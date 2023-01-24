Read full article on original website
One more politician make living on the p off Tampa she need to retire and live with all the money she make went she wor in Tallahassee
Tampa Bay Rays Make Huge MoveOnlyHomersSaint Petersburg, FL
Beloved Toucan Reportedly Stolen From Florida Animal Sanctuary Last NightUncovering FloridaTampa, FL
Hidden History: Pirates in Tampa BayModern GlobeTampa, FL
Buying A Home in TampamaltaTampa, FL
What is St. Petersburg Known ForEast Coast TravelerSaint Petersburg, FL
floridapolitics.com
Janet Cruz raises $70K for Tampa City Council bid
Cruz raised about $40K in January. Former Sen. Janet Cruz has raised $70,000 so far, her campaign told Florida Politics. “I am humbled by the outpouring of support from our community and incredibly grateful to all of the voters who have generously donated to our campaign,” Cruz said. “The...
floridapolitics.com
Tampa firefighters endorse Janet Cruz for City Council
Cruz's list of endorsers continues to grow. The Tampa Firefighters Union is throwing its weight behind former Sen. Janet Cruz in her bid for Tampa City Council in District 3. “We are thrilled to endorse Janet Cruz for Tampa City Council. With her years of experience representing our city in Tallahassee, we trust that she will continue to put the needs and concerns of our residents first,” the firefighters union offered in a statement. “We are proud to give her our full support.”
The tragic irony of Tampa Mayor Jane Castor's latest calls for transparency
It’s rich for this mayor to talk about transparency.
stpetecatalyst.com
At the Table: Homelessness in St. Pete
Where are we going, and how will we get there? As a community, we’re constantly seeking the optimal balance between the needs we have and the needs we serve. And through discussion, we arrive at solutions. The At the Table series is for sharing our intentions, ideas and experiences to help us align and work better – together.
wfla.com
DeSantis declines to reinstate Warren after prosecutor asks for job back
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis is doubling down on his refusal to reinstate suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren. Warren sat down with 8 On Your Side for an interview after losing his bid to get his job back in federal court, speaking to me about his next steps.
Tampa city council calls for city lawyers to notify them of civil rights investigations
The move to create the law comes after Mayor Jane Castor kept a civil rights investigation a secret for months
Mayor Castor’s staff to discuss if city council should be notified when Tampa faces criminal or civil rights investigations
Castor waited five months to tell the public about the DOJ’s ongoing ‘renting while Black’ probe
Voting by mail? You might need to request another ballot
Are you voting by mail in the next election? You won't get your ballot unless you put in a request.
thefamuanonline.com
Will DeSantis shake up FAMU’s BOT?
Earlier this month, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed six new members, including some outspoken conservatives, to New College of Florida’s board of trustees. New College is the most liberal and LGBTQ+-led campus in Florida, and DeSantis’ recent selections upset students, staff, faculty and supporters of the school in Sarasota.
Andrew Warren calls on Florida Gov. DeSantis to reinstate him after federal court ruling
“Duty requires you to accept the court’s findings that the executive order is illegal, even if that finding is perhaps unwelcome."
Tampa says it has met goal to make massive construction projects more inclusive
At the site of a former warehouse on East Hanna Avenue, the sprawling new complex will be the future home of six city departments.
sarasotamagazine.com
Sarasota Has a Poop Problem
Each week, the Suncoast Waterkeeper releases water sample reports from seven sites throughout Sarasota County’s bays. The latest report showed a general decline in enterococci colony-forming units (in laymen’s terms, that means poop). Less poop in our waters? That’s great news! Right?. Not so fast. Dr. Abbey...
Teachers' union reacts to DeSantis' list of proposed changes: 'He's trying to cut us off at our knees'
TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough School District is one of the largest in the nation, and its teachers' union represents tens of thousands of workers. When Gov. Ron DeSantis announced plans which could impact the state’s teachers' unions, it immediately raised concerns. “It does feel like a personal...
stpetecatalyst.com
Kolter files plans for Hilton hotel in St. Pete
The Kolter Group is planning to build a new 14-story hotel at the site that’s home to retailer Fit2Run. The plans from KT Runner St. Pete LLC, Kolter’s LLC, show the Tempo by Hilton-flagged hotel would be developed at 232 and 256 2nd St. N., which were sites Kolter purchased in 2021 for a combined $7.5 million.
995qyk.com
St. Pete Restaurant Is One Of The ‘Top 100 Places to Eat’ In America
A St. Pete restaurant is on the the ‘Top 100 Places To Eat” in America. This is according to Yelp. Yelp ranked Uptown Eats, which is in downtown St. Petersburg, at number 21 on their list. Firstly, here is what Yelp says on the website about Uptown Eats....
floridapolitics.com
Florida Aquarium re-ups support for ‘bead-free Bay’
The aquarium is offering half-off tickets for every five-gallon bucket of beads returned from the parade. The Florida Aquarium is encouraging Gasparilla parade attendees to keep the Bay bead free by donating collected beads, in an effort to ensure healthy marine ecosystems. The Gasparilla parade is known for participants tossing...
Evidence in suspended DA’s lawsuit shows that DeSantis simply wanted to target a ‘reform prosecutor’
Republican political operative Larry Keefe picked Andrew Warren after a Google search and a chat with a right-wing sheriff.
What is St. Petersburg Known For
St. Petersburg, FL - If you plan a vacation to St. Petersburg, Florida, you may wonder what the city offers. Here is a list of some of the best things to do in the area. These include enjoying the beautiful beaches, exploring scenic trails, and visiting more interesting cultural attractions.
Highest-rated restaurants for special occasions in Tampa, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants for special occasions in Tampa from Tripadvisor.
floridapolitics.com
Florida man and woman charged with vandalizing anti-abortion health facilities
The vandalism allegedly occurred after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. A Florida man and woman accused of vandalizing several anti-abortion reproductive health services facilities are facing federal charges. A federal grand jury in Tampa returned an indictment last week accusing a 27-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman of...
