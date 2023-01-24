ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 3

Click to loginsam
3d ago

One more politician make living on the p off Tampa she need to retire and live with all the money she make went she wor in Tallahassee

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
floridapolitics.com

Janet Cruz raises $70K for Tampa City Council bid

Cruz raised about $40K in January. Former Sen. Janet Cruz has raised $70,000 so far, her campaign told Florida Politics. “I am humbled by the outpouring of support from our community and incredibly grateful to all of the voters who have generously donated to our campaign,” Cruz said. “The...
TAMPA, FL
floridapolitics.com

Tampa firefighters endorse Janet Cruz for City Council

Cruz's list of endorsers continues to grow. The Tampa Firefighters Union is throwing its weight behind former Sen. Janet Cruz in her bid for Tampa City Council in District 3. “We are thrilled to endorse Janet Cruz for Tampa City Council. With her years of experience representing our city in Tallahassee, we trust that she will continue to put the needs and concerns of our residents first,” the firefighters union offered in a statement. “We are proud to give her our full support.”
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

At the Table: Homelessness in St. Pete

Where are we going, and how will we get there? As a community, we’re constantly seeking the optimal balance between the needs we have and the needs we serve. And through discussion, we arrive at solutions. The At the Table series is for sharing our intentions, ideas and experiences to help us align and work better – together.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Will DeSantis shake up FAMU’s BOT?

Earlier this month, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed six new members, including some outspoken conservatives, to New College of Florida’s board of trustees. New College is the most liberal and LGBTQ+-led campus in Florida, and DeSantis’ recent selections upset students, staff, faculty and supporters of the school in Sarasota.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Sarasota Has a Poop Problem

Each week, the Suncoast Waterkeeper releases water sample reports from seven sites throughout Sarasota County’s bays. The latest report showed a general decline in enterococci colony-forming units (in laymen’s terms, that means poop). Less poop in our waters? That’s great news! Right?. Not so fast. Dr. Abbey...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Kolter files plans for Hilton hotel in St. Pete

The Kolter Group is planning to build a new 14-story hotel at the site that’s home to retailer Fit2Run. The plans from KT Runner St. Pete LLC, Kolter’s LLC, show the Tempo by Hilton-flagged hotel would be developed at 232 and 256 2nd St. N., which were sites Kolter purchased in 2021 for a combined $7.5 million.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
floridapolitics.com

Florida Aquarium re-ups support for ‘bead-free Bay’

The aquarium is offering half-off tickets for every five-gallon bucket of beads returned from the parade. The Florida Aquarium is encouraging Gasparilla parade attendees to keep the Bay bead free by donating collected beads, in an effort to ensure healthy marine ecosystems. The Gasparilla parade is known for participants tossing...
TAMPA, FL
East Coast Traveler

What is St. Petersburg Known For

St. Petersburg, FL - If you plan a vacation to St. Petersburg, Florida, you may wonder what the city offers. Here is a list of some of the best things to do in the area. These include enjoying the beautiful beaches, exploring scenic trails, and visiting more interesting cultural attractions.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
floridapolitics.com

Florida man and woman charged with vandalizing anti-abortion health facilities

The vandalism allegedly occurred after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. A Florida man and woman accused of vandalizing several anti-abortion reproductive health services facilities are facing federal charges. A federal grand jury in Tampa returned an indictment last week accusing a 27-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman of...
WINTER HAVEN, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy