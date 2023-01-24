ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Third-prize Powerball ticket sold in Buffalo

By Evan Anstey
 3 days ago

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A third-prize Powerball ticket worth $150,000 was recently sold in Buffalo.

The ticket, which was sold at The Market in the Square on Union Road, had four matching numbers and the Powerball (23). The winning numbers were 12-31-47-58-60.

The third-place prize was tripled to $150,000 as the result of the Power Play multiplier for Monday’s drawing being three.

Another drawing will take place Wednesday night. The jackpot is estimated at $526 million.

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

