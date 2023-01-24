Read full article on original website
edglentoday.com
Belleville Man Dies In Two-Vehicle Crash On Friday
WASHINGTON PARK - A 58-year-old Belleville man died in a two-vehicle traffic crash at 3:37 a.m. on Friday, January 27, 2023. The crash occurred on Interstate 64 eastbound at milepost 6 in Washington Park in St. Clair County. The vehicles involved in the crash were a 2010 tan Ford F250 and a 2013 white Freightliner truck-tractor.
mymoinfo.com
Two Injured In Jefferson County Car Accident
(Jefferson County) Two individuals were injured Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Jefferson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened at 4:10 p.m. on Highway 141 at Highway 21, when a Ford Taurus driven by 25-year-old Lacey Snow of Park Hills changed lanes directly into the path of a Jeep Grand Cherokee being driven by a minor. Snow suffered minor injuries while her passenger, 75-year-old Rita Flores of Mineral Point, suffered moderate injuries. Both Snow and Flores were taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South. No one in the other car was injured.
kfmo.com
Parkland Residents Injured in Crash
(Jefferson County, MO) A Mineral Point woman, 75 year old Rita Flores, is recovering from moderate injuries after a two vehicle wreck in Jefferson County that happened at 4:10 Thursday afternoon. Highway Patrol Troopers say a car driven by 25 year old Lacey A. Snow, of Park Hills was traveling in the left turn lane from northbound Highway 141 to southbound Highway 21. A vehicle driven by 17 year old minor juvenile from High Ridge, was traveling in the left lane on northbound 141, approaching Snow's car. The crash occurred when Snow changed lanes to the right directly into the path of the teen's vehicle and the two collided. The juvenile driver was not injured however Snow received minor injuries. Flores was a passenger in Snow's car, and Snow, were taken to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis.
KMOV
One person dead following early morning crash on I-64 in St. Clair Co.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A person was killed in a crash on I-64 in St. Clair County early Friday morning. A 58-year-old man from Belleville, Ill. was killed in the accident. According to ISP, it happened around 3:37 a.m. A semi truck and trailer were parked on the shoulder of I-64 eastbound. The passenger was lying in the sleeper birth of the semi when a pickup truck crashed into the back of the trailer. The driver of the pickup, a Ford F250, was pronounced dead on scene. The passenger in the semi was uninjured.
kjluradio.com
Crawford County teen seriously injured in rollover crash south of Steelville
A Crawford County teen is seriously injured in a rollover crash about six miles south of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Cole Barton, 18, of Steelville, was driving on Highway 19 Monday morning when he failed to negotiate a curve. Troopers say Barton overcorrected, overturned, and was thrown from the vehicle.
Fire causes major traffic backups on I-64 near Ladue
LADUE, Mo. — Eastbound I-64 was closed past McKnight for a vehicle fire. Heavy smoke was rising from the scene. First responders have been able to put out the fire. There appear to be injuries in this fire. The fire broke out on one of St. Louis’ busiest commuter routes. Delaying traffic for over an […]
Police respond head-on collision in parking lot of Pops in Sauget, IL
Police respond to a collision in the parking lot of Pops. There is a heavy police presence here. This is at 1403 Mississippi Ave., right near the Pops in Sauget, IL.
mymoinfo.com
Sheriff’s office investigating cases of stolen vehicles in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) You can change the calendar and even the year but despite the difference the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office continues to deal with a number of stolen vehicle cases with some of the cases involving the victim leaving their vehicle unlocked with the keys inside. Sheriff’s office spokesman...
KMOV
Snowy, slick roads lead to accidents Weds. morning
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Slicks roads have led to accidents on St. Louis area roads Wednesday morning. A MoDOT truck overturned in Jefferson County on Route WW near Dittmer. The driver was not injured. Around 5:00 a.m. an ambulance carrying a patient got into an accident when the car...
kfmo.com
Serious Injuries for Bismarck Woman
(St. Francois County, MO) A Bismarck woman, 36 year old Elizabeth E. Smith, is suffering serious injuries after a one vehicle crash in St. Francois County Monday afternoon at 4:40. Records from the Highway Patrol show the accident took place as Smith was driving north on Parkway Drive, at Joplin Drive, when her SUV ran off the road and crashed into a tree. Smith, who was not wearing a seat belt when the wreck took place, was flown to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis.
KMOV
Jefferson County man faces charges for firing at thieves
JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) - Charges are being sought against a 39-year-old Jefferson County man after he opened fire on thieves who had been breaking into cars. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the man fired several times toward a 2014 Nissan Versa driving on Ozark Lane, which is near Highway 21 and south of Fenton.
Agents can't find mountain lion that was struck by car in Missouri
A search for mountain lion is underway in Franklin County after a car slammed into the animal around 7 P.M. Monday night, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC). Where the mountain lion went still remains a mystery.
KMOV
SLMPD: Man dies after fleeing from police, crashing in North City
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man died Monday after fleeing from police officers and crashing off the road in north St. Louis, police said. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the man, later identified as William Brown, III, was driving in St. Louis County on Chambers Road when a St. Louis County police officer tried to pull him over. The 20-year-old from Castle Point reportedly did not stop, and a county detective driving an unmarked vehicle then attempted to pull him over on Dunn Road.
kjluradio.com
Rolla man arrested on drug charges following long-term undercover investigation
A Phelps County man is facing drug charges following what police are calling a “long-term” narcotics investigation. Brandon Deluca, 44, of Rolla, was charged earlier today with delivery of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. He’s being held on a $250,000 bond.
KSDK
Driver involved in single-car crash Monday in north St. Louis identified by police
The driver was identified by police Tuesday as William Brown III, 20, of Castle Point. It is unknown at this time what led up to the first attempt to stop the car.
Snowfall leaves behind power outages in southern Missouri
This week’s wet and heavy snowfall resulted in thousands of power outages in areas south of St. Louis.
Rare mountain lion hit by truck in Franklin County
It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience for some near the Labadie, Missouri, area who got to see a mountain lion up close.
mymoinfo.com
St. Francois County Jail Escapees Back In Farmington
(Farmington) All five of the inmates who escaped from the St. Francois County Jail in Farmington last week are all now back in the county jail. Kelly McSean, Aaron Sebastian, LuJuan Tucker and Dakota Pace were all captured late last week in Ohio and were awaiting the extradition process back to Missouri.
Possible carjacking attempt leaves woman shot, critically injured Wednesday
ST. LOUIS — A woman was hospitalized with critical injuries early Wednesday after what police said could have been an attempted carjacking in St. Louis' Bevo neighborhood. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred just after midnight Wednesday in the 5000 block of Gravois Avenue.
UPDATE: Chesterfield teen found safe after disappearance
Police in Chesterfield are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.
