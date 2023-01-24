ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wuwm.com

Head of Freshwater Collaborative of Wisconsin envisions a globally-focused future

The Freshwater Collaborative of Wisconsin was created in 2019. In 2020 Marissa Jablonski, who was featured in a recent Milwaukee Magazine article, became its first executive director. She says the initiative sets a high bar. “The Freshwater Collaborative brings together all 13 University of Wisconsin universities together specifically around their...
WISCONSIN STATE
wuwm.com

Muslim inmate denied rights to prayer by Wisconsin jail

A Palestinian immigrant and Milwaukee resident is battling a Wisconsin Correctional Facility to make sure people of all religions have the ability to practice their faith. Muhammad Emad was detained by ICE in 2018 and housed at the Dodge County Detention facility. Emad is Muslim, and to follow his faith,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wuwm.com

Wednesday 1/25/23: religion jail lawsuit, EAA 70th anniversary, Latino Arts Strings Program, comfort food

Today, we learn about a lawsuit against a Wisconsin correctional facility which lawyers claim prohibited a Muslim man from practicing his religion while detained. We learn about the Experimental Aircraft Association or EAA, founded here in Wisconsin 70 years ago. We meet the founder and director of the Latino Arts Strings Program. Plus, share where to find the best comfort food in Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE, WI

