KSLA
High speed chase suspect accidentally released from hospital; police searching for him
(KSLA) - Law enforcement officials are currently searching for a suspect involved in a high speed chase through multiple parishes after he was accidentally released from the hospital before police were notified. On Thursday, Jan. 26, Robby Lerille, 33, of Monroe, was arrested after a high speed chase through Bossier...
Union Parish Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance finding man wanted for Simple Burglary
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s office is currently searching for Jordan Andrew Copeland. Copeland is a 22-year-old white man who stands at five feet two inches and weighs 130 pounds. He is frequently seen around the Downsville area. Copeland is wanted by authorities for outstanding […]
MISSING PERSON: West Monroe Police searching for a 14-year-old juvenile
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe Police Department is searching for 14-year-old Anaihia Frazier. According to deputies, Frazier was last seen by a family member on January 23, 2023, and was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket over a brown romper and pink Vans shoes. If you know the whereabouts of the […]
kalb.com
Pineville man arrested for 3 counts of 3rd-degree rape
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A man from Pineville has been arrested for three counts of third-degree rape by the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office. RPSO said its investigation into Qwantavious Markiese Russaw, 23, began on Sept. 23, 2022, when it was contacted by the Department of Children and Family Services in reference to the possible physical abuse of a one-year-old child in Rapides Parish. Russaw was named as a suspect and was arrested and booked on one count of cruelty to juveniles. On Oct. 5, he was released from jail on a $25,000 bond.
cenlanow.com
Authorities to investigate Ouachita Parish Murder-Suicide
OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were contacted and asked to do a welfare check on two residents at a residence on the 300 block of Elmwood Drive in West Monroe, La. Upon arrival, authorities located both residents deceased due to an apparent murder-suicide.
KNOE TV8
Winnfield police confirm shots fired near Winnfield Primary
WINNFIELD, La. (KNOE) - The Winnfield Police Department has confirmed shots were fired near Winnfield Primary School on Wednesday, Jan. 25. WPD said the shooting took place on the 700 block of MLK Drive around 2:40 p.m. yesterday, causing the elementary school to go on lockdown due to the proximity of shots.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Deputies arrest Provencal man on felony drug charges
Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a Provencal man on felony drug charges following a traffic stop on Sunday evening according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. NPSO Patrol Operations Bureau deputies were patrolling on La. Hwy 6 West just west of Natchitoches on Jan. 23 around 8 pm...
Monroe man accused of assaulting Walmart employee; spits on police officer
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 21, 2023, Monroe Police were called to the Walmart Supercenter due to a suspect refusing to leave the premises. Police were also informed that an employee was struck in the face by the suspect. Upon arrival, authorities located the suspect and […]
cenlanow.com
West Monroe man accused of calling authorities over 100 times without an emergency
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 25, 2023, officers of the West Monroe Police Department responded to a 911 hang-up call at a residence on South 2nd Street. According to officials, the caller did a 911 hang call on four different occasions before authorities decided to investigate. Upon...
113 Pounds of Marijuana Reportedly Discovered During Traffic Stop in Louisiana, Driver Arrested
113 Pounds of Marijuana Reportedly Discovered During Traffic Stop in Louisiana, Driver Arrested. Monroe, Louisiana – Police in Louisiana reportedly discovered 113 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop, leading to the arrest of the driver on charges of possession with intent to distribute and improper lane usage. The...
cenlanow.com
Monroe man accused of throwing brick through girlfriend’s car window after argument; arrested
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Around 5:03 AM on January 25, 2023, officers of the Monroe Police Department were called to South 5th Street due to a disturbance. Upon arrival, authorities learned that 34-year-old LeTrez D. Huff allegedly damaged the rear windshield of his girlfriend’s vehicle with a brick.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Domestic incident leads to arrest
A Ruston woman was arrested Saturday after she allegedly attacked her boyfriend and then resisted officers attempting to take her into custody. Ruston Police officers responded to any recorded domestic fight in progress at a East Line Avenue residence about 11 p.m. Saturday night. A man told officers his girlfriend, Latonya Y. Underwood, 39, and her son had attacked him. While officers attempted to talk with the man, Underwood exited the residence and verbally threatened him. An officer instructed Underwood to move away but she refused. When the officer attempted to guide Underwood away from the man, she pulled away. She was taken into custody and placed in a patrol car.
kalb.com
APD looking for missing person
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for help finding Skylar Evans, 18. His family reported him missing and they are concerned about his mental health. Evans was last seen leaving St. Frances Cabrini Hospital on January 24. He is 5′9″ tall and weighs about 135-145 pounds....
kalb.com
Boyce police arrest man for ‘dangerous chemical substances’
BOYCE, La. (KALB) - A man from Atlanta, Louisiana, was arrested on Jan. 25 on multiple drug charges in Boyce. Boyce police said they responded to a report of an unresponsive man sitting in his car at the Boyce Post Office. They tapped on his window, which he rolled down, and officers spoke with him to ensure his safety. The man was identified as Keith Fletcher, 25, who had an active warrant through the City of Pineville and Alexandria city court.
cenlanow.com
Police find PCP and Crack Cocaine in Monroe woman’s purse; arrested
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Around 10:25 PM on January 22, 2023, officers of the Monroe Police Department observed a blue Honda Civic traveling west on Renwick Street. Officers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle due to the car’s headlight not operating correctly. According to authorities, they detected...
Union Parish woman wanted for Distribution of Narcotics
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s office is currently searching for Jennifer Michelle Wise. Wise is a 37-year-old white female, who stands at five feet and four inches and weighs 130 pounds. She is frequently seen around West Monroe. Wise is wanted by authorities for outstanding […]
cenlanow.com
Intoxicated Monroe couple allegedly burglarize home for video game console; arrested
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In the early morning of January 25, 2023, the Monroe Police Department was dispatched to a home on Park Avenue in reference to a home invasion. Officers went on to learn that a man and his girlfriend were allegedly intoxicated when they kicked in the front door of the residence, entering the home without permission.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches Police locate several firearms on separate traffic stops
Natchitoches Police Department stopped a vehicle on Jan. 24 around 9:40 pm in the 900 block of Keyser Avenue for driving with no headlights. As officers were speaking with the driver they could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The driver said that he did have some marijuana in the vehicle. While officers were looking for the marijuana they located a 9mm pistol in the vehicle with an obliterated serial number.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Gunfire on campus leads to two arrests
Two Grambling State University students were arrested Thursday after police investigated a report of gunfire on campus following a fight involving several parties. GSU police officers responded to the Adams Hall parking lot late Thursday regarding gunshots. Two spent .40 shell casings were found in the parking lot and a witness identified Maleak Palmer, 21, of Baker, La., as the shooter.
Mother allegedly discovers drugs in daughter’s purse while looking for food stamp card in Louisiana
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to a residence on Kenny Lane in West Monroe, Louisiana. Upon arrival, the caller advised deputies that she found methamphetamine and glass pipes while searching in her daughter’s purse for a food stamp card. According to deputies, the caller […]
