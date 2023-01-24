ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Broncos rumors: Insider drops cryptic hint at Denver’s next head coach

As the Denver Broncos continue their head coaching search, one NFL insider connected heavily to the team dropped a hint at who the hire might be. It would be impossible for a new quarterback and new head coach to work out more poorly than it did for the Denver Broncos this season with Russell Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett. With the commitment made to the former, though, the team moved on from Hackett and has been active in trying to find a head coach who can salvage the signal-caller and situation as a whole.
DENVER, CO
FanSided

Tua Tagovailao not cleared to play in Pro Bowl Games

Tua Tagovailoa, will not play in the Pro Bowl games as a first alternative because he has yet to clear concussion protocols. Tua suffered his second confirmed concussion against the Packers way back in week 16. He missed the Patriots, Jets, and the Wild Card game against the Bills. Many believed that had Miami beaten Buffalo, Tua would have played against Kansas City. We now know that is not true.
FanSided

FanSided

305K+
Followers
604K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy