Winnfield, LA

MyArkLaMiss

Union Parish Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance finding man wanted for Simple Burglary

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s office is currently searching for Jordan Andrew Copeland. Copeland is a 22-year-old white man who stands at five feet two inches and weighs 130 pounds. He is frequently seen around the Downsville area. Copeland is wanted by authorities for outstanding […]
UNION PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Pineville man arrested for 3 counts of 3rd-degree rape

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A man from Pineville has been arrested for three counts of third-degree rape by the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office. RPSO said its investigation into Qwantavious Markiese Russaw, 23, began on Sept. 23, 2022, when it was contacted by the Department of Children and Family Services in reference to the possible physical abuse of a one-year-old child in Rapides Parish. Russaw was named as a suspect and was arrested and booked on one count of cruelty to juveniles. On Oct. 5, he was released from jail on a $25,000 bond.
PINEVILLE, LA
cenlanow.com

Authorities to investigate Ouachita Parish Murder-Suicide

OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were contacted and asked to do a welfare check on two residents at a residence on the 300 block of Elmwood Drive in West Monroe, La. Upon arrival, authorities located both residents deceased due to an apparent murder-suicide.
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Winnfield police confirm shots fired near Winnfield Primary

WINNFIELD, La. (KNOE) - The Winnfield Police Department has confirmed shots were fired near Winnfield Primary School on Wednesday, Jan. 25. WPD said the shooting took place on the 700 block of MLK Drive around 2:40 p.m. yesterday, causing the elementary school to go on lockdown due to the proximity of shots.
WINNFIELD, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Deputies arrest Provencal man on felony drug charges

Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a Provencal man on felony drug charges following a traffic stop on Sunday evening according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. NPSO Patrol Operations Bureau deputies were patrolling on La. Hwy 6 West just west of Natchitoches on Jan. 23 around 8 pm...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Domestic incident leads to arrest

A Ruston woman was arrested Saturday after she allegedly attacked her boyfriend and then resisted officers attempting to take her into custody. Ruston Police officers responded to any recorded domestic fight in progress at a East Line Avenue residence about 11 p.m. Saturday night. A man told officers his girlfriend, Latonya Y. Underwood, 39, and her son had attacked him. While officers attempted to talk with the man, Underwood exited the residence and verbally threatened him. An officer instructed Underwood to move away but she refused. When the officer attempted to guide Underwood away from the man, she pulled away. She was taken into custody and placed in a patrol car.
RUSTON, LA
kalb.com

APD looking for missing person

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for help finding Skylar Evans, 18. His family reported him missing and they are concerned about his mental health. Evans was last seen leaving St. Frances Cabrini Hospital on January 24. He is 5′9″ tall and weighs about 135-145 pounds....
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Boyce police arrest man for ‘dangerous chemical substances’

BOYCE, La. (KALB) - A man from Atlanta, Louisiana, was arrested on Jan. 25 on multiple drug charges in Boyce. Boyce police said they responded to a report of an unresponsive man sitting in his car at the Boyce Post Office. They tapped on his window, which he rolled down, and officers spoke with him to ensure his safety. The man was identified as Keith Fletcher, 25, who had an active warrant through the City of Pineville and Alexandria city court.
BOYCE, LA
cenlanow.com

Police find PCP and Crack Cocaine in Monroe woman’s purse; arrested

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Around 10:25 PM on January 22, 2023, officers of the Monroe Police Department observed a blue Honda Civic traveling west on Renwick Street. Officers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle due to the car’s headlight not operating correctly. According to authorities, they detected...
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Union Parish woman wanted for Distribution of Narcotics

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s office is currently searching for Jennifer Michelle Wise. Wise is a 37-year-old white female, who stands at five feet and four inches and weighs 130 pounds. She is frequently seen around West Monroe. Wise is wanted by authorities for outstanding […]
UNION PARISH, LA
cenlanow.com

Intoxicated Monroe couple allegedly burglarize home for video game console; arrested

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In the early morning of January 25, 2023, the Monroe Police Department was dispatched to a home on Park Avenue in reference to a home invasion. Officers went on to learn that a man and his girlfriend were allegedly intoxicated when they kicked in the front door of the residence, entering the home without permission.
MONROE, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Natchitoches Police locate several firearms on separate traffic stops

Natchitoches Police Department stopped a vehicle on Jan. 24 around 9:40 pm in the 900 block of Keyser Avenue for driving with no headlights. As officers were speaking with the driver they could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The driver said that he did have some marijuana in the vehicle. While officers were looking for the marijuana they located a 9mm pistol in the vehicle with an obliterated serial number.
lincolnparishjournal.com

Gunfire on campus leads to two arrests

Two Grambling State University students were arrested Thursday after police investigated a report of gunfire on campus following a fight involving several parties. GSU police officers responded to the Adams Hall parking lot late Thursday regarding gunshots. Two spent .40 shell casings were found in the parking lot and a witness identified Maleak Palmer, 21, of Baker, La., as the shooter.
GRAMBLING, LA

