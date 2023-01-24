Read full article on original website
wuwm.com
Disability Rights Wisconsin supports Evers' mental health proposal, hopes for bipartisan backing
Gov. Tony Evers has declared 2023 "the year of mental health" in Wisconsin. During his State of the State speech Tuesday night, he announced plans to spend about $500 M to expand access to mental health counseling for children and adults. Barbara Beckert is with Disability Rights Wisconsin. She told...
wuwm.com
Thursday 1/26/23: banned prison books, mobile mental health care, WI Technology Council, Freshwater Collaborative
Today on Lake Effect, we look at what books are banned in Wisconsin prisons and why. We learn about Milwaukee County's mobile mental health care services. We explore how technology is advancing in the state with the Wisconsin Technology Council. Plus, learn about the work the Freshwater Collaborative of Wisconsin is doing.
wuwm.com
Wisconsin Gov. Evers calls for more state spending on mental health and water pollution cleanup
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is launching expanded efforts to improve mental health, reduce drinking water contamination, and help financially-limited local governments. The Democratic leader unveiled his plans during his State of the State speech Tuesday night in Madison. On mental health, Evers said his administration has spent $30 M in...
wuwm.com
Head of Freshwater Collaborative of Wisconsin envisions a globally-focused future
The Freshwater Collaborative of Wisconsin was created in 2019. In 2020 Marissa Jablonski, who was featured in a recent Milwaukee Magazine article, became its first executive director. She says the initiative sets a high bar. “The Freshwater Collaborative brings together all 13 University of Wisconsin universities together specifically around their...
wuwm.com
How to keep the lights on, cut carbon emissions from generating electricity in Wisconsin
Researchers have been looking at what changes might take place in the production of electricity in Wisconsin in order to see big drops in carbon dioxide emissions. Experts say big declines are needed to reduce the threat from climate change. Gov. Tony Evers wants to have net zero in greenhouse...
wuwm.com
Muslim inmate denied rights to prayer by Wisconsin jail
A Palestinian immigrant and Milwaukee resident is battling a Wisconsin Correctional Facility to make sure people of all religions have the ability to practice their faith. Muhammad Emad was detained by ICE in 2018 and housed at the Dodge County Detention facility. Emad is Muslim, and to follow his faith,...
wuwm.com
Wednesday 1/25/23: religion jail lawsuit, EAA 70th anniversary, Latino Arts Strings Program, comfort food
Today, we learn about a lawsuit against a Wisconsin correctional facility which lawyers claim prohibited a Muslim man from practicing his religion while detained. We learn about the Experimental Aircraft Association or EAA, founded here in Wisconsin 70 years ago. We meet the founder and director of the Latino Arts Strings Program. Plus, share where to find the best comfort food in Milwaukee.
wuwm.com
Wisconsin's Experimental Aircraft Association celebrates 70th anniversary
The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) was founded in Milwaukee in 1953 and has since grown into one of the world’s biggest organizations for aviation enthusiasts. It's perhaps best known for its museum in Oshkosh and its annual AirVenture festival, which is the biggest of its kind in the world.
