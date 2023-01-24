Where can you watch Triangle of Sadness? When it comes to the best 2022 movies, Ruben Östlund’s delightfully sickening Triangle of Sadness stands out. The dark comedy movie follows a celebrity couple on a luxury cruise with wealthy guests – whose trip soon turns into a fight for survival. The film is funny, visceral, and even bagged an Oscar 2023 nomination for Best Picture. In our Triangle of Sadness review, our Fiona Underhill commented on the flick’s watch-ability, writing: “Triangle of Sadness is funny and entertaining, and has some great performances.” In short, it is a new movie that film fans have to see at least once.

2 DAYS AGO