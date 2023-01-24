During the early morning hours of Sunday, Jan. 30th, Sikeston DPS began their investigation into the double homicide of 33-year-old Kiara Haynes, and 27-year-old Breana Conner. The homicide occurred in the 800 block of Southwest in Sikeston, where officers found Haynes deceased at the scene and Conner later succumbed to her injuries at a local hospital. Sikeston DPS’s Criminal Investigation Unit began actively investigating this homicide with the assistance of the Major Case Squad. As the investigation began and information was gathered, a suspect was identified and formal charges were sought through the New Madrid County Prosecutor’s Office. Through the course of the investigation, formal charges and an arrest has been made on 33-year-old Cornelius David, of Georgia. The arrest was made with the assistance of law enforcement officials in Atlanta, GA. David has been charged with two counts of 1st-degree Murder, 2 counts of Armed Criminal Action, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. He was issued a no bond warrant and the extradition limit is nationwide. This case still remains under investigation and if anyone has any information, call Sikeston Department of Public Safety.

SIKESTON, MO ・ 9 HOURS AGO