West Palm Beach, FL

Trump declares himself the winner of his own club championship - in the Trumpiest way ever

By Tom D'Angelo, Palm Beach Post
Palm Beach Daily News
 3 days ago

Donald Trump has declared himself a winner … again.

Trump announced on his social media platform on Tuesday that he won the Senior Club Championship at Trump International Golf Club in unincorporated West Palm Beach last weekend, despite not playing the first round of the tournament.

Members arrived the second day surprised to see Trump with a five-point lead, according to the Daily Mail. But Trump never played the first round as he was attending a funeral in North Carolina of ardent supporter Lynette Hardaway , known by the moniker “Diamond” of the conservative political commentary duo Diamond and Silk.

Trump told tournament organizers he played a strong round on the course Thursday, two days before the tournament started, and decided that would count as his Saturday score for the club championship. That score was five points better than any competitor posted during Saturday's first round.

Trump and LIV: Trump spends LIV pro-am praising his game and proving Joe Biden is in his head | D'Angelo

More Trump: Trump praises LIV, Saudis, says PGA Tour is stupid ... 'Something should happen' to tour leaders

DOLPHINS in off-season: Expert Joe Schad breaks down Miami's Top 10 priorities

Trump called it a "great honor" to have won "on of the best courses in the Country, in Palm Beach County," in his post on Truth Social.

“Competed against many fine golfers and was hitting the ball long and straight," he wrote. "The reason that I announce this on fabulous TRUTH is that, in a very real way, it serves as a physical exam, only MUCH tougher. You need strength and stamina to WIN, & I have strength & stamina – most others don’t. You also need strength & stamina to GOVERN!”

Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump)

Trump's Thursday round gave him a score of 40 using the Modified Stableford method, five better than Saturday's best round, according to the Daily Mail. The Modified Stableford method takes away a point for a bogey, and awards zero for a par, two for a birdie and so on.

Trump, the Palm Beach resident and former president, made a hole-in-one on the course in April, a feat verified by Hall of Fame golfer Ernie Els, who was part of Trump's foursome that day. Trump used a 5-iron on the 181-yard seventh hole.

Previous Trump coverage: His grip on GOP eroded in 2022. But Trump goes on offensive to start New Year.

In October, Trump played in the pro-am before LIV Golf's season finale at his course in Doral.

"I hit it straight, I hit good drives, I hit good irons," he said that day.

Tom D'Angelo covers sports for The Palm Beach Post and can be reached at tdangelo@pbpost.com. Follow him on Twitter @tomdangelo44 .

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Trump declares himself the winner of his own club championship - in the Trumpiest way ever

