Avatar joins The Godfather and Lord of the Rings with Oscars record
It’s no surprise that Avatar 2 scored big at the Oscars 2023 nominations announcement, as the new movie has been a huge hit across the board in terms of pleasing audiences and also making its way up the highest-grossing movies list. But, in earning a Best Picture nomination, the James Cameron movie joined an elite club in Oscars history.
Gladiator 2 delayed because Paul Mescal’s too busy
We never expected a sequel, but we can’t wait for the Gladiator 2 release date to come around. However, if like us, you are excited for the new movie, you may be disappointed to learn that the production has been delayed because star Paul Mescal is too busy. The...
DnD movie directors explain why Honor Among Thieves breaks RPG rules
In a new video made for IGN, the directors of the new Dungeons and Dragons movie – Honor Among Thieves – break down the trailer. John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein go through all of the significant shots and moments in the trailer for the upcoming fantasy movie.
General Grievous was almost turned into another Star Wars character
General Grievous was one of the best Star Wars characters in the prequels. He’s an evil, multi-armed Sith robot, what’s not to love? He very neally became someone else in the Star Wars movies, until George Lucas thought better of the idea. Henry Gilroy, who who’s written for...
Bill Paxton improvised one of Aliens’ most iconic lines
As a 1980s science fiction movie, there are moments in Aliens that no doubt make us cringe a little bit now — but the film still gave us some iconic moments. A lot of the more lighthearted and memorable moments from the alien movie come from Bill Paxton, who played the hysterical Hudson.
'American Pickers': Mike Wolfe Mourns His Friend's Death
Mike Wolfe is mourning the loss of a close friend. Following the return of American Pickers on Jan. 4, and ahead of a new episode on Jan. 18, the History Channel star took to Instagram to pay tribute to Elmer Duellman, one of his mentors and the owner of Elmers Auto & Toy Museum in Fountain City, Wisconsin.
Gerard Butler hospitalised Hilary Swank making this rom-com
You’d think Gerard Butler’s most injury-inducing work was as a stranded pilot in new movie Plane, but in a 2007 interview with the Daily Record, the action movie actor revealed that his most dangerous stunt was, apparently, during the filming of rom-com PS I Love You. During the...
Why Sharon Stone loved working with Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci
Aubrey Plaza hosted Saturday Night Live on January 21, with Sam Smith as the musical guest, and it’s been praised as one of the best episodes in a long time. A particularly surprising factor of the night was that Sharon Stone made an appearance during the performance of one of Smith’s songs. In a new interview with Variety and her SNL appearance, Stone talked about valuing listening when acting and receiving direction.
Sarah Michelle Gellar protected Buffy cast and crew, says co-star
There are multiple stories of mistreatment on the set of the hit ‘90s TV show Buffy the Vampire Slayer, but apparently the star of the fantasy series, Sarah Michelle Gellar, always did her best to protect the cast and crew from being overworked. Gellar herself has previously told The...
Avengers 5 will throw new MCU characters “into the fire”
A new movie is on the horizon in the MCU with a fresh movie villain ready to fill Thanos’ big shoes. Avengers 5, titled The Kang Dynasty, will see our favourite MCU characters battling Kang the Conqueror, in what the writer of the upcoming Marvel movie hints will be an intense “generational struggle”.
How to watch Infinity Pool – can I stream the new Mia Goth movie?
Wondering how to watch Infinity Pool? You might find yourself drowning in confusion, but there’s no need to feel in over your head about it: we’re here to help. After a phenomenal year with 2022 movies like X and Pearl, Mia Goth is once again carrying the horror movie industry on her back as she stars alongside Bill Skarsgard in Infinity Pool.
The Con Air director accidentally imprisoned Steve Buscemi for real
On busy work days, it’s easy for things to fall through the cracks; we all know that. Just ask Simon West, the director of Con Air; he was so busy making one of the best action movies (if not one of the best movies) ever made, that he completely forgot one of his lead actors, Steve Buscemi, was chained up on set.
It’s a miracle that Jaws ever got made, and this is why
It’s hard to overstate the cinematic importance of Jaws. Not only is it one of Steven Spielberg’s best movies, it’s also one of the best movies of all time, period. Released in the mid ‘70s, the thriller movie helped define the blockbuster, and was the highest-grossing movie of all time until the first Star Wars movie came along, two years after.
How to watch Aftersun – where can you stream the Paul Mescal movie?
How can you watch Aftersun? One of the great success stories of the last year, Charlotte Wells’s directorial debut starring Paul Mescal has truly taken the world by storm. Starting as a festival darling, the film’s gone on to be widely considered one of the best movies of 2022. Now, it’s scored itself a Best Picture nomination at the Oscars 2023, a perfect way to end an incredible year for all involved.
How to watch Knock at the Cabin – can I stream the new horror movie?
How can you watch Knock at the Cabin, and is the new M. Night Shyamalan movie on streaming? M. Night Shyamalan’s new movie is almost here. Here’s the good news: Knock at the Cabin is one of the director’s best movies in years. The thriller movie, which is set almost exclusively in a single log cabin, follows a family of three whose vacation is interrupted by four intruders, including Dave Bautista and Rupert Grint. What follows is a tense and unsettling supernatural story about sacrifice, which will leave audiences asking themselves uncomfortable questions.
Dune 2 will be “a lot crazier” than the first, teases editor
If you thought the first Dune movie was a bit weird, then you should brace yourself for the new movie in the franchise. Apparently, when the Dune 2 release date comes around, we are going to see the crazy levels taken up a notch. The series of movies based on...
Original Blade star calls new Marvel movies “garbage”
When it comes to sharing hot takes on Marvel movies and DC movies, Stephen Dorff – the star of the 1998 vampire movie Blade – isn’t afraid to share his thoughts. In 2021 the star went viral for criticising Black Widow, and now, Dorff is back to drag Marvel and DC through the fire once again.
How to watch Triangle of Sadness – can I stream Ruben Östlund’s movie?
Where can you watch Triangle of Sadness? When it comes to the best 2022 movies, Ruben Östlund’s delightfully sickening Triangle of Sadness stands out. The dark comedy movie follows a celebrity couple on a luxury cruise with wealthy guests – whose trip soon turns into a fight for survival. The film is funny, visceral, and even bagged an Oscar 2023 nomination for Best Picture. In our Triangle of Sadness review, our Fiona Underhill commented on the flick’s watch-ability, writing: “Triangle of Sadness is funny and entertaining, and has some great performances.” In short, it is a new movie that film fans have to see at least once.
Different Drum: Held together by Magic tape and cassette tapes
Sometimes, life is too busy to keep on top of everything you should. Scrap that thought and let’s get real: MOST of the time life is too busy to keep on top of everything you should. I can unabashedly vouch for that. I don’t change my bedding as often as the manufacturer recommends; I sometimes run out of salt in my water softener before I get around to buying another several bags of it; and I have...
Is Wolf Pack related to Teen Wolf?
Is Wolf pack related to Teen Wolf? While it was on air, Teen Wolf was one of the most popular series on television. Now, fans Teen Wolf have a lot to celebrate. Not only is there a new movie sequel to the TV series, debuting on Paramount Plus, but there’s also a new drama series called Wolf Pack that has got fans of Teen Wolf interested, too.
