth possession, stolen property, fugitive from justice and other offenses during a traffic stop in Martin Monday. Eric Lynn Choate, age 50, was arrested by Martin Police after Patrolman Nicholas Combs saw Choate and was aware of active arrest...
wpsdlocal6.com
Police release names of couple killed in Sikeston shooting
SIKESTON, MO — Police have released the names of two people killed in a shooting Sunday in Sikeston, Missouri. The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Southwest Street in Sikeston. On Sunday, police said the victims were a married couple. Monday, the Sikeston Department...
KFVS12
Paducah man accused of animal cruelty
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah man is facing animal cruelty charges. Latavious Frazier, 21, was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Jail on a charge of second-degree animal cruelty. On Friday, January 27, Frazier was served with an arrest warrant at the jail for an additional charge...
KFVS12
Missing man found dead in Portageville, Mo.
A husband and wife are dead after an early morning shooting on Sunday, January 22. Man missing since 2020 found dead in Portageville, Mo. The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Dept. is investigating after the remains of a missing man were found in Portageville on January 22. Deadly shooting under...
kbsi23.com
Authorities investigating after body of man found in Portageville warehouse
PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. (KBSI) – Police are investigating after human remains were found in a warehouse in Portageville on Sunday. The Portageville Police Department notified New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department investigators on Sunday, January 22 about the human remains. The remains were found in an unused portion of a...
KFVS12
Stolen van found at salvage yard
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - An investigation into a reported stolen vehicle led Caruthersville Police to Dyersburg, Tennessee. Caruthersville officers were called Monday, January 23 to the 500 block of Cotton Avenue to a report of a stolen white 2002 Ford van. Investigators learned the van was found at a salvage...
kbsi23.com
Man faces drug, weapons charges after search of Jackson home
JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – A man faces drug charges after a search of a home in Jackson found drugs and firearms. Officers with the Jackson Police Department along with the Special Response Team served a search warrant on a home in Jackson after a lengthy investigation regarding illegal drug activity.
KFVS12
Student accused of making threat against New Madrid High School staff arrested
Two men were arrested in connection with a report of shots fired at a hotel. He’s facing multiple charges including unlawful sale of firearms, unlawful purchase of firearms and gun running. Gun theft investigation, Jackson woman charged. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. A Jackson woman is accused of stealing...
KFVS12
Georgia man arrested on murder charges in Sikeston double homicide investigation
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A 33-year-old Georgia man was arrested on murder charges in connection the deaths of a couple in Sikeston. Cornelius M. David was arrested in Atlanta on two counts of first-degree murder, two counts armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm charges. David is being...
Comments / 0