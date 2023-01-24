Read full article on original website
Suspect in Washington state shooting is dead, police say
The suspect, accused of shooting three people to death at a convenience store early Tuesday morning in Yakima, Wash., died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound before he was taken into custody, police say.
Tacoma man who died in Yakima Valley crash wasn’t shot after all, autopsy shows
The driver who ran from the crash is facing vehicular homicide charges.
Man accused of ‘executing’ Kennewick woman on snowy rural road near E. Wenatchee
A father and his 15-year-old daughter were out for a driving lesson when they saw the brutal attack.
The Serial Killer Born in Toppenish, Washington. Do You Know His Story?
With all the recent violent events that our valley, let alone our world, has been dealing with, the topic of serial killers is definitely a sensitive subject. It is a fascinating topic that many people absorb and try to understand. What is someone’s mindset or what pushes them to go to such extremes? The Pacific Northwest, for some reason, seems like it is #1 when it comes to this topic. Take the Serial Killer born in Toppenish, Washington, for example, Westley Allan Dodd.
KIMA TV
A 32-year-old Yakima woman died early this morning after being ejected from her car
YAKIMA -- A 32-year-old Yakima woman has lost her life after being ejected from her car early this morning. Around 2am police say the woman was speeding near the intersection of River Road and Fruitvale Boulevard. They say her car struck the railroad track and began to roll, ultimately ejecting...
ifiberone.com
CWU student found dead in dorm shower identified
ELLENSBURG - Kittitas County Coroner Nick Henderson has released more info about the Central Washington University student who died in an on-campus dorm over the weekend. Following a Tuesday autopsy, Bergman identified the deceased student as 20-year-old Gabriel Jungmann of Bellevue. Henderson says Jungman was found dead in the shower...
Here's The Oldest Bar In Washington
Cheapism has the scoop on the American bars that's been around for decades.
