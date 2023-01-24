Read full article on original website
Related
Putin Losing 'Thousands' Of Soldiers, Says Ukraine President: 'They Just Throw Them Into The Meat Grinder'
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian President Vladimir Putin is losing a lot more soldiers in the war as Russia's unprecedented attacks continued in Kyiv. What Happened: Zelenskyy, in an interview with Sky News, said, "The east is losing a lot of people. They don't care about that." "We count...
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
Phys.org
Human activity has degraded more than a third of the remaining Amazon rainforest, scientists find
The Amazon rainforest has been degraded by a much greater extent than scientists previously believed with more than a third of remaining forest affected by humans, according to a new study published on January 27 in the journal Science. The paper was led by an international team of 35 scientists...
Phys.org
French aristocrat's golden dental secret revealed 400 years on
Scientists have discovered the long-buried secret of a 17th-century French aristocrat 400 years after her death: she was using gold wire to keep her teeth from falling out. The body of Anne d'Alegre, who died in 1619, was discovered during an archaeological excavation at the Chateau de Laval in northwestern France in 1988.
Phys.org
Study says strong political action needed to reduce increasing share of millionaires' enormous environmental impact
The number of millionaires in the world is steadily increasing, and their emission patterns make it difficult, if not impossible, to meet the Paris Agreement's target of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. According to a new study by tourism professor Stefan Gössling, the millionaires will, within just a few decades, be responsible for almost three quarters of carbon dioxide emissions.
More than 140,000 EU citizens in UK may have wrongly received benefits
Independent Monitoring Authority concerned by Home Office error and impact it could have on those affected
Japan eyes easing S.Korea export controls as Seoul seeks to improve ties -media
TOKYO, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Japan is considering relaxing controls on exports to South Korea as its president, Yoon Suk-yeol, seeks to improve ties amid a strained East Asian security environment, the Sankei newspaper reported on Saturday.
Phys.org
Obsidian handaxe-making workshop from 1.2 million years ago discovered in Ethiopia
A team of researchers affiliated with several institutions in Spain, working with two colleagues from France and another from Germany has discovered an Obsidian handaxe-making workshop from 1.2 million years ago in the Awash valley in Ethiopia. In their paper published in the journal Nature Ecology & Evolution, the group describes where the handaxes were found, their condition and their age.
Phys.org
Large mammals shaped the evolution of humans in Africa, says ecologist
That humans originated in Africa is widely accepted. But it's not generally recognized how unique features of Africa's ecology were responsible for the crucial evolutionary transitions from forest-inhabiting fruit-eater to savanna-dwelling hunter. These were founded on Earth movements and aided physically by Africa's seasonal aridity, bedrock-derived soils and absence of barriers to movements between north and south.
US News and World Report
Israeli Justice Reforms Spark Tech Investor Flight Fears
JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Barak Eilam, a former Israeli intelligence officer who now heads cloud-based software provider NICE, says he has never had problems selling Israel as an investment destination. But on a call last week, Eilam sensed this may be changing when major investors he had partnered with for years began...
Low-cost housing: how can you escape the rent rat race?
Some people are paying only £150-£300 a month to rent. We explore options that could help you cut housing costs
Russia says it is working hard to resolve Armenia-Azerbaijan dispute
TBILISI, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Russia said on Tuesday it was working hard to resolve a dispute between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the Lachin corridor, the sole road linking Armenia to the Armenian-populated enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh.
EU seeks effective justice for 'horrific' crimes in Ukraine war
STOCKHOLM, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The European Union wants swift accountability for "horrific" crimes in Ukraine, EU justice ministers said on Friday, even as they differed over the methods in a debate about how to bring prosecutions, seek evidence or fund war damage repairs.
Phys.org
Food shortages: Five ways to fix 'unfair' supply chains
UK food prices soared by in 2022 as record inflation pushed up the prices of everything from bread to beans. Tesco chairman John Allan recently suggested that suppliers could be using this situation to boost prices. Speaking to the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg about whether food companies were taking advantage of consumers with recent price rises, Allan said, "I think that's entirely possible."
High-profile murder trial shines light on Argentine discrimination
The shocking story of a teenager beaten to death by eight young rugby players has opened old wounds and shed light on class, race and gender discrimination in Argentine society. The trial opened three weeks ago but precious little light has been shone on who did what that night.
DC woman’s fight with China: “Release my sister”
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — On Capitol Review, Kalbinur Gheni returns to the program to share an update on her sister, Renagul Gheni, an elementary school teacher and mother of two, detained by Chinese authorities in 2018. As of January 2023, her sister is still imprisoned and was transferred to a forced-labor camp in China. […]
POLITICO
The fight for the airwaves in your house
For years, big consumer-tech companies like Meta, Apple and Google have been leaning on the government to free up little pieces of the wireless spectrum as “unlicensed” airwaves — meaning anyone can use those airwaves for free. What are they after, exactly?. These aren’t wireless carriers like...
IMF mission to visit Pakistan this month to discuss stalled bailout programme
KARACHI, Pakistan, Jan 26 (Reuters) - An International Monetary Fund mission will visit Pakistan later this month to discuss the stalled ninth review of the country's current funding programme, the lender's resident representative said on Thursday, with the cash-strapped nation's economy in turmoil.
Phys.org
Special microscope shows different anti-icing strategies of plant leaves
When environmental temperatures go below zero, ice crystals are formed on many leaves of evergreen plants. Nevertheless, they usually survive frost phases unharmed. Using a special cryo-scanning electron microscope, researchers from the Zoological Institute of Christian-Albrechts-Universität zu Kiel (CAU) were able to take high-resolution images of icing processes on surfaces of plants native to Germany and Antarctica at the micro- and nanoscales for the first time. In the process, they discovered various tiny structures on the leaf surfaces with which the plants protect themselves against low temperatures.
Quartz
Who is behind Hindenburg, the research firm targeting the Adani group?
Hindenburg Research’s bruising report accusing the Adani Group of pulling off “the largest con in corporate history” has rattled India’s stock markets. On Jan. 24, the New York-based forensic financial research firm disclosed its short positions on Adani companies, on the grounds of alleged accounting fraud and “brazen stock manipulation” over the course of decades. This has sent shares of the company spiraling down into a deep red zone in the past two days. So far, its seven listed entities have lost $39.4 billion of value.
Comments / 0