Apple's AirPods are some of the best wireless earbuds on the market, and certainly among the most popular. Their only real downside is the price of entry, with even the basic AirPods costing $129. Woot is helping folks snag a set for much less than that today, though, with refurbished options on sale from just $80. The sale includes first- and second-gen AirPods in limited supply. The third-gen AirPods in the sale have already sold out, so we recommend getting your order in as soon as possible if you want a set.

19 HOURS AGO