mymoinfo.com
County Council denies Kimmswick river port amenities…for now
(Hillsboro, Kimmswick) The Jefferson County Council recently voted against adding a pavilion to an area near the Kimmswick river port. Jefferson County Executive Dennis Gannon says the council decided to vote against it for a few reasons. Gannon believes the council will look at this again and likely move the...
mymoinfo.com
Love’s truck stop coming to Herculaneum
(Herculaneum) It’s official, a Love’s truck stop is coming to Herculaneum. During its regular monthly meeting on January 17th, the Herculaneum Board of Alderman voted 6-0 to approve the truck stop company’s request to construct and manage a 24 hour convince store and gas station. The truck...
New Marco's Pizza coming to St. Louis County
BALLWIN, Mo. — Craving some authentic style Italian Pizza? Marco's Pizza announced in a press release Thursday that it will be opening a new location in Ballwin. The new restaurant will be located at 15003 Manchester Road near Holloway Road. Marco's Pizza has several locations in the state, including Florissant, Wentzville and St. Peters. According to a press release, this will be the second location to open this year. A third location will open later this year.
KMOV
‘Old Slave Road’ in Wildwood getting a new name
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A road in wildwood is getting a new name. The winding road, just off Wild Horse Creek Road, has been named Old Slave Road but will now be called Madison Valley. Residents of Old Slave Road petitioned city leaders to change the name back in...
Historic St. Louis, Missouri house built for prominent dentist, Dr. George Ashe Bronson, in 1885
This historic house is over 135 years old. Referred to as the Dr. George Ashe Bronson House, it was built in 1885 in St. Louis, Missouri on the corner of Washington and Compton Avenues. Dr. Bronson was a prominent dentist.
Vandals smash windows at south St. Louis business
The owners of a sandwich shop in south St. Louis were greeted with broken glass on the sidewalks Thursday.
$75M luxury apartment complex already under construction will expand with $13.5M mixed-use project
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A local developer is expanding a $75 million apartment complex project that's already under construction by adding a $13.5 million mixed-use building. Chesterfield-based developer Mia Rose Holdings, founded by Tom Kaiman, will add on to The Prairie luxury apartment complex in Dardenne Prairie, in...
Crime in St. Louis City affects the entire region, St. Charles County Exec says
On Thursday’s “The Show,” St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann confirmed a thought that Chris Rongey and Amy Marxkors shared: that crime in St. Louis City has an effect on the entire region. He explains how, and offers solutions.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Industry mourns passing of Dierbergs Markets’ Roger Dierberg
Third-generation grocer Roger Dierberg, a former executive vice president of upscale supermarket chain Dierbergs Markets, has died at age 88. Chesterfield, Missouri-based Dierbergs said this week that Dierberg passed away on Jan. 18 in St. Louis. He was a cousin and business partner of Bob Dierberg, the grocery chain’s current chairman, and served as the first chairman of the National Grocers Association (NGA).
stlmag.com
The top romantic and cozy restaurants in St. Louis
American. At one of St. Louis’ most distinctive restaurants, the focus is on multi-course tastings. The cuisine is an homage to the cooking and foodstuffs of the 19th-century Ozarks. 3307 Washington, 314-449-1208. $$$$. American. This outstanding (and still relatively unknown) dinner house boasts dishes from chef Jon Dreja (Franco,...
Police respond head-on collision in parking lot of Pops in Sauget, IL
Police respond to a collision in the parking lot of Pops. There is a heavy police presence here. This is at 1403 Mississippi Ave., right near the Pops in Sauget, IL.
mymoinfo.com
Bonne Terre Chamber Celebrates Another Year and Its Members
(Bonne Terre) The Bonne Terre Chamber celebrated another year of growth and success with its annual awards banquet Friday night at the Bonne Terre Knights of Columbus. J-98 and KREI was proud to present the 110% award to T.J. Isgrig who has served as a fire department volunteer and paramedic. He helped to start the haunted fire house and has service on the boards of backstoppers, the women’s shelter and helps with Shop With A Cop. We asked him where his focus on serving the community comes from…
KMOV
Car stolen during repair at South County auto shop; tow truck also taken
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Auto repair centers and tow truck companies are becoming the latest victims of grand theft auto crimes across the Metro. “It’s gotten like the Wild Wild West out there,” says the owner of Union Weber Autocare, Mark Milles. “One police officer told me he arrested the same guy three times in an eight-week period.”
myleaderpaper.com
Boys reportedly damage gate at Arnold rec center outdoor pool
Arnold Police are trying to identify two boys who reportedly broke into the outdoor pool area at the Arnold Recreation Center, 1695 Missouri State Road. They allegedly were seen playing on the water slides, and rec center employees chased them away before officers arrived, Arnold Police reported. Employees called police...
Rare Missouri Mountain Lion Hit By Car, Photo Shows
A mountain lion, a species that remains incredibly rare in the state, was hit on a Missouri highway north of Villa Ridge. According to the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), mountain lions have been extirpated (or locally extinct) since the 1920s. Occasional individuals do wander in from bordering states, however. This is the most likely cause for a large mountain lion appearing on Old Highway 100 north of Villa Ridge, MO before being struck by a vehicle. The predator was able to flee the scene, but may have sustained life-threatening injuries during the incident.
mymoinfo.com
Jeffco 911 Dispatch 2022 calls for service review
(Cedar Hill) Jeffco 911 Dispatch had another busy year in 2022. One of their big projects which began last year is still continuing this year. Chief Travis Williams says it has to do with radios. Williams says emergency calls were down a bit from last, but overall calls increased. Jeffco...
mymoinfo.com
Total Snow Amounts Across the Listening Area
(Farmington) Snowfall amounts for the area are in, and a section of St. Francois County received the most snow flakes this week. Luke Turnbough has details.
mymoinfo.com
Chief Lewis’ thoughts on his upcoming retirement
(Festus) Chief Tim Lewis is coming up on his final three months as Police Chief for the City of Festus. Chief Lewis announced his retirement last May and with the appointment of Mayor Sam Richards and approval from the city council, current Festus Police Captain Doug Wendel will take over the reigns following Lewis’ retirement.
KSDK
Caught on camera: A St. Louis man protects his property, chases away would-be thieves
The thieves were trying to steal his car's catalytic converter. This automotive piece holds precious metals worth thousands of dollars.
starvedrock.media
St. Louis director makes feature debut with thriller filmed in St. Charles, Granite City
Josh Guffey began writing an action thriller screenplay soon after he graduated from college. Fifteen years later, “All Gone Wrong” makes its debut. The film arrives Jan. 27 on Apple TV+, iTunes, Amazon, Vudu, Google Play and cable on demand. It’s been a long journey for the first-time...
