Play On With $550 Off This 17-Inch Gaming Laptop -- Today Only
Few things in life are both as invigorating and de-stressing as getting to kick back and fire up your favorite game. And when it's time to play, you want a machine that isn't going to leave you frustrated with lag and crashes. That's why having a computer that can keep up with the taxing expectations of the newest games is a boon to any gamer.
Earfun's New Air Pro 3 Earbuds Deliver Impressive Sound -- and They're Already 30% Off
Earfun has put out a series of wireless earbuds over the last couple of years with one important commonality: They're very good values, made more so by frequent discounts. I've highlighted previous deals on its Air Pro SV and Air Pro 2, as well as the more recent Earfun Air S. Now the company is releasing its new Earfun Air Pro 3 earbuds, which I've been testing for the last week and feature the latest Qualcomm QCC3071 system-on-a-chip with aptX Adaptive for Android and other devices that support it. They're due to ship on Jan. 30 and are on sale now for $56, or 30% off their list price of $80.
Woot's 1-Day AirPods Sale Drops Prices as Low as $80
Apple's AirPods are some of the best wireless earbuds on the market, and certainly among the most popular. Their only real downside is the price of entry, with even the basic AirPods costing $129. Woot is helping folks snag a set for much less than that today, though, with refurbished options on sale from just $80. The sale includes first- and second-gen AirPods in limited supply. The third-gen AirPods in the sale have already sold out, so we recommend getting your order in as soon as possible if you want a set.
Razer Edge Game Handheld Is Here: Should You Buy One?
Nearly a decade ago, Razer's convertible gaming tablet, the Razer Edge, was my favorite product from CES. The Razer Edge has been reborn, this time as a 6.8-inch tablet handheld console for $400 that also comes in an optional, Verizon-exclusive 5G-equipped version. And it's now available for purchase. We don't...
Upgrade Your Entertainment Hub With TCL 5-Series TVs From $370
TVs have come a long way in recent years. If you've been considering upgrading your entertainment hub with a new 4K screen, look no further than the TCL 5-Series 4K QLED smart Roku TV. The 65-inch display is marked down to $500 at Amazon for a limited time, saving you...
Want Discounts on Amazon Purchases? Use This Tip for Savings All Year
Just because the major seasonal sale events -- Prime Day, Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Christmas deals -- are now behind us, doesn't mean there aren't still countless deals on Amazon you can grab while waiting for those major shopping days to return. If you regularly use coupons from Amazon, you'll be surprised by how much you save on everyday purchases.
This New Year Deal on Peacock Premium Offers 12 Months of Streaming for Just $30
If you're yet to try out Peacock, NBCUniversal's streaming platform, or you've let your subscription lapse, there's a great New Year deal there to entice you in. For a limited time, you can get a year of Peacock Premium for just $30, a saving of 40% versus the annual plan's usual cost and the equivalent of paying for just six months if you went the no-commitment route. All you have to do use the coupon code NEWYEAR23 at checkout.
Quickly Stop Your iPhone Apps From Accessing Your Location, Microphone and Camera
Safety Check is a relatively new security feature for the iPhone designed to quickly show you all the information you're sharing with someone else (like your location or account credentials), and then instantly revoke those permissions, in the case of domestic abuse or another similar situation. And while Safety Check...
SanDisk's Extreme Pro 1TB SSD Is Down to $130 Today (Save $110)
It's always a good idea to back up your data, whether you're working on a big project or simply holding onto a few really important pictures. If you've been shopping for external storage, you won't want to miss this one-day deal at Best Buy on the SanDisk Extreme Pro 1TB SSD. It's discounted by $110 right now, meaning you'll pay just $130 to bring home this pocket-sized external hard drive. But this deal will expire tonight, Jan. 27, so be sure to get your order in soon if you want to snag one at this low price.
Use These 4 Prime Membership Perks to Optimize Your Amazon Echo
If you've got an Amazon Echo speaker, but no Prime account, consider getting one as it can save you money and give you great deals. Having a Prime account can also bring some surprising and useful perks to your Echo. As a Prime member with an Alexa speaker, you don't...
Why I'm Excited About the OnePlus 11 5G
To no one's surprise, OnePlus' next phone is called the OnePlus 11 5G. It's currently available in China, and the phone is set to launch globally on Feb. 7. It follows last year's pretty great OnePlus 10 Pro and comes on the heels of the OnePlus 10T which left a bad taste in our mouths because of its questionable compromises and a confusing value proposition.
Get Shipping Costs Cut at Target, Amazon and More With 4 Easy Tips
One of the most annoying parts of shopping online is getting to the checkout stage only to realize that shipping fees make your purchase so much more expensive. Wouldn't it be nice if you could get free shipping everywhere instead of contemplating canceling your purchase to avoid the fee? Don't worry, this tip will help you know what to consider instead of abandoning your purchase.
Clearing Your Android Web Browser's Cookies, Cache Is a Fast Way to Clear Junk Files
Your Android phone's web browser may be filled with tons of data, including files you don't need to keep. Much of that data -- whether you're using Google Chrome, Firefox or Samsung Internet -- gets stored as part of the cookies and cache. This data can be helpful for websites you visit, letting them load faster with your accounts already logged in.
Wonders of Street View Highlights Google's Quirkiest Mapping Pics
Once upon a time, a man in Ontario was rummaging through the backseat of a white car. I don't know what he was looking for. But, one day, he would become known as Tripod Man. Tripod Man earned his nickname not because of his photography skills but because someone at Google stitched together images of him in such a way that he ended up with three legs. Then they published it to the internet.
Need to Scan Important Tax Documents? Use Your Phone's Camera
This story is part of Taxes 2023, CNET's coverage of the best tax software, tax tips and everything else you need to file your return and track your refund. It's the start of the 2023 tax season, which means you're likely receiving important documents from your employer to help you file your 2022 tax return. If you're receiving electronic copies of your W-2 or 1099 forms, then you're probably ready to file your taxes online through TurboTax, H&R Block or another service. However, if you got those documents in the mail, you'll need to digitize them first.
You Can Find Free Wi-Fi Anywhere You Go. Here's How
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. It's nearly impossible to live in the modern world without a strong internet connection. We learn online, work from home on laptops and entertain ourselves with our favorite shows and movies on streaming services. Stable Wi-Fi is crucial day in and day out.
A Virtual Burning Man Experience Is Throwing a Goodbye Party for Today's VR
I found myself on a virtual bus, driving in the dust. My avatar, and a few others, hopped around. Outside, in the sand, there were bikers. These bikers were real people: it was a 360-degree video. They stopped moving as the clip ended. For a few moments, I felt like I was at Burning Man, a festival I've never attended. I was getting a tour of BRCvr's Re-Burn 23, a farewell to a virtual space in Microsoft's AltSpaceVR, which is happening this weekend.
The Best Tricks You Can Do With Two or More Amazon Alexa Devices
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. If one Amazon Echo smart speaker is great for listening to commands and performing helpful tasks that automate your day, just imagine what magic could happen if you pair it with another Echo speaker or display. One is just never enough, right? Because there are some unique functions you can set up if you have several Alexa devices in your home.
Best Electric Space Heater for 2023
One way to save on your winter energy bill is to keep the thermostat set to this temperature. Another is with a space heater. These inexpensive appliances aren't just a means of staving off literal cold feet during the winter months, a space heater can trim serious money from your energy bill by reducing your reliance on a centralized, whole-home heat and creating cozy, ambient heat in whatever room you're actually occupying.
Microsoft Won't Sell Windows 10 After Tuesday
Microsoft will stop selling Windows 10 Home and Pro to customers on Tuesday, the company wrote on the product's page. "January 31, 2023 will be the last day this Windows 10 download is offered for sale," Microsoft wrote online. "Windows 10 will remain supported with security updates that help protect your PC from viruses, spyware and other malware until October 14, 2025."
