W.A.M.Y. Community Action, recently distributed 1,431 holiday gift bags to senior citizens in Watauga, Avery, Mitchell and Yancey counties. The "Santa for Seniors" gift drive was the fourth of its kind and included items such as blankets, puzzle books, lotion, lip balm, candies and treats. The presents were delivered in-person by local volunteers who wanted to spread some holiday cheer to those in need. The organization was founded with the mission of providing assistance to seniors in the counties it serves. It has since grown to become a major source of aid for those in need, especially during the holidays. The organization is always looking for volunteers and donations to help make the holidays brighter for seniors in the area. The "Santa for Seniors" gift drive is just one example of how W.A.M.Y. Community Action is making a difference in the lives of seniors throughout Watauga, Avery, Mitchell and Yancey counties. By providing gifts and spreading holiday cheer, they are helping to make this season a little brighter for those who need it most.

WATAUGA COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO