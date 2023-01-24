ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilton, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
goodmorningwilton.com

Spaces Still Available in Wilton CERT’s Disaster Preparedness Training Course

There is still room in the Basic Disaster Preparedness Training program offered by Wilton’s all-volunteer Community Emergency Response Team (CERT). Wilton citizens are invited to become trained to help family, friends, and neighbors in the event of an emergency or disaster. This annual training is offered for free as...
WILTON, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy