Go Blue Ridge
Announcements For Friday January 27
Ashe County Schools will operate on a 2-hour delay with limited bus routes Friday January 27. Avery County Schools will operate on a 2-hour delay Friday. Watauga County Schools will operate on a two (2) hour delay on Friday, January 27th. Staff may report on a two hour delay if needed to ensure safe travels to work. Buses will travel Limited A Routes in Bethel, Green Valley and Valle Crucis districts; all other districts will run Paved Roads only.
Go Blue Ridge
Watauga County citizens recently received two grants worth $15,000 from the Blue Ridge Energy Members Foundation
Watauga County citizens recently received two grants worth $15,000 from the Blue Ridge Energy Members Foundation. This grant is a testament to why the organization was established in 2007: to support the work of community organizations that are essential to the quality of life of its members. Since then, the Foundation has granted over $1.5 million in community grants.
Go Blue Ridge
W.A.M.Y. had a successful year of "Santa for Seniors"
W.A.M.Y. Community Action, recently distributed 1,431 holiday gift bags to senior citizens in Watauga, Avery, Mitchell and Yancey counties. The "Santa for Seniors" gift drive was the fourth of its kind and included items such as blankets, puzzle books, lotion, lip balm, candies and treats. The presents were delivered in-person by local volunteers who wanted to spread some holiday cheer to those in need. The organization was founded with the mission of providing assistance to seniors in the counties it serves. It has since grown to become a major source of aid for those in need, especially during the holidays. The organization is always looking for volunteers and donations to help make the holidays brighter for seniors in the area. The "Santa for Seniors" gift drive is just one example of how W.A.M.Y. Community Action is making a difference in the lives of seniors throughout Watauga, Avery, Mitchell and Yancey counties. By providing gifts and spreading holiday cheer, they are helping to make this season a little brighter for those who need it most.
theurbannews.com
Do You Receive FNS Benefits?
Important changes to the amount that you receive are coming in March. In North Carolina and nationally, emergency allotments for COVID-19 in the Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) program will end in March 2023. This means that in March 2023, households will see a reduction in their FNS benefits because of a federal change that ends emergency allotments for all states.
Go Blue Ridge
Wilkes Community College announced the recipients of the 2022-2023 Adrienne Necessary Scholarship
Wilkes Community College announced the recipients of the 2022-2023 Adrienne Necessary Scholarship. The scholarship is awarded to students who are residents of Wilkes County, enrolled full-time, maintain a 3.0 grade point average, and plan to enter a nursing career. The Adrienne Necessary Scholarship was established at WCC in 2008 by the J.F. Cook Foundation to honor Adrienne Necessary, who was a long-term employee at Cook’s, Inc. Adrienne Necessary graduated from WCC in 2001 with a degree in nursing and was later employed by Wilkes Regional Medical Center. Her family and friends remember Adrienne as a bright young woman who always wore a smile and brought joy to others.
theappalachianonline.com
Students vicious to attend biscuit shop opening
Monday morning brought a day of wind and snow to Boone, but the weather didn’t put a stop to the buzz around town as breakfast fanatics anticipated the opening of Vicious Biscuit, open Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-3 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m.-3 p.m. The biscuit shop, located where the iHop used to be at 702 Blowing Rock Road, hosted a formal opening at 7 a.m. Monday. Preceding the formal opening was a soft opening with family and friends hosted Jan. 22.
Go Blue Ridge
NEW Boone Police Car Design
In August of 2022, the Boone Police Department held a community wide competition to create a new design for their police vehicles that would capture the beauty of the Boone area, while also having a professional and approachable look that would represent their mission statement on community policing. After reviewing...
WBTV
Mountain counties issue two-hour delays Friday due to freezing conditions
WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Several school districts in the North Carolina mountains have issued two-hour delays for Friday morning as freezing temperatures could create hazardous conditions. Ashe, Avery and Watauga counties each made announcements Thursday evening. Temperatures are expected to drop into the teens in the high country Friday...
Go Blue Ridge
Karen Powell is retiring from SkyLine/SkyBest after 32 Years
After 32 years of dedication to her community, Karen Powell has retired from SkyLine/SkyBest. She first began working at SkyLine in West Jefferson and Banner Elk as a college student in the early 80s. After graduating from the School of Journalism at UNC, she pursued a career in higher education and media before returning home to Ashe County. Powell's hard work and commitment to service has been an inspiration for many. Her legacy will continue to be remembered for years to come.
Go Blue Ridge
The Kruger Brothers return to Ashe County
The Kruger Brothers return to Ashe County this weekend for two concerts on January 28 and 29 at the Ashe Civic Center. Both shows begin at 7:30 pm and tickets are $20 adults, $5 students plus tax and fees. Tickets can be purchased by phone by calling 336-846-2787, in person by visiting the Ashe Arts Center located at 303 School Ave. in West Jefferson, or online at AsheCountyArts.org and click on Civic Center.
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC – Wednesday January 25, 2023
…Light Icing On Elevated Objects This Morning…. Temperatures are near 32 degrees between Boone and Blowing Rock,. and along the Blue Ridge Parkway from Blowing Rock to Laurel. Springs. This will favor some light icing on elevated objects. such as trees and powerlines. Little or no impact is expected. on...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Forest City investigators are asking the community to check before they pump. Authorities say razor blades have been found glued to the handles of gas pumps at multiple locations in the county. The Police Department and Sheriff’s Office are working alongside the Department of Agriculture to find a suspect.
WBTV
Burke County staff seeking help to rehabilitate neglected animals
MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) -Burke County Animal Services is asking for donations and volunteers to help after the organization took in nearly 90 animals that were involved in a neglect and cruelty case. Kaitlin Settlemyre, the director of Burke County Animal Services, said the former owner of the animals, 54-year-old Julie...
avlwatchdog.org
Opinion: Homelessness in Asheville Is Out of Hand, and ‘Heartbreaking’
If anyone has had a front-row seat to the evolution — or devolution — of Asheville’s homelessness problem over the past few decades, it’s Beth Stickle. “I’ve been downtown for 45 years and I’ve had my shop for 37 years, and I’ve never seen what I’m seeing now,” Stickle said. “And it’s not just homelessness. It’s a mental health issue, it’s a drug issue. It’s multifaceted, and it’s going to need to be approached in many different ways.”
How school closings are decided in mountainous counties
UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Unicoi County and Johnson County school districts often have to deal with a problem other systems don’t consider when choosing to close schools: mountain roads. In counties with mountainous terrain, it’s often difficult to understand why schools are canceled, especially if the weather does not appear all that severe. School […]
FORECAST: Sunshine in the metro; light snow in the mountains
ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app. Avery County Schools: Due to hazardous travel conditions throughout the county, the Avery County School System will be CLOSED with an OPTIONAL TEACHER WORKDAY today, Thursday, Jan. 26. Use extreme caution if traveling this morning.
NC town passes ordinance protecting people based on LGBT affiliation, natural hair
The town joins Asheville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Greensboro, Durham, Hillsborough and Morrisville in passing such an ordinance.
ourstate.com
The Weekend Crowd at JD’s Smokehouse
Jim Goare didn’t care for retirement. After 20 years in the restaurant business, he realized that a slower pace of life didn’t suit him. “I’d see my neighbors go to work, and I’d get depressed,” he says. “I needed something to do.” That’s what brought him and his wife, Debbie, to the foothills to visit family members who were living around Rutherford College — a one-traffic-light town off Interstate 40 — in 2010. They’d spent a year and a half combing the Carolinas and Georgia (where they’d lived for about 25 years) for the perfect place to open a little barbecue restaurant.
Go Blue Ridge
Appalachian State University is offering tax Assistance
The Accounting Department at Appalachian State University will offer a Free Tax Help Lab for students, staff, and faculty to file their own tax returns February 7 -April 12 on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 5 pm to 7 pm. Drop-in assistance as well as virtual assistance will be offered in...
woodworkingnetwork.com
Sherrill Furniture invests in new upholstery plant
Sherrill Furntiure has continued to invest substantially in its upholstery plant in Conover, N.C. The luxury furniture maker is continuing to make strategic moves and investments like workforce expansion and a new upholstery operation to meet the demand among high-end retailers and designers, according to their LinkedIn site. In 2021,...
