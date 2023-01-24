Larry Fehling Obituary

Lawrence (Larry) Fehling, from Howard, CO passed away peacefully on Monday January 9th, 2023, in the late evening at Brighton Garden’s in St. Charles, IL. Larry was born on July 1, 1941 and lived 71 of his 81 years in Colorado. Larry was blessed to have married the love of his life, Linda Ward of Adair, and they will now be together for eternity.

Larry was a Linesman for Mountain Bell, and fully enjoyed his work. He made so many friends throughout his life, and many of these friends became family. The Torres family of Colorado is one example of his extended family. Once retiring, he loved helping others with projects (large and small), camping, traveling through the US, and rounding-up cattle with his friend Edgar and border collie Rascal.

Larry is survived by his son, Larry; nephews Steve (Sandy), Mark (Carla), and Jay; nieces Mary Kay (Robert), Kelly (Mike), Allison (Carter), Rachel (Chris), and Nancy; and God Daughter Monica. Larry is also survived by so many friends in the Howard CO area, and the family thanks all those who were involved in Larry’s life…You are all truly wonderful!

Graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at St. John’s Cemetery in Adair, IA., with Military Honors by Adair American Legion.

Arrangements are handled at this time with the Schmidt Family Funeral Home in Adair, IA.