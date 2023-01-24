ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

The Serial Killer Born in Toppenish, Washington. Do You Know His Story?

With all the recent violent events that our valley, let alone our world, has been dealing with, the topic of serial killers is definitely a sensitive subject. It is a fascinating topic that many people absorb and try to understand. What is someone’s mindset or what pushes them to go to such extremes? The Pacific Northwest, for some reason, seems like it is #1 when it comes to this topic. Take the Serial Killer born in Toppenish, Washington, for example, Westley Allan Dodd.
