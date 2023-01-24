Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Man dies nearly a month after shooting at Phoenix bus stop
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Investigators say a man has died nearly a month after he was shot by a teenage boy at a Phoenix bus stop. Investigators said 51-year-old Shawn Hall died at the hospital on Jan. 17. On Dec. 23, 2022, just before 5:30 p.m., investigators say a group...
KTAR.com
Suspect arrested in baseball bat beating of javelina in Surprise
PHOENIX – A video posted of a wild animal being attacked by a man with a baseball bat led to an animal cruelty arrest in the West Valley, authorities said. Roger Henry Alexander, 20, was booked into jail Wednesday on a felony count of animal cruelty in the beating of a javelina, the Surprise Police Department said in a press release.
KTAR.com
2 students arrested after gun found at West Valley elementary school
PHOENIX — Two 13-year-old students at a West Valley elementary school were arrested Thursday after a gun was found on campus, authorities said. A boy and a girl were taken into custody after an unloaded pistol was located in a Riverview Elementary School student’s backpack, according to police in El Mirage, a suburb about 20 miles northwest of downtown Phoenix.
Arizona First responders handle several scary incidents.
Trouble comes to town: The drug deal gone bad.Photo byInMaricopa. It was a busy year for city police and fire personnel, with a particularly active month of March. Here are the highlights — and lowlights — from 2022:
AZFamily
Driver seriously hurt after truck crashes into front yard of Tempe home
TEMPE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is seriously hurt after crashing his pickup truck in a Tempe neighborhood, damaging a house. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Friday in the area of Mill Avenue and Baseline Road. Tempe police say the driver of a small pickup truck was speeding when he first collided with the back of another car. The driver of the car wasn’t hurt. He then reportedly sped away before he lost control, hit a light pole and rolled over into the front yard of a nearby home on Duke Drive.
Utility worker robbed at gunpoint in downtown Chandler, nearby school put on modified lockdown
CHANDLER, Ariz. — Several police units responded to an incident near Chandler Boulevard and Arizona Avenue on Thursday afternoon, forcing Chandler High School to go into a "modified lockdown." An armed suspect allegedly robbed a utility worker at gunpoint, police said. No one was injured and the suspect has...
AZFamily
One dead, another hospitalized in rollover on SR-51 in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers say a man is dead and another is fighting for his life after their car rolled over on the SR-51 freeway late Wednesday night. According to authorities, a car was traveling southbound after 10 p.m. when, for an unknown reason,...
AZFamily
Gun brought to elementary school in El Mirage, two 13-year-olds arrested
EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two teens were arrested on Thursday after police said they brought a gun to an elementary school in El Mirage. According to officers, a Riverview Elementary School student saw an unloaded semiautomatic pistol lying in the street about two blocks away from the school near 119th Avenue and Cactus Road. That student didn’t pick it up and told the staff when they got to school. Officers went to the area where the gun was spotted and couldn’t find it.
ABC 15 News
Four arrested in connection to drive-by shooting death of Coolidge teen
COOLIDGE, AZ — A 19-year-old and three minors have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 14-year-old girl in Coolidge. On Wednesday, the Coolidge Police Department announced four people were in custody for their involvement in the death of Miyka Crawford. On January 19, police were...
2 more Molotov cocktail incidents reported in Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Scottsdale Police Department is again asking for the public's help after two more Molotov cocktails were used to damage vehicles in the city. The first incident occurred on Jan. 7 at 7:50 p.m. near Hayden Road and East Via de Ventura. Police said a silver 2018 Lexus was torched with an accelerant that appears to have been some sort of Molotov cocktail.
KTAR.com
19-year-old man arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A 19-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the shooting death of an 18-year-old man in Phoenix last week, authorities said. Robert Alexis Hernandez was booked on multiple counts, including first-degree murder, the Phoenix Police Department said. He is accused of shooting Aaron Joseph Hernandez in...
KTAR.com
Scottsdale police say 2 more cars targeted with Molotov cocktails
PHOENIX – Police in Scottsdale said Thursday two more cars were targeted with Molotov cocktails in the past week, bringing the total to four in January. There was little to no damage to the vehicles in the latest incidents, the Scottsdale Police Department said, unlike the first two times when luxury cars were set on fire with an accelerant.
KTAR.com
Skeletal remains of unidentified male found on tribal land near Phoenix
PHOENIX — Authorities are trying to identify a person whose skeletal remains were found this month on tribal land southwest of Phoenix. The remains were discovered Jan. 12 around 3 p.m. in an irrigation canal along Elliot Road on the Gila River Indian Community, near Phoenix’s Laveen neighborhood.
yumadailynews.com
Three men arrested on GTA charges near Surprise
ARIZONA - Vehicle Theft Task Force (VTTF) have been observing a business in the area of 204th Lane and Patton Road in Wittmann, AZ. Over several weeks of investigating, during which detectives observed numerous suspected stolen vehicles on the property. The three wanted men were observed transporting stolen vehicles on and off of the property.
AZFamily
Mesa man arrested after reportedly choking man to death, police say
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man who reportedly choked a man to death early Tuesday morning has been arrested in Mesa. Mesa police say they responded to reports of a person with a knife and that a man had choked another man to death at a Mesa apartment complex near Main Street and Recker Road. When officers arrived, they found a man trying to give CPR to a man lying on the ground. He was pronounced deceased at the scene and has not been identified.
ABC 15 News
MCSO locates missing couple out of Sun City West
SUN CITY WEST, AZ — UPDATE: Phillip and Sebastiana have been located. The couple was in a car crash and was located in a hospital. They are expected to survive their injuries. ——- Original story is below ————— A Silver Alert has been activated...
AZFamily
One hospitalized after serious wreck closes Thunderbird Road in Peoria
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Traffic was impacted on a stretch of Thunderbird Road in Peoria Thursday morning as detectives worked a serious crash. According to Peoria police, a two-vehicle crash happened on Thunderbird Road near 91st Avenue. Photos shared by crews on the scene showed crime scene tape blocking traffic in all four directions at the intersection. Eastbound and Westbound traffic was closed along Thunderbird between Loop 101 and 91st Avenue. No specific details surrounding the crash have been released, but Peoria police say one person suffered life-threatening injuries.
allaboutarizonanews.com
Two Missing Mesa Teenage Girls Found Dead in Water Retention Basin
Two weeks ago, two missing teenage girls were reported missing from their Mesa group home. On Wednesday, authorities announced their bodies have been discovered. The bodies of Kamryn Meyers, 15 and Sitlalli Avelar, 17, were found a few yards from each other in a water retention basin near Superstition Springs Mall in Mesa over the weekend.
ABC 15 News
Remains identified as missing Oklahoma girl, caregiver arrested in Phoenix
CYRIL, OK — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday they have identified the remains of a child in rural Grady County as Athena Brownfield. Authorities found the remains last week and were waiting on the medical examiner to confirm the remains belonged to the 4-year-old girl from Cyril, Oklahoma.
AZFamily
Court docs: Man admits to smoking marijuana before El Mirage crash that left boy in critical condition
EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- El Mirage police are revealing more details early Tuesday morning about a serious wreck that left nine people injured, including a young boy who, at last check, remains in critical condition. Detectives say the driver who they think is responsible has been identified as...
