Chaffee Childcare Initiative Respond to Criminal Charges Filed Against Poncha Springs Employees
We are dismayed to share that two very valued members of our staff were served with charges today by the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office. We stand by both CCI Executive Director Amy Lovato and The Schoolhouse Site Director Roberta Rodriguez who have shown only care and compassion toward the children who attend The Schoolhouse during their tenures serving our organization and our community.
Arctic Air Mass Moving Into the Region this Weekend [January 27th Weather]
Chances for light mountain snow will remain through weekend and into next week. Accumulations, if any, will be light. Well below average temperatures are expected as well as Arctic air moves into the region. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a mostly sunny, windy high of 41. Look for an...
Wednesday, January 25th Weather
Another cold day with periods of light snow across the mountains. Accumulations, if any, will be light. Our next chance of snow will arrive late in the weekend. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 29. Look for an overnight low of 5. The San Luis Valley will...
Salida Hospital District Votes to Refund Excess Property Tax Collections
In November, it was brought to the attention of the Salida Hospital District that the District may have been setting its mill levy for operating purposes in a manner that did not comply with the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights. The District’s Chief Financial Officer Lesley Fagerberg began an internal...
The Pantry of Fremont has a new home
Volunteers with The Pantry of Fremont put out a plea to the community in December seeking help in finding a new home. Within weeks, the organization found a place and is already moved in. Formerly located at the Cañon City Pregnancy Center’s building at 614 Yale Place, The Pantry of...
Eight arrested, stolen property recovered in Pueblo
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Law enforcement agencies from Pueblo and Fremont Counties have recovered multiple stolen cars and stolen property, made eight arrests, and seized narcotics in a series of operations over the course of a week. According to a tweet by the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), members of the police department, Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, […]
Andrew Michael Diesslin
Andrew Michael Diesslin was born at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center in Salida on January 23, 2023. He weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces, and measured 20 ½ inches long. Andrew’s parents are Tamari Tatishvili and Tim Diesslin of Poncha Springs. Andrew has one sister: Sarah, 2.
Help Wanted: Salida School District Seeking a Fleet Mechanic
The Salida School District is looking for an experienced Fleet Mechanic. This is a position that offers a very competitive NEW starting hourly rate of $27 to $35 an hour as well as full employee health, vision, dental, and retirement benefits. If you are interested in working for one of...
What We Know About Missing Colorado Woman Suzanne Morphew Nearly 3 Years Later
Missing Colorado woman Suzanne Morphew disappeared from her Chaffee County home on May 10, 2020. Nearly three years later, here's what we know. After months of searching, authorities shifted Suzanne's case to a homicide investigation and arrested her husband, Barry Morphew, for first-degree murder in May 2021. Following multiple public...
Pet of the Week: Ruby
Meet Ruby! She’s the Heart of the Rockies Radio Pet of the Week!. Ruby is an adorable 5-year-old female English Bulldog mix. She was found as a stray in Salida earlier this month and unfortunately no owner came forward for her. She is an adorable little gal who is guaranteed to brighten every day. She’s made fast friends with all of staff at the shelter and has the cutest little bark! Ruby would prefer a home where she is the only dog, which means it’s taken her a little longer to find that perfect fit.
Cripple Creek Ice Festival returns
CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (News Release) - The Cripple Creek Ice Festival is returning with a bang! February 18th through the 26th. The 14th Cripple Creek Ice Festival is coming back with many fun activities. The ice sculptures will line parts of Bennett Avenue, which will include a children’s ice slide. There will also be food and retail vendors, as well as adult beverages being served on both event weekends, including President’s Day, Monday, Feb 20th. Then, on both Saturdays of the event there will be head-to-head timed Carving Competitions. These “Battle of the Blade” competitions will be held at 12:00, 1:30, & 3:00 PM on February 18th and 25th.
Cañon City juveniles facing felony charges after reportedly breaking into Florence hotel
Two Cañon City juveniles are facing a number of felony charges after allegedly breaking into a Florence hotel and causing a significant amount of damage. The males, ages 14 and 16, currently are being held at the Pueblo Youth Detention Center without bond on suspicion of arson, burglary, criminal mischief and trespass.
Salida Girls Basketball Falls To Woodland Park 47-36
The Lady Spartans lose on the road tonight to the Lady Panthers 47-36. Highlights are brought to you by Salida Ace Hardware. I have been blessed to work in TV and Radio for the past 14 years in five states and there is nothing like being home in Colorado. I have gotten to do play by play for some big-time events and have been fortunate to work with so many amazing people. The players, the coaches, and the families are what makes each day so exciting to come into work and is what makes being part of a community so special.
