ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, KY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
14news.com

Trial date set for Owensboro murder suspect

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The trial date has been set for an Owensboro murder suspect who was arrested back in Oct. of 2019. Owensboro police say Damartez Thruston was arrested in Louisville for the murder of Kevin White. Thruston’s trial date is set for March 31 at 8:30 a.m.
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

POLICE: Felon caught in Owensboro with drugs, handgun

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — An Owensboro man is behind bars again after police say he was driving around the city with drugs and a gun inside the car. Late Wednesday night, a Kentucky State Police Trooper pulled over a car near East Byers Avenue and New Hartford Road for running through a stop sign. The […]
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Muhlenberg Co. woman accused of adult abuse

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Muhlenberg County woman has been indicted on adult abuse charges. Officials with the attorney general’s office say 24-year old Madison Hill, of Central City, abused or neglected a vulnerable adult while working as a caretaker. Hill’s first court appearance is set for next week....
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Henderson officials hand out free Narcan to residents

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County residents have been on alarm since the beginning of this year. The rise of fentanyl in the community has already claimed the lives of over two dozen people in the county in the past year and a month. “It’s taking over everywhere,” said Haylee...
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

HPD search for Subway robbery suspect

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday evening, Henderson Police responded to the Subway on US 41 North following reports of a robbery. Subway employees told officers that the suspect entered the restaurant and pointed a gun at the employees. The suspect demanded all of the money out of the register then […]
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Henderson nonprofit hands out free items to people in Evansville area

Affidavit: EPD responds to crash, arrests man for driving under influence. EVPL accepting Valentine’s Day cards for first responders. EVPL accepting Valentine’s Day cards for first responders. Pedestrian hit and killed by car in Ohio Co. Updated: 2 hours ago. Pedestrian hit and killed by car in Ohio...
EVANSVILLE, IN
104.1 WIKY

Headlight Violation Leads To Arrest

A Pike County Man was stopped on I-69 by an Indiana State Trooper for a headlight violation Wednesday night. The driver was identified as 42 year old Michael Doades. Due to suspicious activity and Doades showing signs of impairment a K-9 unit was asked to assist. During a search a...
PIKE COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Deputies investigating ATV theft in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is working on a case revolving around the theft of an ATV. Deputies say a 2020 Polaris Razer was stolen from the 6000 block of KY 1299. Officials say it’s a teal-colored vehicle. For those who have any information,...
14news.com

Officials: EWSU employee taken to hospital after work-related accident

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Water and Sewer Utility officials confirm that a utility worker was significantly injured on a job site on Friday. According to the Evansville Police Department, the incident happened near the intersection of Hartin and Springtown Road. EWSU officials say that workers were in the process...
EVANSVILLE, IN
104.1 WIKY

Employee Injured While Attempting To Catch Shoplifter

Officers with the Henderson Police Department responded to the Beverage Barn on Barrett Blvd. in reference to a robbery Monday night. Employees told police that a black male left the store with a bottle of alcohol. One of the workers went after the subject trying to apprehend him. When they...
HENDERSON, KY
wrul.com

Carmi Police Department Arrests Carmi Man On White County Warrant

A Carmi man bonded out of the White County Jail after he was taken into custody on Thursday evening on a White County warrant. Officers with the Carmi Police Department went to The Carmi Motel and arrested 44 year old Jeremy Allen Scott on the warrant. Allen was wanted for Criminal Trespass to a Vehicle, Resisting and Disorderly Conduct. Bond on the Warrant was $250.
WHITE COUNTY, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Nineteen year old hit and killed at Reynolds Station

REYNOLDS STATION, Ky. (WEHT) – A nineteen year old died Thursday morning after getting struck by a vehicle. Officials say on January 25, around 8 p.m., the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian accident near the 5100 block of Hawesville Road in Reynolds Station. OCSO says the victim, identified as […]
REYNOLDS STATION, KY
wevv.com

Man robs Henderson liquor store, cuts employee with knife

Police are looking for a robbery suspect after an incident that happened on Monday in Henderson, Kentucky. The Henderson Police Department says it happened around 4:30 p.m. at the Beverage Barn on Barrett Boulevard. Officers spoke with employees at the store, who said that a man had left the store...
HENDERSON, KY
YAHOO!

Six days after shooting, Evansville's West Side Walmart reopens

EVANSVILLE – Six days after it was the site of a shooting that left one employee seriously injured, Evansville’s West Side Walmart reopened Wednesday morning. It had been closed since the night of Jan. 19, when police said a former employee, Ronald Ray Mosley II, shot Walmart associate Amber Cook and spent another 15 minutes firing at other employees throughout the store before law enforcement entered and shot and killed him.
EVANSVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy